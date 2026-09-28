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Almanac from KALW

KALW Almanac - Monday September 28, 2026

By Kevin Vance
Published September 28, 2026 at 9:16 AM PDT
Strawberry Cream Pie
Kurman Communications LLC kurman staff
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Flickr Creative Commons
Strawberry Cream Pie

Today is Monday September 28, 2026

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

Today is the 271st day of the year

94 days remain until the end of the year

84 days until Winter begins

And 270 To Win dot com Calculates we have 36* DAYS until the Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

The sun rise will be in a few minutes at 7:03:08 am

and sunset will be this evening at 6:56:05 pm

We will have 11 hours and 52 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:59:36 pm.

NOAA reports….

The first high tide was at 12:24 am at 5.26 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:56 am at 1.64 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:08 pm at 6.27 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be this evening at 6:43 pm at -0.03 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 95.1 % visible

It was a full moon this past weekend

It’s now a waning gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 3rd of October of 2026 at 6:25 am

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

British Home Child Day

Family Day

Fish Tank Floorshow Night

Gold Lining Day

International Right to Know Day

National Drink Beer Day

National Good Neighbor Day

National Strawberry Cream Pie Day

Read a Child a Book You Like Day

….and according to Wikipedia, Today is also….

Czech Statehood Day (Czech Republic)

Freedom from Hunger Day

International Day for Universal Access to Information

National Day of Awareness and Unity against Child Pornography (Philippines)

Teachers' Day (Taiwan and Chinese-Filipino schools in thePhilippines), ceremonies dedicated toConfucius are also observed.

World Rabies Day (International)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia, you get to blow out candles alongside….

551 BCConfucius, Chinese teacher, editor, politician, and philosopher of the Spring and Autumn period of Chinese history. (died 479 BC)

1836Thomas Crapper, English plumber, invented theballcock (died 1910)

1841Georges Clemenceau, French journalist, physician, and politician, 85thPrime Minister of France (died 1929)

1901William S. Paley, American broadcaster, foundedCBS (died 1990)

1901 –Ed Sullivan, American television host (died 1974)

1905Max Schmeling, German boxer (died 2005)\

1909Al Capp, American author and illustrator (died 1979)

1914Maria Franziska von Trapp, Austrian-American refugee and singer (died 2014)

1915Ethel Rosenberg, American spy (died 1953)

1923Tuli Kupferberg, American singer, poet, and writer (died 2010)

1928Koko Taylor, American singer (died 2009)

1929Lata Mangeshkar, Indian playback singer and composer (died 2022)

1934Brigitte Bardot, French actress and animal rights activist (died 2025)

1938Ben E. King, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2015)

1944 –Marcia Muller, American journalist and author

1950 –John Sayles, American novelist, director, and screenwriter

1964 –Janeane Garofalo, American comedian, actress, and screenwriter

1967 –Moon Zappa, American actress and author

1968 –Naomi Watts, English-Australian actress and producer

1987 –Hilary Duff, American singer-songwriter and actress

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance is an Announcer, Producer, and Music program host at KALW Public Media, where he's the local host of Morning Edition, studio operator for Your Call, and producer of the folk music show, A Patchwork Quilt.
See stories by Kevin Vance