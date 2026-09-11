KALW Almanac - Friday September 11, 2026

Today is Friday, the 11th of September of 2026

September 11 is the 254th day of the year

111 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

11 days until autumn begins

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

The sun is starting to rise right now at 6:48:38 am

Sunset will be this evening at 7:22:32 pm

We will have 12 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:05:35 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 68.4°F.

NOAA reports…. the first low tide was at 5:20 am at 0.13 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 11:49 am at 5.89 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 5:43 pm at 0.99 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:48 pm at 5.82 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 0.3% visible

It’s been A New Moon since yesterday

It’s now a Waxing Crescent Moon

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

"I Want to Start My Own Business" Day

Libraries Remember Day

Make Your Bed Day

National 401(k) Day

National Day of Service and Remembrance

National Emergency Responders Day

National Hot Cross Bun Day

National No News Is Good News Day

Patriot Day

Remember Freedom Day

Stand up to Cancer Day

Women's Baseball Day

And According to Wikipedia, Today is also….

Battle of Tendra Day (Russia)

Death Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Pakistan

Emergency Number Day in the United States

Enkutatash falls on this day if it is not a leap year. Celebrated on the first day of Mäskäräm In Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Rastafari

National Day in Catalonia

Nayrouz in the Coptic Orthodox Church

Teachers' Day in Argentina

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

600 – Yuknoom Ch'een II, Mayan ruler

1862 – O. Henry, American short story writer (died 1910)

1885 – D. H. Lawrence, English novelist, poet, playwright, and critic (died 1930)

1899 – Jimmie Davis, American singer-songwriter ("You Are My Sunshine"), and politician, 47th Governor of Louisiana born in Quitman, Louisiana (d. 2000)

1903 – Theodor Adorno, German sociologist and philosopher (died 1969)

1917 – Ferdinand Marcos, Filipino soldier, lawyer, and politician, 10th President of the Philippines (died 1989)

1917 – Jessica Mitford, English-American journalist and author (died 1996)

1935 – Arvo Pärt, Estonian composer, (Für Alina; Fratres; Spiegel im Spiegel), born in Paide, Järva County, Estonia

1940 – Brian De Palma, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1942 – Lola Falana, [Loletha Elayne], American singer and actress (Golden Boy; A Man Called Adam), born in Camden, New Jersey

1943 – Mickey Hart [Hartman], American drummer and percussionist (Grateful Dead, 1967-71 & 1974-96; Planet Drum: Rhythm Devils), born in Brooklyn, New York City

1945 – Leo Kottke, American finger-picking acoustic guitarist (Ice Water; Greenhouse), born in Athens, Georgia

1947 – Gerry Conway, British drummer and percussionist (Cat Stevens; Fairport Convention), born in King's Lynn, Norfolk, England

1948 – John Martyn, [Iain McGeachy], British folk-rock-blues singer-songwriter, and guitarist ("May You Never"), born in New Maldon, Surrey (d. 2009)

1961 – Virginia Madsen, American actress

1962 – Kristy McNichol, American actress

1964 – Victor Wooten, American Grammy Award-winning jazz-fusion, funk, and bluegrass bass guitarist and producer (Béla Fleck and the Flecktones), born in Mountain Home, Idaho

1965 – Bashar al-Assad, Syrian politician, 21st President of Syria

1965 – Moby, American singer-songwriter, musician, and DJ

1967 – Harry Connick Jr., American singer-songwriter, pianist, actor, and talk show host

1970 – Taraji P. Henson, American actress and singer

1977 – Ludacris, [Christopher Bridges], American rapper ("Stand Up"; "Act A Fool"), and actor (The Ride; Fast and Furious franchise), born in Champaign, Illinois

….and on this day in history….

1541 – Santiago, Chile, is attacked by indigenous warriors, led by Michimalonco, to free eight indigenous chiefs held captive by the Spaniards.

1789 – Alexander Hamilton is appointed the first United States Secretary of the Treasury.

1792 – The Hope Diamond is stolen along with other French crown jewels when six men break into the house where they are stored.

1851 – Christiana Resistance: Escaped slaves led by William Parker fight off and kill a slave owner who, with a federal marshal and an armed party, sought to seize three of his former slaves in Christiana, Pennsylvania, thereby creating a cause célèbre between slavery proponents and abolitionists.

1941 – Construction begins on the Pentagon.

1968 – John Eliot Gardiner conducts Monteverdi's Vespro della Beata Vergine with the Monteverdi Choir at the Proms.

1972 – The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit system begins passenger service.

1989 – Hungary announces that the East German refugees who had been housed in temporary camps were free to leave for West Germany