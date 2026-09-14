KALW Almanac - Monday September 14, 2026

Today is Monday, the 14th of September of 2026

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

Today is Day 257 of 2026

108 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until autumn begins

And 270 To Win dot com Calculates we have 50 DAYS until the 2026 Midterm Elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

The Sun will rise at 6:51:10 am

and sunset will be at 7:17:52 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 26 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:04:31 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.6°F

NOAA reports….

the first high tide was at 1:32 am at 5.02 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:05 am at 1.85 feet

The next high tide will be at 1:19 pm at 5.99 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:59 pm at 0.56 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 12.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent Moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 18th of September of 2026 at 1:44 pm

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

Eat a Hoagie Day

Gobstopper Day

I'm on Top of It Day

National Black and White Cookie Day

National Boss/Employee Exchange Day

National Coloring Day

National Cream-Filled Donut Day

National Live Creative Day

National Parents Day Off

National Sober Day

Support Latino Business Day

The Exaltation of the Holy Cross

And According to Wikipedia, Today is also….

Engineer's Day (Romania)

Hindi Day (Hindi-speaking states of India)

Mobilized Servicemen Day (Ukraine)

San Jacinto Day (Nicaragua)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….1384 – Ephraim of Nea Makri, Greek martyr and saint (died 1426)

1737 – Michael Haydn, Austrian singer and composer (died 1806)

1769 – Alexander von Humboldt, German geographer and explorer (died 1859)

1843 – Lola Rodríguez de Tió, Puerto Rican poet, abolitionist, and women's rights activist (died 1924)

1879 – Margaret Sanger, American nurse and activist (died 1966)

1886 – Jan Masaryk, Czech soldier and politician, Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs (died 1948)

1902 – Alice Tully, American soprano and philanthropist (died 1993)

1913 – Jacobo Árbenz, Guatemalan captain and politician, President of Guatemala (died 1971

1917 – Rudolf Baumgartner, Swiss violinist and conductor (died 2002)

1942 – Oliver Lake, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer

1949 – Fred "Sonic" Smith, American guitarist and songwriter (died 1994)

1983 – Amy Winehouse, British singer-songwriter, musician, and businesswoman (died 2011)

….and on this day in history….

1741 – George Frideric Handel completes his oratorio Messiah.

1752 – The British Empire adopts the Gregorian calendar, skipping eleven days (the previous day was September 2).

1975 – The first American saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton, is canonized by Pope Paul VI.

1984 – Joe Kittinger becomes the first person to fly a gas balloon alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

1994 – The rest of the Major League Baseball season is canceled because of a strike.

2015 – The first observation of gravitational waves is made, announced by the LIGO and Virgo collaborations on 11 February 2016.

2022 – Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The Queen's coffin is taken from Buckingham Palace, placed on a gun carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and moved in a procession to Westminster Hall for her lying in state over the next four days with the queue of mourners stretching for miles along the River Thames.