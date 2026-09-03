KALW Almanac - Thursday September 3, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 3rd of September of 2026,

The Old Farmers Almanac says

19 days until autumn begins

Tides For Fishing reports

Tomorrow Thursday, 3rd of September of 2026,

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:41:54 am

and sunset will be at 7:34:47 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 12 hours and 52 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:08:20 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info says

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is ***°F.

NOAA reports…

the first high tide will be at 4:45 am at 4.13 feet

The first low tide will be at 09:10 AM at 2.99 feet

the next high tide at will be at 3:34 pm at 6.23 feet

and the next low tide at 11:02 pm at 0.36 feet

Time and Date dot com tells us….

The Moon is currently ***% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 4th of September of 2026 at 12:51 am

According to Checkiday, Today’s holidays include…. International Cabernet Sauvignon Day

Today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Republic of China)

V-J Day (People's Republic of China)

Feast of San Marino and the Republic, celebrates the foundation of the Republic of San Marino in 301.

Flag Day (Australia)

Independence Day, celebrates the second independence of Qatar from the United Kingdom in 1971.

Levy Mwanawasa Day (Zambia)

Merchant Navy Remembrance Day (Canada)

Merchant Navy Day (United Kingdom)

National Welsh Rarebit Day (United States)

Tokehega Day (Tokelau, New Zealand)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia.org , you share your special day with….

1875 – Ferdinand Porsche, Austrian-German engineer and businessman, founded Porsche (died 1951)

1910 – Kitty Carlisle, American actress, singer, socialite, and game show panelist (died 2007)

1915 – Memphis Slim, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1988)

1923 – Mort Walker, American cartoonist (died 2018)

1926 – Alison Lurie, American author and academic (died 2020)

1929 – Whitey Bulger, American organized crime boss (died 2018)

1932 – Eileen Brennan, American actress and singer (died 2013)

1934 – Freddie King, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1976)

1938 – Caryl Churchill, English-Canadian playwright

1940 – Eduardo Galeano, Uruguayan journalist and author (died 2015)

1943 – Valerie Perrine, American model and actress (died 2026)

1952 – Shakti Kapoor, Indian actor

1955 – Steve Jones, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1963 – Malcolm Gladwell, Canadian journalist, essayist, and critic

1965 – Charlie Sheen, American actor and producer

1970 – Jeremy Glick, American businessman (died 2001)er

1971 – Kiran Desai, Indian-American author

…..and on this day in history….

301 – San Marino, one of the smallest nations in the world and the world's oldest republic still in existence, is founded by Saint Marinus.

1838 – Future abolitionist Frederick Douglass escapes from slavery.

1875 – The first official game of polo is played in Argentina after being introduced by British ranchers.

1935 – Sir Malcolm Campbell reaches a speed of 304.331 miles per hour on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, becoming the first person to drive an automobile over 300 mph.

1967 – Dagen H in Sweden: Traffic changes from driving on the left to driving on the right overnight.

1971 – Qatar becomes an independent state.

1981 – The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, an international bill of rights for women, is instituted by the United Nations.

2016 – The U.S. and China, together responsible for 40% of the world's carbon emissions, both formally ratify the Paris global climate agreement.