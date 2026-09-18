KALW Almanac - Friday September 18, 2026
Today is Friday, the 18th of September of 2026
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….
Today is the 261st day of the year
104 days remain until the end of the year.
4 days until autumn begins
The autumnal equinox in San Francisco will occur at 5:05 PM PDT on Tuesday, September 22, 2026
And 270 To Win dot com Calculates we have 46 DAYS until the Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:54:32 am
and sunset will be at 7:11:37 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 17 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:03:04 pm.
Sea Temperature dot Info tells us
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.3°F
the first high tide was at 5:03 am at 4.17 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:20 am at 3.44 feet
The next high tide will be at 3:13 pm at 5.48 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:51 pm at 0.86 feet
The Moon is currently 46.8% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent Moon
We are in the phase of the First Quarter Moon
It will be a perfect 50% visible moon this afternoon at 1:44 pm Today
CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….
Chiropractic Founder's Day
Hug a Greeting Card Writer Day
International Equal Pay Day
International Grenache Day
International Read an eBook Day
National Cheeseburger Day
National Concussion Awareness Day
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day
National POW/MIA Recognition Day
National Red Velvet Cake Day
National Respect Day
National Tradesmen Day
Rice Krispies Treats Day
World Bamboo Day
And According to Wikipedia, Today is also….
Day of National Music in Azerbaijan
Island Language Day in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan
National Day or Dieciocho in Chile
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! Again, according to Wikipedia, You share your special day with….
1709 –Samuel Johnson, English lexicographer and poet (died 1784)
1895 –John Diefenbaker, Canadian lawyer and politician, 13thPrime Minister of Canada (died 1979)
1905 –Eddie "Rochester" Anderson, American actor (died 1977)
1905 –Greta Garbo, Swedish-American actress (died 1990)
1917 –June Foray, American actress and voice artist (died 2017)
1933 –Robert Blake, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (died 2023)
1933 –Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2021)
1933 –Fred Willard, American actor and comedian (died 2020)
1940 –Frankie Avalon, American singer and actor
1945 –P. F. Sloan, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2015)
1950 –Anna Deavere Smith, American actress and playwright
1951 –Ben Carson, American neurosurgeon, author, and politician
1951 –Dee Dee Ramone, American singer-songwriter and bass player (died 2002)
1956 –Chris Hedges, American journalist and author
1971 –Lance Armstrong, American cyclist
1971 –Jada Pinkett Smith, American actress
1974 –Xzibit, American rapper, actor, and television host
1975 –Jason Sudeikis, American actor and comedian