KALW Almanac - Wednesday September 23, 2026

Today is Wednesday September 23, 2026

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

Today is the 266th day of the year

99 days remain until the end of the year

89 days until Winter begins

The autumnal equinox was yesterday at 5:05 PM PDT

And 270 To Win dot com Calculates we have 41 DAYS until the Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

The sun will rise in a couple of minutes at 6:58:48 am

and sunset will be this evening at 7:03:49 pm

We will have 12 hours and 5 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:01:18 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F

NOAA reports….

The first low tide was at 3:19 am at 0.31 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:00 am at 5.04 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:31 pm at 2.19 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:12 pm at 5.61 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 89.2% visible

It is a Waxing Gibbous

We will have a full moon this weekend

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

….and according to Wikipedia, Today is also…

Grito de Lares in Puerto Rico

Haifa Day in Israel

Holocaust Memorial Day in Lithuania

Kyrgyz Language Day in Kyrgyzstan

National Day in Saudi Arabia

Teachers' Day in Brunei

Celebrate Bisexuality Day in the bisexual community

International Day of Sign Languages

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia, you get to blow out candles alongside….

1215 –Kublai Khan, Mongolian emperor (died 1294)

1838 –Victoria Woodhull, American journalist and activist (died 1927)

1867 –John Lomax, American teacher, musicologist, and folklorist (died 1948)

1889 –Walter Lippmann, American journalist and publisher, co-foundedThe New Republic (died 1974)

1897 –Walter Pidgeon, Canadian-American actor and singer (died 1984)

1908 –Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Indian poet, academic, and politician (died

1916 –Aldo Moro, Italian academic and politician, 39thPrime Minister of Italy (died 1978)

1917 –El Santo, Mexican Luchador enmascarado, film actor, and folk icon (died 1984)

1920 –Mickey Rooney, American actor, singer, director, and producer (died 2014)

1926 –John William Coltrane, American jazz saxophonist and composer (died 1967)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/September_23#cite_note-UPI-471930 –Ray Charles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (died 2004)

1935 –Les McCann, American soul-jazz singer and pianist (died 2023)

1938 –Romy Schneider, German-French actress (died 1982)

1939 –Roy Buchanan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1988)

1941 –George Jackson, American activist and author, co-founded theBlack Guerrilla Family (died 1971)

1943 –Julio Iglesias, Spanish singer-songwriter

1944 –Eric Bogle, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 –Mary Kay Place, American actress

1949 –Bruce Springsteen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 –Jason Alexander, American actor, singer, and voice artist

1970 –Ani DiFranco, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 –Sean Spicer, American political aide, 30thWhite House Press Secretary

1985 –Hasan Minhaj, American comedian, actor, and television host