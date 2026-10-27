KALW Almanac - Tuesday October 27, 2026

Today is Tuesday the 27th of October, 2026

October 27 is the 300th day of the year

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

65 Days until the end of the year

55 days until Winter Solstice

And 270 to Win calculates we have 7 Days until midterm elections!

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

Sunrise this morning at 7:30:27 am

and sunset will be at 6:15:45 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:06 pm.

NOAA reports….

The first high tide was at 12:32 am at 5.05 feet

The first low tide was at 5:26 am at 2.5 feet

The next high tide will be mid-day at 11:26 am at 6.75 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:27 pm at -1.04 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The moon is currently 97% visible

It was a full moon yesterday

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

According to Checkiday.com

Today’s silly holidays are….

American Beer Day

Boxer Shorts Day

Cranky Co-Workers Day

National Black Cat Day (UK)

National Civics Day

National Mentoring Day (UK)

National Parmigiano Reggian io

National Potato Day

Navy Day

Sylvia Plath Day

Vote Early Day

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

World Occupational Therapy Day

Wikipedia says around the world today is also…

Černová Tragedy Day (Slovakia)

Flag Day (Greece)

Independence Day (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), celebrates the independence of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from United Kingdom in 1979.

International Religious Freedom Day (United States)

National Black Cat Day (United Kingdom)

Navy Day (United States) (unofficial, official date is October 13)

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

If today is your birthday, Happy birthday to you! You share your special day with…

1782 – Niccolò Paganini, Italian violinist and composer (died 1840)

1811 – Isaac Singer, American actor and businessman, founded the Singer Corporation (died 1875)

1858 – Theodore Roosevelt, American colonel and politician, 26th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1919)

1914 – Dylan Thomas, Welsh poet and playwright (died 1953)

1917 – Oliver Tambo, South African lawyer and politician (died 1993)

1920 – Nanette Fabray, American actress, singer, and dancer (died 2018)

1922 – Ruby Dee, American actress and poet (died 2014)

1923 – Roy Lichtenstein, American painter and sculptor (died 1997)

1925 – Warren Christopher, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 63rd United States Secretary of State (died 2011)

1926 – H. R. Haldeman, American businessman and diplomat, 4th White House Chief of Staff (died 1993)

1931 – Nawal El Saadawi, Egyptian physician, psychiatrist, and author (died 2021)

1932 – Sylvia Plath, American poet, novelist, and short story writer (died 1963)

1936 – Neil Sheehan, American journalist and author (died 2021)

1939 – John Cleese, English actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer

1940 – John Gotti, American mob boss (died 2002)

1940 – Maxine Hong Kingston, American author and academic

1942 – Lee Greenwood, American singer-songwriter

1944 – J. A. Jance, American author and poet

1945 – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazilian union leader and politician, 35 and 39th President of Brazil

1945 – Carrie Snodgress, American actress (died 2004)

1949 – Garry Tallent, American bass player and record producer

1950 – Fran Lebowitz, American author

1953 – Peter Firth, English actor

1958 – David Hazeltine, American pianist and composer

1963 – Marla Maples, American model and actress

…And Wikipedia reports on this day in history….

1936 – Abdication Crisis: Mrs. Wallis Simpson obtains her divorce, which would eventually allow her to marry King Edward VIII of the United Kingdom, thus forcing his abdication from the throne.

1954 – Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. becomes the first African-American general in the United States Air Force.

1962 – By refusing to agree to the firing of a nuclear torpedo at a US warship, Vasily Arkhipov averts nuclear war.