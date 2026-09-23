KALW Almanac - Wednesday September 23, 2026
Today is Wednesday September 23, 2026
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….
Today is the 266th day of the year
99 days remain until the end of the year
89 days until Winter begins
The autumnal equinox was yesterday at 5:05 PM PDT
And 270 To Win dot com Calculates we have 41 DAYS until the Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….
The sun will rise in a couple of minutes at 6:58:48 am
and sunset will be this evening at 7:03:49 pm
We will have 12 hours and 5 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:01:18 pm.
Sea Temperature dot Info tells us
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F
The first low tide was at 3:19 am at 0.31 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:00 am at 5.04 feet
The next low tide will be at 3:31 pm at 2.19 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:12 pm at 5.61 feet
The Moon is currently 89.2% visible
It is a Waxing Gibbous
We will have a full moon this weekend
CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….
Celebrate Bisexuality Day
Innergize Day
International Day of Sign Languages
National Apple Cider Vinegar Day
National Checkers Day
National Great American Pot Pie Day
National Snack Stick D
Restless Legs Awareness Day
See You at the Pole
Teal Talk Day
Za'atar Day
….and according to Wikipedia, Today is also…
Holocaust Memorial Day in Lithuania
Kyrgyz Language Day in Kyrgyzstan
Celebrate Bisexuality Day in the bisexual community
International Day of Sign Languages
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia, you get to blow out candles alongside….
1215 –Kublai Khan, Mongolian emperor (died 1294)
1838 –Victoria Woodhull, American journalist and activist (died 1927)
1867 –John Lomax, American teacher, musicologist, and folklorist (died 1948)
1889 –Walter Lippmann, American journalist and publisher, co-foundedThe New Republic (died 1974)
1897 –Walter Pidgeon, Canadian-American actor and singer (died 1984)
1908 –Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Indian poet, academic, and politician (died
1916 –Aldo Moro, Italian academic and politician, 39thPrime Minister of Italy (died 1978)
1917 –El Santo, Mexican Luchador enmascarado, film actor, and folk icon (died 1984)
1920 –Mickey Rooney, American actor, singer, director, and producer (died 2014)
1926 –John William Coltrane, American jazz saxophonist and composer (died 1967)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/September_23#cite_note-UPI-471930 –Ray Charles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (died 2004)
1935 –Les McCann, American soul-jazz singer and pianist (died 2023)
1938 –Romy Schneider, German-French actress (died 1982)
1939 –Roy Buchanan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1988)
1941 –George Jackson, American activist and author, co-founded theBlack Guerrilla Family (died 1971)
1943 –Julio Iglesias, Spanish singer-songwriter
1944 –Eric Bogle, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 –Mary Kay Place, American actress
1949 –Bruce Springsteen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1959 –Jason Alexander, American actor, singer, and voice artist
1970 –Ani DiFranco, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1971 –Sean Spicer, American political aide, 30thWhite House Press Secretary
1985 –Hasan Minhaj, American comedian, actor, and television host