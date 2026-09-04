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Almanac from KALW

KALW Almanac - Friday September 4, 2026

By Kevin Vance
Published September 4, 2026 at 6:10 AM PDT
A bachelor group of mule deer bucks near the Missouri River in Chouteau County, Montana. August 2018
USDA NRCS Montana
/
Flickr Creative Commons

A bachelor group of mule deer bucks near the Missouri River in Chouteau County, Montana. August 2018

Today is Friday September 4, 2026….

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

September 4 is the 247th day of the year

118 days remain until the end of the year.

18 days until autumn begins

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

the sun rose a couple of minutes ago at 6:42:45 am

and sunset will be at 7:33:17 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 50 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:01 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today will be 65.3°F.

NOAA reports….

the first high tide will be at 6:28 am at 4.14 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 10:22 am at 3.4 feet

The next high tide at 4:38 pm at 6.22 feet

And the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be at 12:21 am early tomorrow morning at 0.14 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 48% visible

It’s the Third Quarter Moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 10th of September of 2026 at 8:27 pm

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

Bring Your Manners to Work Day

College Colors Day

Eat an Extra Dessert Day

National Chianti Day

National Food Bank Day

National Lazy Mom's Day

National Leadership Day

National Macadamia Nut Day

National Newspaper Carrier Day

National Spice Blend Day

National Wildlife Day

Wear Teal Day

And According to Wikipedia, Today is also….

Immigrant's Day (Argentina)

Toothfish Day (South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share your special day with….

1824Anton Bruckner, Austrian organist and composer (died 1896)

1892Darius Milhaud, French composer and educator (died 1974

1896Antonin Artaud, French actor, director, and playwright (died 1948)

1908 – Richard Wright, American novelist, short story writer, essayist, and poet (died 1960)

1912Syd Hoff, American author and illustrator (died 2004)

1918Paul Harvey, American radio host (died 2009)

1920 – Craig Claiborne, American journalist, author, and critic (died 2000)

1924Joan Aiken, English author (died 2004)

1928Dick York, American actor (died 1992)

1929Thomas Eagleton, American lawyer and politician, 38th Lieutenant Governor of Missouri (died 2007)

1931Mitzi Gaynor, American actress, singer, and dancer (died 2024)

1944 – Gene Parsons, American singer-songwriter, drummer, guitarist, and banjo player

1946 – Dave Liebman, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer

1955David Broza, Israeli singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Damon Wayans, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1981Beyoncé, American singer-songwriter

1984 – Kyle Mooney, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

….and on this day in history, according to Wikipedia…..

1781 – Los Angeles is founded as El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora La Reina de los Ángeles (The Village of Our Lady, the Queen of the Angels) by 44 Spanish settlers.

1870 – Emperor Napoleon III of France is deposed and the Third Republic is declared.

1882 – The Pearl Street Station in New York City becomes the first power plant to supply electricity to paying customers.

1888George Eastman registers the trademark Kodak and receives a patent for his camera that uses roll film.

1949Paul Robeson performs a second concert in Peekskill, New York eight days after the Peekskill riots.

1951 – The first live transcontinental television broadcast takes place in San Francisco, United States, from the Japanese Peace Treaty Conference.

1957American Civil Rights Movement: Little Rock Crisis: The governor of Arkansas calls out the National Guard to prevent African American students from enrolling in Little Rock Central High School, resulting in the lawsuit Cooper v. Aaron the following year.

1970Salvador Allende is elected President of Chile.

1972Mark Spitz becomes the first competitor to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games.

1972 – The Price Is Right premieres on CBS. It currently is the longest running game show on American television.

1975 – The Sinai Interim Agreement relating to the Arab–Israeli conflict is signed.

1977 – The Golden Dragon massacre takes place in San Francisco.

1985 – The discovery of Buckminsterfullerene, the first fullerene molecule of carbon.

1998Google is founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two PhD students at Stanford University.

2002 – The Oakland Athletics win their 20th consecutive game, an American League record, until Cleveland’s major baseball team surpassed it in 2017.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance is an Announcer, Producer, and Music program host at KALW Public Media, where he's the local host of Morning Edition, studio operator for Your Call, and producer of the folk music show, A Patchwork Quilt.
See stories by Kevin Vance