KALW Almanac - Monday September 7, 2026

Today is Monday September 7, 2026….

September 7 is the 250th day of the year

115 days remain until the end of the year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

15 days until autumn begins

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

Sunrise at 6:45:16 am

and sunset will be at 7:28:42 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:59 pm.

NOAA reports….

The first low tide will be at 2:31 am at -0.39 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:33 am at 4.99 feet

The next low tide at 2:23 pm at 2.85 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:11 pm at 6.46 feet

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today will be 65.7°F.

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 16.3% visible

It’s now a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 10th of September of 2026 at 8:27 pm

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

Google Commemoration Day

Grandma Moses Day

Labor Day

Mouthguard Day

National Acorn Squash Day

National Beer Lover's Day

National Feel the Love Day

National Grateful Patient Day

National Neither Snow Nor Rain Day

Salami Day

Superhuman Day

And According to Wikipedia, Today is also….

Air Force Day in Pakistan

Constitution Day in Fiji

Independence Day in Brazil,

celebrates the independence of Brazil from Portugal in 1822.

Military Intelligence Day in Ukraine

National Threatened Species Day in Australia

Victory Day in Mozambique

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share your special day with….

1860 – Grandma Moses, American painter (died 1961)

1875 – Edward Francis Hutton, American businessman and financier, co-founded E. F. Hutton & Co. (died 1962)

1887 – Edith Sitwell, English poet and critic (died 1964)

1909 – Elia Kazan, Greek-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2003)

1911 – Todor Zhivkov, Bulgarian police officer and politician, Head of State of Bulgaria (died 1998)

1912 – David Packard, American engineer and businessman, co-founded Hewlett-Packard (died 1996)

1923 – Peter Lawford, English-American actor (died 1984)

1924 – Daniel Inouye, American captain and politician, Medal of Honor recipient (died 2012)

1926 – Samuel Goldwyn Jr., American director and producer (died 2015)

1926 – Don Messick, American voice actor (died 1997)

1926 – Ronnie Gilbert, American folk singer (The Weavers - 'good Night, Irene"), born in New York City (d. 2015)

1930 – Sonny Rollins, American saxophonist and composer (died 2026)

1932 – Malcolm Bradbury, English author and academic (died 2000)

1932 – John Paul Getty Jr., American-English philanthropist and book collector (died 2003)

1936 – Buddy Holly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1959)

1943 – Gloria Gaynor, American singer-songwriter

1946 – Joe Klein, American journalist and author

1950 – Julie Kavner, American actress

1950 – Peggy Noonan, American author, journalist, speechwriter, and pundit

1951 – Chrissie Hynde, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Mark Isham, American trumpet player and composer

1956 – Michael Feinstein, American singer and pianist1961 – Jean-Yves Thibaudet, French pianist

1964 – Eazy-E, American rapper and producer (died 1995)

1967 – Leslie Jones, American comedian and actress

….and on this day in history, also according to Wikipedia …..

1911 – French poet Guillaume Apollinaire is arrested and put in jail on suspicion of stealing the Mona Lisa from the Louvre museum.

1916 – US federal employees win the right to Workers' compensation by Federal Employers Liability Act (39 Stat. 742; 5 U.S.C. 751)

1921 – In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the first Miss America Pageant, a two-day event, is held.

1923 – The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) is formed.

1927 – The first fully electronic television system is achieved by Philo Farnsworth

1953 – Nikita Khrushchev is elected first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1977 – The Torrijos–Carter Treaties between Panama and the United States on the status of the Panama Canal are signed. The United States agrees to transfer control of the canal to Panama at the end of the 20th century.

1979 – The Chrysler Corporation asks the United States government for US$1.5 billion to avoid bankruptcy.

1986 – Desmond Tutu becomes the first black man to lead the Anglican Diocese of Cape Town.

2005 – Egypt holds its first-ever multi-party presidential election.

2008 – The United States government takes control of the two largest mortgage financing companies in the US, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

2021 – The National Unity Government of Myanmar declares a people's defensive war against the military junta during the Myanmar civil war.