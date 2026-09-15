KALW Almanac - Tuesday September 15, 2026
Today is Tuesday, the 15th of September of 2026
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….
Today is the 258th day of the year
107 days remain until the end of the year.
7 days until autumn begins
And 270 To Win dot com Calculates
we have 49 DAYS until the Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….
Sunrise is right about now at 6:52:00 am
and sunset will be at 7:16:18 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 24 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:04:09 pm.
Sea Temperature dot Info tells us
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is **°F
NOAA reports….
the first high tide was at 2:30 am at 4.65 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:42 am at 2.46 feet
The next high tide at 1:51 pm at 5.87 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:48 pm at 0.64 feet
Time and Date dot com says
The Moon is currently 20% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent Moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 18th of September of 2026 at 1:44 pm
CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….
National Neonatal Nurses Day
Butterscotch Cinnamon Pie Day
Get Ready Day
Google.com Day
Greenpeace Day
International Dot Day
Make a Hat Day
National Caregivers Day
National Cheese Toast Day
National Crème de Menthe Day
National Double Cheeseburger Day
National Felt Hat Day
National IT Professionals Day
National Linguine Day
National Online Learning Day
National Tackle Kids Cancer Day
National Thank You Day
National Voter Registration Day
Someday
Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day
World Afro Day
And According to Wikipedia, Today is also….
Battle of Britain Day (United Kingdom)
Cry of Dolores, celebrated on the eve of Independence Day in Mexico
International Day of Democracy
The beginning of German American Heritage Month, celebrated until October 15
The beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated until October 15
World Lymphoma Awareness Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1254 – Marco Polo, Italian merchant and explorer (died 1324)
1789 – James Fenimore Cooper, American novelist, short story writer, and historian (died 1851)
1830 – Porfirio Díaz, Mexican general and politician, 29th President of Mexico (died 1915)
1857 – William Howard Taft, American lawyer, jurist, and politician, 27th President of the United States (died 1930)
1876 – Bruno Walter, German-American pianist, composer, and conductor (died 1962)
1890 – Agatha Christie, English crime novelist, short story writer, and playwright (died 1976)
1894 – Jean Renoir, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 1979)
1903 – Roy Acuff, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (died 1992)
1907 – Fay Wray, Canadian-American actress (died 2004)
1913 – John N. Mitchell, American lawyer, and politician, 67th United States Attorney General (died 1988)
1918 – Nipsey Russell, American comedian and actor (died 2005)
1924 – Bobby Short, American singer and pianist (died 2005)
1927 – Norm Crosby, American comedian and actor (died 2020)
1928 – Cannonball Adderley, American saxophonist and bandleader (died 1975)
1945 – Jessye Norman, American soprano (died 2019)
1946 – Tommy Lee Jones, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1946 – Oliver Stone, American director, screenwriter, and producer
1977 – Chima-manda N-gozi Adi-chie, Nigerian author
1984 – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
….and on this day in history….
1789 – The United States "Department of Foreign Affairs", established by law in July, is renamed the Department of State and given a variety of domestic duties.
1835 – HMS Beagle, with Charles Darwin aboard, reaches the Galápagos Islands. The ship lands at Chatham or San Cristobal, the easternmost of the archipelago.
1954 – Marilyn Monroe's iconic skirt scene is shot during filming for The Seven Year Itch.
1959 – Nikita Khrushchev becomes the first Soviet leader to visit the United States.
1971 – The first Greenpeace ship departs from Vancouver to protest against the upcoming Cannikin nuclear weapon test in Alaska.
1978 – At the Superdome in New Orleans, Muhammad Ali outpoints Leon Spinks in a rematch to become the first boxer to win the world heavyweight title three times.
1981 – The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approves Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
1981 – The John Bull becomes the oldest operable steam locomotive in the world when the Smithsonian Institution operates it under its own power outside Washington, D.C.
2004 – National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman announces lockout of the players' union and cessation of operations by the NHL head office.
2008 – Lehman Brothers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.
2020 – Signing of the Bahrain–Israel normalization agreement occurs in Washington, D.C., normalizing relations between Israel and two Arab nations, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.