KALW Almanac - Friday September 4, 2026

Today is Friday September 4, 2026….

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

September 4 is the 247th day of the year

118 days remain until the end of the year.

18 days until autumn begins

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

the sun rose a couple of minutes ago at 6:42:45 am

and sunset will be at 7:33:17 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 50 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:01 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today will be 65.3°F.

NOAA reports….

the first high tide will be at 6:28 am at 4.14 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 10:22 am at 3.4 feet

The next high tide at 4:38 pm at 6.22 feet

And the final low tide in the next 24 hours will be at 12:21 am early tomorrow morning at 0.14 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 48% visible

It’s the Third Quarter Moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 10th of September of 2026 at 8:27 pm

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

And According to Wikipedia, Today is also….

Immigrant's Day (Argentina)

Toothfish Day (South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share your special day with….

1824 – Anton Bruckner, Austrian organist and composer (died 1896)

1892 – Darius Milhaud, French composer and educator (died 1974

1896 – Antonin Artaud, French actor, director, and playwright (died 1948)

1908 – Richard Wright, American novelist, short story writer, essayist, and poet (died 1960)

1912 – Syd Hoff, American author and illustrator (died 2004)

1918 – Paul Harvey, American radio host (died 2009)

1920 – Craig Claiborne, American journalist, author, and critic (died 2000)

1924 – Joan Aiken, English author (died 2004)

1928 – Dick York, American actor (died 1992)

1929 – Thomas Eagleton, American lawyer and politician, 38th Lieutenant Governor of Missouri (died 2007)

1931 – Mitzi Gaynor, American actress, singer, and dancer (died 2024)

1944 – Gene Parsons, American singer-songwriter, drummer, guitarist, and banjo player

1946 – Dave Liebman, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer

1955 – David Broza, Israeli singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Damon Wayans, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1981 – Beyoncé, American singer-songwriter

1984 – Kyle Mooney, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

….and on this day in history, according to Wikipedia …..

1781 – Los Angeles is founded as El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora La Reina de los Ángeles (The Village of Our Lady, the Queen of the Angels) by 44 Spanish settlers.

1870 – Emperor Napoleon III of France is deposed and the Third Republic is declared.

1882 – The Pearl Street Station in New York City becomes the first power plant to supply electricity to paying customers.

1888 – George Eastman registers the trademark Kodak and receives a patent for his camera that uses roll film.

1949 – Paul Robeson performs a second concert in Peekskill, New York eight days after the Peekskill riots.

1951 – The first live transcontinental television broadcast takes place in San Francisco, United States, from the Japanese Peace Treaty Conference.

1957 – American Civil Rights Movement: Little Rock Crisis: The governor of Arkansas calls out the National Guard to prevent African American students from enrolling in Little Rock Central High School, resulting in the lawsuit Cooper v. Aaron the following year.

1970 – Salvador Allende is elected President of Chile.

1972 – Mark Spitz becomes the first competitor to win seven medals at a single Olympic Games.

1972 – The Price Is Right premieres on CBS. It currently is the longest running game show on American television.

1975 – The Sinai Interim Agreement relating to the Arab–Israeli conflict is signed.

1977 – The Golden Dragon massacre takes place in San Francisco.

1985 – The discovery of Buckminsterfullerene, the first fullerene molecule of carbon.

1998 – Google is founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, two PhD students at Stanford University.

2002 – The Oakland Athletics win their 20th consecutive game, an American League record, until Cleveland’s major baseball team surpassed it in 2017.

