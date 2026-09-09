KALW Almanac - Wednesday September 9, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 9th of September of 2026,

September 9 is the 252nd day of the year

113 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

13 days until autumn begins

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

Sunrise at 6:46:57 am

and sunset will be at 7:25:38 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:17 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.4°F.

NOAA reports…. the first low tide was at 4:04 AM at -0.47 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 10:45 AM at 5.50 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoob at 4:10 PM at 1.82 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:05 pm at 6.38 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 3.5% visible

It’s still a Waning Crescent

We can call it a New Moon tomorrow Thursday the 10th of September of 2026 at 8:27 pm

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

And According to Wikipedia, Today is also….

Armored Forces Day in Ukraine

California Admission Day

Children's Day in Costa Rica

Chrysanthemum Day or Kiku no Sekku in Japan

Day of the Victims of Holocaust and of Racial Violence in Slovakia

Emergency Services Day in the United Kingdom

Independence Day or Republic Day, celebrates the proclamation of Democratic People's Republic of Korea or North Korea in 1948.

Independence Day in Tajikistan, celebrates the independence of Tajikistan from USSR in 1991.

Martyrs' Day in Afghanistan

Remembrance for Herman the Cheruscan among The Troth

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1585 – Cardinal Richelieu, French cardinal and politician (died 1642)

1789 – Menachem Mendel Schneersohn, Polish rabbi, founder of Chabad (died 1866)

1828 – Leo Tolstoy, Russian author and playwright (died 1910)

1887 – Alf Landon, American lieutenant, banker, and politician, 26th Governor of Kansas (died 1987)

1890 – Colonel Sanders, American businessman, founded KFC (died 1980)

1920 – Robert Wood Johnson III, American businessman and philanthropist (died 1970)

1927 – Elvin Jones, American drummer and bandleader (died 2004)

1941 – Otis Redding, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 1967)

1942 – Danny Kalb, American singer and guitarist (died 2022)

1945 – Dee Dee Sharp, American singer

1952 – Angela Cartwright, English-American actress, author, and singer

1960 – Hugh Grant, English actor and producer

1966 – Adam Sandler, American actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – Chris Caffery, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Michael Bublé, Canadian singer-songwriter and actor

1980 – Michelle Williams, American actress

….and on this day in history…..

1543 – Mary Stuart, at nine months old, is crowned "Queen of Scots" in the central Scottish town of Stirling.

1850 – California is admitted as the thirty-first U.S. state.

1947 – First case of a computer bug being found: A moth lodges in a relay of a Harvard Mark II computer at Harvard University.

1956 – Elvis Presley appears on The Ed Sullivan Show for the first time.

1965 – The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is established.

1966 – The National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act is signed into law by U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson.

1969 – In Canada, the Official Languages Act comes into force, making French equal to English throughout the Federal government.

1971 – The four-day Attica Prison riot begins, eventually resulting in 39 dead, most killed by state troopers retaking the prison.

1993 – Israeli–Palestinian peace process: The Palestine Liberation Organization officially recognizes Israel as a legitimate state.

2014 – The album Songs of Innocence by U2 is digitally released at no charge to all customers of the iTunes Music Store, appearing automatically in the "purchased" section of over 500 million users worldwide.

2015 – Elizabeth II becomes the longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.