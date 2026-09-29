KALW Almanac - Tuesday September 29, 2026

Today is Tuesday September 28, 2026

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

Today is the 272nd day of the year

93 days remain until the end of the year

83 days until Winter begins

And 270 To Win dot com Calculates we have 35 DAYS until the Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 7:04:00 am

and sunset will be at 6:54:33 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 50 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:59:16 pm.

NOAA reports….

The first high tide was at 1:20 am at 5.02 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:33 am at 2.15 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:41 pm at 6.41 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be this evening at 7:31 pm at -0.22 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 90% visible

It was a full moon this past weekend

It’s now a waning gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 3rd of October of 2026 at 6:25 am

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

….and according to Wikipedia, Today is also….

"29 settembre" ("29th of September") is a song composed in 1966 by Italian musicianLucio Battisti and lyricistMogol and brought to success byEquipe 84 in March 1967.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia, you get to blow out candles alongside….

1547 – Miguel de Cervantes, Spanish novelist, poet, and playwright (died 1616)

1895 – Clarence Ashley, American singer, guitarist, and banjo player (died 1967)

1901 – Enrico Fermi, Italian-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1954)

1903 – Diana Vreeland, American journalist (died 1989)

1907 – Gene Autry, American singer, actor, and businessman (died 1998)

1913 – Trevor Howard, English actor (died 1988)

1913 –Stanley Kramer, American director and producer (died 2001)

1923 –Stan Berenstain, American author and illustrator (died 2005)

1927 –Pete McCloskey, American politician (died 2024)

1931 –Anita Ekberg, Swedish-Italian model and actress (died 2015)

1933 –Samora Machel, Mozambican commander and politician, 1stPresident of Mozambique (died 1986)

1934 –Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, Hungarian-American psychologist and academic (died 2021)

1934 –Stuart M. Kaminsky, American author and screenwriter (died 2009)

1935 –Jerry Lee Lewis, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 2022)

1936 –Silvio Berlusconi, Italian businessman and politician,Prime Minister of Italy (died 2023)

1939 –Larry Linville, American actor (died 2000)

1942 –Madeline Kahn, American actress and singer (died 1999)

1942 –Jean-Luc Ponty, French violinist and composer

1943 –Lech Wałęsa, Polish electrician and politician, 2ndPresident of Poland,Nobel Prize laureate

1948 –Bryant Gumbel, American journalist and sportscaster

1951 –Michelle Bachelet, Chilean politician,President of Chile

1955 –Gwen Ifill, American journalist (died 2016)

1956 –Suzzy Roche, American singer-songwriter and actress

1961 –Julia Gillard, Welsh-Australian lawyer and politician, 27thPrime Minister of Australia

1975 –Stephanie Klein, American author

1994 –Halsey, American singer

….and on this day in history….

1972 –Japan establishesdiplomatic relations with thePeople's Republic of China after breaking official ties with theRepublic of China.

1975 –WGPR becomes the first black-owned-and-operated television station in the US.

2005 –John Roberts is confirmed asChief Justice of the United States.

2008 – Thestock market crashes with theDow Jones dropping a then record 778 points after theUnited States House of Representatives vote on theEmergency Economic Stabilization Act fails during the beginning stages of theGreat Recession.