KALW Almanac - Thursday September 10, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 10th of September of 2026,

September 10 is the 253rd day of the year

112 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

12 days until autumn begins

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

The sun is starting to rise right now at 6:47:48 am

and sunset will be at 7:24:05 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:05:56 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.1°F.

NOAA reports…. the first low tide was at 4:43 AM at -0.25 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 11:18 AM at 5.72 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:57 PM at 1.36 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:57 pm at 6.15 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 0.5% visible

It’s still a Waning Crescent

It will be a zero percent visible New Moon this evening at 8:27 pm

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

Blame It on the Large Hadron Collider Day

International Creepy Boston Dynamics Robotic Horse Day

International Make-Up Day

National Hot Dog Day

National Port Wine Day

National Swap Ideas Day

R U OK? Day (Australia)

Sew Be It Day

TV Dinner Day

And According to Wikipedia, Today is also….

Amerindian Heritage Day in Guyana

Children's Day in Honduras

Gibraltar National Day

Saint George's Caye Day in Belize

Teachers' Day in China

World Suicide Prevention Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1659 – Henry Purcell , English organist and composer (died 1695)

1839 – Isaac K. Funk , American minister and publisher, co-founded Funk & Wagnalls (died 1912)

1874 – Mamie Dillard , African American educator, clubwoman and suffragist (died 1954)

1886 – H.D. , American poet, novelist, and memoirist (died 1961)

1890 – Franz Werfel , Austrian-Bohemian author, poet, and playwright (died 1945)

1896 – Adele Astaire , American actress and dancer (died 1981)

1897 – Georges Bataille , French philosopher, novelist, and poet (died 1962)

1903 – Cyril Connolly , English author and critic (died 1974)

1904 – Max Shachtman , American theorist and politician (died 1972)

1908 – Raymond Scott , American pianist, composer, and bandleader (died 1994)

1929 – Arnold Palmer , American golfer and businessman (died 2016)

1934 – Charles Kuralt , American journalist (died 1997)

1935 – Mary Oliver , American poet (died 2019)

1937 – Jared Diamond , American biologist, geographer, and author

1940 – Roy Ayers , American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, vibraphonist, and producer (died 2025)

1941 – Stephen Jay Gould , American paleontologist, biologist, and author (died 2002)

1941 – Christopher Hogwood , English harpsichord player and conductor, founded the Academy of Ancient Music (died 2014)

1945 – José Feliciano , Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Margaret Trudeau , Canadian actress and talk show host, 12th Spouse of the Prime Minister of Canada

1949 – Babette Cole , English author and illustrator (died 2017)

1949 – Bill O'Reilly , American journalist and author

1950 – Rosie Flores , American singer and guitarist

1952 – Medea Benjamin , American activist, founder of Code Pink

1953 – Amy Irving , American actress

1956 – Johnnie Fingers , Irish keyboard player and songwriter

1958 – Chris Columbus , American director, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Alison Bechdel , American author and illustrator

1960 – Colin Firth , English actor and producer

1964 – John E. Sununu , American engineer and politician

1968 – Big Daddy Kane , American rapper, producer, and actor

1968 – Guy Ritchie , English director, producer, and screenwriter

1982 – Misty Copeland , American ballerina and author

….and on this day in history….

1932 – The New York City Subway's third competing subway system, the municipally owned IND , is opened.

1967 – The people of Gibraltar vote to remain a British dependency rather than becoming part of Spain.