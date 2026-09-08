KALW Almanac - Tuesday September 8, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 8th of September of 2026,

114 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

14 days until autumn begins

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

Sunrise at 6:46:07 am

and sunset will be at 7:27:10 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:38 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today will be 65.1°F.

NOAA reports….

In the high tide and low tide chart, we can see that

The first low tide will be at 3:21 am at -0.51 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:10 am at 5.26 feet

The next low tide at 3:19 pm at 2.33 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:10 pm at 6.49 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 8.8% visible

It’s now a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 10th of September of 2026 at 8:27 pm

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

Another Look Unlimited Day

National Actors Day

National Ampersand Day

National Ants on a Log Day

National Date Nut Bread Day

National Pledge of Allegiance Day

Pardon Day

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day

Star Trek Day

Telephone Tuesday

Virgin Mary Day

And According to Wikipedia, Today is also….

Accession Day in United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms during the reign of Charles III

Independence Day in North Macedonia

International Literacy Day

Martyrs' Day in Afghanistan

National Day in Andorra, a small country in the Pyranees mountains between Spain and France, also the feast of Our Lady of Meritxell

National Day in Asturias, a principality in the north of Spain, also the feast of Our Lady of Covadonga

National Day in Extremadura, a region in the west of Spain also the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Victory Day in Pakistan

Victory Day, also the feast of Our Lady of Victories or il-Vittorja in Malta

World Physical Therapy Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share your special day with….

1841 – Antonín Dvořák, Czech composer and academic (died 1904)

1873 – Alfred Jarry, French author and playwright (died 1907)

1889 – Robert A. Taft, American lawyer and politician (died 1953)

1897 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1933)

1900 – Claude Pepper, American lawyer and politician (died 1989)

1921 – Harry Secombe, Welsh-English actor (died 2001)

1922 – Sid Caesar, American comic actor and writer (died 2014)

1925 – Peter Sellers, English actor and comedian (died 1980)

1931 – Marion Brown, American saxophonist and composer (died 2010)

1932 – Patsy Cline, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1963)

1933 – Asha Bhosle, Indian playback singer, businesswoman, actress and television personality (died 2026)

1933 – Eric Salzman, American composer, producer, and critic (died 2017)

1937 – Barbara Frum, American-Canadian journalist (died 1992)

1938 – Adrian Cronauer, American sergeant and radio host (died 2018)

1939 – Guitar Shorty, American singer and guitarist (died 2022)

1940 – Jack Prelutsky, American author and poet

1941 – Bernie Sanders, American politician

1942 – Sal Valentino, American rock singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player (died 1973)

1947 – Ann Beattie, American novelist and short story writer

1952 Andy M. Stewart, Scottish musician and composer (Silly Wizard), born in Alyth, Scotland (d. 2015)

1954 – Ruby Bridges, American civil rights activist

1954 – Michael Shermer, American historian, author, and academic, founded The Skeptics Society

1960 – Aimee Mann, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1970 – Neko Case, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1979 – Pink, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1987 – Wiz Khalifa, American rapper and actor

…and on this day in history….

1504 – Michelangelo's David is unveiled in Piazza della Signoria in Florence.

1888 – In England, the first six Football League matches are played.

1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited.

1916 – In a bid to prove that women were capable of serving as military dispatch riders, Augusta and Adeline Van Buren arrive in Los Angeles, completing a 60-day, 5,500 mile cross-country trip on motorcycles.

1952 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation makes its first televised broadcast on the second escape of the Boyd Gang.

1966 – The landmark American science fiction television series Star Trek premieres with its first-aired episode, "The Man Trap".

1971 – In Washington, D.C., the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is inaugurated, with the opening feature being the premiere of Leonard Bernstein's Mass.

1974 – Watergate scandal: US President Gerald Ford signs the pardon of Richard Nixon for any crimes Nixon may have committed while in office.

1975 – Gays in the military: US Air Force Tech Sergeant Leonard Matlovich, a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, appears in his Air Force uniform on the cover of Time magazine with the headline "I Am A Homosexual". He is given a general discharge, later upgraded to honorable.

1988 – Yellowstone National Park is closed for the first time in U.S. history due to ongoing fires.

