KALW Almanac - Thursday September 17, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 17th of September of 2026

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

Today is the 260th day of the year

105 days remain until the end of the year.

5 days until autumn begins

The autumnal equinox in San Francisco will occur at 5:05 PM PDT on Tuesday, September 22, 2026

And 270 To Win dot com Calculates we have 47 DAYS until the Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

Sunrise is right about now at at 6:53:42 am

and sunset will be at 7:13:11 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 19 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:03:26 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66°F

NOAA reports….

the first high tide was at 5:03 am at 4.17 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:20 am at 3.44 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:13 pm at 5.48 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:51 pm at 0.86 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 39% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent Moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow at 1:44 pm

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

And According to Wikipedia, Today is also….Australian Citizenship Day

Heroes' Day (Angola)

Marathwada Liberation Day ( Maharashtra )

National Unity Day (Belarus) (since 2021)

Operation Market Garden Anniversary is still remembered with parachuting and dedications on this day. (Netherlands)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1859 – Billy the Kid, American gunman (died 1881)

1883 – William Carlos Williams, American poet, short story writer, and essayist (died 1963)

1903 – Frank O'Connor, Irish short story writer, novelist, and poet (died 1966)

1906 – Edgar Wayburn, American physician and environmentalist (died 2010)

1918 – Chaim Herzog, Irish-born Israeli general and politician, 6th President of Israel (died 1997)

1922 – Agostinho Neto, Angolan poet and politician, 1st President of Angola (died 1979)

1923 – Hank Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1953)

1928 – Roddy McDowall, English-American actor (died 1998)

1931 – Anne Bancroft, American actress (died 2005)

1932 – Robert B. Parker, American author and academic (died 2010)

1935 – Ken Kesey, American novelist, essayist, and poet (died 2001)

1939 – David Souter, American lawyer and jurist (died 2025)

1942 – Robert Graysmith, American author and illustrator

1948 – John Ritter, American actor and producer (died 2003)

1950 – Narendra Modi, Indian politician; Chief Minister of Gujarat and 14th Prime Minister of India

1950 – Fee Waybill, American singer-songwriter and producer, and screenwriter