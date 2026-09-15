KALW Almanac - Tuesday September 15, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 15th of September of 2026

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

Today is the 258th day of the year

107 days remain until the end of the year.

7 days until autumn begins

And 270 To Win dot com Calculates

we have 49 DAYS until the Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

Sunrise is right about now at 6:52:00 am

and sunset will be at 7:16:18 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 24 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:04:09 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is **°F

NOAA reports….

the first high tide was at 2:30 am at 4.65 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:42 am at 2.46 feet

The next high tide at 1:51 pm at 5.87 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:48 pm at 0.64 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 20% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent Moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 18th of September of 2026 at 1:44 pm

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

National Neonatal Nurses Day

Butterscotch Cinnamon Pie Day

Get Ready Day

Google.com Day

Greenpeace Day

International Dot Day

Make a Hat Day

National Caregivers Day

National Cheese Toast Day

National Crème de Menthe Day

National Double Cheeseburger Day

National Felt Hat Day

National IT Professionals Day

National Linguine Day

National Online Learning Day

National Tackle Kids Cancer Day

National Thank You Day

National Voter Registration Day

Someday

Take a Loved One to the Doctor Day

World Afro Day

And According to Wikipedia, Today is also….

Battle of Britain Day (United Kingdom)

Cry of Dolores, celebrated on the eve of Independence Day in Mexico

International Day of Democracy

The beginning of German American Heritage Month, celebrated until October 15

The beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated until October 15

World Lymphoma Awareness Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1254 – Marco Polo, Italian merchant and explorer (died 1324)

1789 – James Fenimore Cooper, American novelist, short story writer, and historian (died 1851)

1830 – Porfirio Díaz, Mexican general and politician, 29th President of Mexico (died 1915)

1857 – William Howard Taft, American lawyer, jurist, and politician, 27th President of the United States (died 1930)

1876 – Bruno Walter, German-American pianist, composer, and conductor (died 1962)

1890 – Agatha Christie, English crime novelist, short story writer, and playwright (died 1976)

1894 – Jean Renoir, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 1979)

1903 – Roy Acuff, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (died 1992)

1907 – Fay Wray, Canadian-American actress (died 2004)

1913 – John N. Mitchell, American lawyer, and politician, 67th United States Attorney General (died 1988)

1918 – Nipsey Russell, American comedian and actor (died 2005)

1924 – Bobby Short, American singer and pianist (died 2005)

1927 – Norm Crosby, American comedian and actor (died 2020)

1928 – Cannonball Adderley, American saxophonist and bandleader (died 1975)

1945 – Jessye Norman, American soprano (died 2019)

1946 – Tommy Lee Jones, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1946 – Oliver Stone, American director, screenwriter, and producer

1977 – Chima-manda N-gozi Adi-chie, Nigerian author

1984 – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

….and on this day in history….

1789 – The United States "Department of Foreign Affairs", established by law in July, is renamed the Department of State and given a variety of domestic duties.

1835 – HMS Beagle, with Charles Darwin aboard, reaches the Galápagos Islands. The ship lands at Chatham or San Cristobal, the easternmost of the archipelago.

1954 – Marilyn Monroe's iconic skirt scene is shot during filming for The Seven Year Itch.

1959 – Nikita Khrushchev becomes the first Soviet leader to visit the United States.

1971 – The first Greenpeace ship departs from Vancouver to protest against the upcoming Cannikin nuclear weapon test in Alaska.

1978 – At the Superdome in New Orleans, Muhammad Ali outpoints Leon Spinks in a rematch to become the first boxer to win the world heavyweight title three times.

1981 – The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approves Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1981 – The John Bull becomes the oldest operable steam locomotive in the world when the Smithsonian Institution operates it under its own power outside Washington, D.C.

2004 – National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman announces lockout of the players' union and cessation of operations by the NHL head office.

2008 – Lehman Brothers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.

2020 – Signing of the Bahrain–Israel normalization agreement occurs in Washington, D.C., normalizing relations between Israel and two Arab nations, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

