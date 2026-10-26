KALW Almanac - Monday October 26, 2026

Today is Monday the 26th of October, 2026

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

October 26 is the 299th day of the year

66 days remain until the end of the year.

56 days until Winter Solstice

And 270 to Win calculates we have 8 Days until midterm elections!

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

Sunrise this morning at 7:29:26 am

and sunset will be at 6:16:56 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:11 pm.

NOAA reports….

The first low tide was at 4:46 am at 2.08 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 10:50 am at 6.58 feet

The next low tide will be later this afternoon at 5:42 pm at -0.78 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:32 am at 5.05 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is 99.6% percent visible

We can call it a full moon

It will be 100% visible tomorrow

According to the old Farmer’s Almanac ,

The October full moon is called the….

Hunter’s Moon

Drying Rice Moon (Dakota)

Falling Leaves Moon (Anishinaabe)

Freezing Moon (Ojibwe)

Ice Moon (Haida)

Migrating Moon (Cree)

Seed Fall Moon

Sanguine Moon

According to Checkiday.com

Today’s silly holidays are….

Horseless Carriage Day

National Day of the Deployed

National Financial Crime Fighter Day

National Mincemeat Day

National Mule Day

National Pumpkin Day

Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day

Worldwide Howl at the Moon Night

Wikipedia says today is also…

Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir, India)

Angam Day (Nauru)

Armed Forces Day (Benin)

National Day, celebrates the anniversary of the Declaration of Neutrality in 1955. (Austria)

Intersex Awareness Day

If today is your birthday, Happy birthday to you! You share your special day with…

1685 – Domenico Scarlatti, Italian harpsichord player and composer (died 1757)

1854 – C. W. Post, American businessman, founded Post Foods (died 1914)

1865 – Benjamin Guggenheim, American businessman (died 1912)

1876 – H.B. Warner, English actor (died 1958)

1883 – Napoleon Hill, American philosopher and author (died 1970)

1899 – Judy Johnson, American baseball player and coach (died 1989)

1902 – Beryl Markham, Kenyan horse trainer and author (died 1986)

1911 – Mahalia Jackson, American singer (died 1972)

1911 Sonny Terry [Saunders Terrell], American blind Piedmont blues harmonica player and singer (Brownie McGhee), born in Greensboro, Georgia (d. 1986)

1913 – Charlie Barnet, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader (died 1991)

1914 – Jackie Coogan, American actor and director (died 1984)

1916 – François Mitterrand, French lawyer and politician, 21st President of France (died 1996)

1919 – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Shah of Iran (died 1980)

1929 – George Crumb, American composer (Pulitzer Prize, 1968 - Echoes of Time and the River; Vox Balaenae), and educator, born in Charleston, West Virginia (d. 2022)

1930 – The Big Bopper [Jiles Perry Richardson], American radio disc jockey, singer and songwriter (Chantilly Lace; White Lightning), born in Sabine Pass, Texas (d. 1959)

1922 – Madelyn Dunham, American grandmother of Barack Obama (died 2008)

1936 - Bill Wynan, British rock and jazz bassist (Rolling Stones, 1962-93 - "Under My Thumb"), born in Lewisham, London

1940 – Eddie Henderson, American trumpet player and educator

1941 – Steven Kellogg, American author and illustrator

1942 – Bob Hoskins, English actor, singer, and director (died 2014)

1942 – Milton Nascimento, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Pat Conroy, American author (died 2016)

1945 – Jaclyn Smith, American actress and producer

1946 – Pat Sajak, American journalist, actor, and game show host

1947 – Hillary Clinton, American lawyer and politician,United States Secretary of State and First Lady of the United States

1951 – Bootsy Collins, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1959 – Evo Morales, Bolivian soldier and politician, 80th President of Bolivia

1961 – Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenyan politician, 4th President of Kenya

1963 – Natalie Merchant, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1967 – Keith Urban, Australian-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1973 – Seth MacFarlane, American voice actor, singer, director, producer, and screenwriter

1977 – Jon Heder, American actor and producer

1986 - Drake, Canadian actor and rapper (Hotline Bling), born in Toronto, Ontario

…And Wikipedia reports on this day in history….

1825 – The Erie Canal opens, allowing direct passage from the Hudson River to Lake Erie.

1881 – Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday participate in the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona.

1892 – Ida B. Wells publishes Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in All Its Phases.

1936 – The first electric generator at Hoover Dam goes into full operation.

1994 – Jordan and Israel sign a peace treaty.

1999 – The United Kingdom's House of Lords votes to end the right of most hereditary peers to vote in Britain's upper chamber of Parliament.

2001 – The United States passes the USA PATRIOT Act into law.

2004 – Rockstar Games releases Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for the PlayStation 2 in North America, which sold 12 million units for the PS2, becoming the console's best-selling video game.

2012 – Microsoft made a public release of Windows 8 and made it available on new PCs.