KALW Almanac - Wednesday October 28, 2026

Today is Wednesday the 28th of October, 2026

October 28 is the 301st day of the year

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

64 Days until the end of the year

54 days until Winter Solstice

And 270 to Win calculates we have 6 Days until midterm elections!

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

Sunrise will be at 7:31:29 am

and sunset will be at 6:14:35 pm

Today we have 10 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:06 pm

seatemperature.info believes the

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.8°F.

NOAA reports….

The first high tide was early this morning at 1:30 am at 4.96 feet

The first low tide was earlier this hour at 6:09 am at 2.87 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:07 pm this afternoon at 6.77 feet

And the final low tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:17 pm at -1.1 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The moon is currently 9?% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 1st of November of 2026 at 1:28 pm

According to Checkiday.com

Today’s silly holidays are….

Wikipedia says around the world today is also…

Day of the Establishment of an Independent Czecho-Slovak State, celebrates the independence ofCzechoslovakia fromAustria-Hungary in 1918. (Czech Republic andSlovakia)

International Animation Day (ASIFA)

Ohi Day (Greece,Cyprus and the Greek communities), anational day in Greece.

Prefectural Earthquake Disaster Prevention Day (Gifu Prefecture)

Youth Pledge Day or Hari Sumpah Pemuda (Indonesia)

Anniversary of the liberation of Ukraine from the Nazis, celebrating the liberation fromNazi German troops of the territory of currentUkraine

If today is your birthday, Happy birthday to you! Wikipedia cites You share your special day with…

1466 –Erasmus, Dutch philosopher (died 1536)

1902 –Elsa Lanchester, English-American actress and singer (died 1986)

1903 –Evelyn Waugh, English journalist, author, and critic (died 1966)

1914 –Jonas Salk, American biologist and physician (died 1995)

1917 –Jack Soo, American actor and singer (died 1979)

1927 –Cleo Laine, English singer and actress (died 2025)

1929 –Virginia Held, American philosopher, author, and academic (died 2026)

1936 –Charlie Daniels, American singer-songwriter, fiddle-player and guitarist (died 2020)

1936 –Ted Hawkins, American soul-blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1995)

1945 –Sandy Berger, American lawyer and politician, 19thUnited States National Security Advisor (died 2015)

1949 –Caitlyn Jenner, American decathlete and actress

1955 –Bill Gates, American businessman and philanthropist, co-foundedMicrosoft

1959 –James Keelaghan, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

1966 –Matt Drudge, American blogger and activist, founded theDrudge Report

1967 –Julia Roberts, American actress and producer

1969 –Ben Harper, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

Wikipedia also cites on this day in history…..

1420 –Beijing is officially designated the capital of theMing dynasty when theForbidden City is completed.

1726 – The novelGulliver's Travels written byJonathan Swift is published.

1886 – US presidentGrover Cleveland dedicates theStatue of Liberty.

1893 –Pyotr Tchaikovsky'sSymphony No. 6 in B Minor, Pathétique receives its première performance only nine days before the composer's death.

1942 – TheAlaska Highway first connects Alaska to the North American railway network atDawson Creek in Canada.

1962 – TheCuban Missile Crisis ends and PremierNikita Khrushchev orders the removal of Soviet missiles from Cuba.

2007 –Cristina Fernández de Kirchner becomes the first directly elected femalePresident of Argentina.