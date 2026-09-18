KALW Almanac - Friday September 18, 2026

Today is Friday, the 18th of September of 2026

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

Today is the 261st day of the year

104 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days until autumn begins

The autumnal equinox in San Francisco will occur at 5:05 PM PDT on Tuesday, September 22, 2026

And 270 To Win dot com Calculates we have 46 DAYS until the Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:54:32 am

and sunset will be at 7:11:37 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 17 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:03:04 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.3°F

NOAA reports….

the first high tide was at 5:03 am at 4.17 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:20 am at 3.44 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:13 pm at 5.48 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:51 pm at 0.86 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 46.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent Moon

We are in the phase of the First Quarter Moon

It will be a perfect 50% visible moon this afternoon at 1:44 pm Today

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

And According to Wikipedia, Today is also….

Day of National Music in Azerbaijan

Island Language Day in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan

National Day or Dieciocho in Chile

Navy Day in Croatia

World Water Monitoring Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! Again, according to Wikipedia, You share your special day with….

1709 –Samuel Johnson, English lexicographer and poet (died 1784)

1895 –John Diefenbaker, Canadian lawyer and politician, 13thPrime Minister of Canada (died 1979)

1905 –Eddie "Rochester" Anderson, American actor (died 1977)

1905 –Greta Garbo, Swedish-American actress (died 1990)

1917 –June Foray, American actress and voice artist (died 2017)

1933 –Robert Blake, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (died 2023)

1933 –Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2021)

1933 –Fred Willard, American actor and comedian (died 2020)

1940 –Frankie Avalon, American singer and actor

1945 –P. F. Sloan, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2015)

1950 –Anna Deavere Smith, American actress and playwright

1951 –Ben Carson, American neurosurgeon, author, and politician

1951 –Dee Dee Ramone, American singer-songwriter and bass player (died 2002)

1956 –Chris Hedges, American journalist and author

1971 –Lance Armstrong, American cyclist

1971 –Jada Pinkett Smith, American actress

1974 –Xzibit, American rapper, actor, and television host

1975 –Jason Sudeikis, American actor and comedian