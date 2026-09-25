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Almanac from KALW

KALW Almanac - Friday September 25, 2026

By Kevin Vance
Published September 25, 2026 at 9:49 AM PDT
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Mathias Appel
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Flickr Creative Commons
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Today is Friday September 25, 2026

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

Today is the 268th day of the year

97 days remain until the end of the year

87 days until Winter begins

And 270 To Win dot com Calculates we have 39 DAYS until the Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

The sun rise was at 7:00 am

and sunset will be this evening at 7:00 pm

We will have 12 hours of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:00 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64°F

NOAA reports….

The first low tide was at 4:21 am at 0.48 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:46 am at 5.52 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:42 pm at 1.24 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:42 pm at 5.57 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 98.5% visible

We can call it a full moon

The September moon is called the  Corn Moon and the Harvest Moon

Moon When Rice is Laid Up to Dry (Dakota) Autumn Moon (Cree),

Falling Leaves Moon (Ojibwe),

Leaves Turning Moon (Anishinaabe),

Moon of Brown Leaves (Lakota),

and Yellow Leaf Moon (Assiniboine)

Child Moon (Tlingit)

Mating Moon and Rutting Moon are (Cree)

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

"If You See Something, Say Something" Awareness Day

Binge Day

German Butterbrot Day

Hug a Vegetarian Day

International Ataxia Awareness Day

Love Note Day

Math Storytelling Day

National Bakery Day

National BRAVE Day

National Comic Book Day

National Cooking Day

National Crab Meat Newburg Day

National Doodle Day (UK)

National Food Service Employees Day

National Lobster Day

National One-Hit Wonder Day

National Open the Magic Day

National Psychotherapy Day

National Quesadilla Day

National Research Administrator Day

National Tune-Up Day

Native American Day

Save the Koala Day

Sport Purple for Platelets Day

World Dream Day

World Pharmacist Day

….and according to Wikipedia, Today is also…

Armed Forces Day orRevolution Day (Mozambique)

Bangladeshi Immigration Day (United States)

Day of National Recognition for the Harkis (France)

National Research Administrators Day (United States)

National Youth Day (Nauru)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia, you get to blow out candles alongside….

1683Jean-Philippe Rameau, French composer and theorist (died 1764)

1897William Faulkner, American novelist and short story writer,Nobel Prize laureate (died 1962)

1903Mark Rothko, Latvian-American painter and educator (died 1970)

1906 –Dmitri Shostakovich, Russian pianist and composer (died 1975)

1923 –Sam Rivers, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (died 2011)

1926 –Aldo Ray, American actor (died 1991)

1929 –Barbara Walters, American journalist, producer, and author (died 2022)

1930 –Shel Silverstein, American author, poet, illustrator, and songwriter (died 1999)

1932Glenn Gould, Canadian pianist and composer (died 1982)

1933 –Ian Tyson, Canadian folk singer-songwriter and musician (died 2022)

1943 –Aram Saroyan, American poet and novelist

1944Michael Douglas, American actor and producer

1945Kathleen Brown, American lawyer and politician, 29thCalifornia State Treasurer

1947 –Cheryl Tiegs, American model and actress

1949Pedro Almodóvar, Spanish director, producer, and screenwriter

1951 –Mark Hamill, American actor, singer, and producer

1952 –bell hooks, American author and activist (died 2021)

1952 –Christopher Reeve, American actor, producer, and activist (died 2004)

1953Richard Harvey, Englishmandolin player, keyboard player, and composer

1955 –Steven Severin, English bass player, songwriter, and producer

1961 –Heather Locklear, American actress

1968 –Will Smith, American actor, producer, and rapper

1969 –Catherine Zeta-Jones, Welsh actress

1983Donald Glover (also known as Childish Gambino), American actor, rapper, producer, and screenwriter

….and on this day in history….

1789 – The United States Congress passes twelve constitutional amendments: the ten known as theBill of Rights, the (unratified)Congressional Apportionment Amendment, and theCongressional Compensation Amendment.

1912Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is founded in New York City.

1926 – The internationalConvention to Suppress the Slave Trade and Slavery is first signed.

1957Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, is integrated by the use of United States Army troops.

2018Bill Cosby is sentenced to three to ten years in prison foraggravated sexual assault.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance is an Announcer, Producer, and Music program host at KALW Public Media, where he's the local host of Morning Edition, studio operator for Your Call, and producer of the folk music show, A Patchwork Quilt.
See stories by Kevin Vance