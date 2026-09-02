KALW Almanac - Wednesday September 2, 2026

Today is Wednesday, 2nd of September of 2026,

The Old Farmers Almanac says

September 2 is the 245th day of the year

120 days remain until the end of the year.

20 days until autumn begins

Tides For Fishing reports

Sunrise at 6:41:04 am

and sunset will be at 7:36:18 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 55 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:41 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info says

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.5°F.

NOAA reports…

The first high tide was at 3:17 am at 4.4 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:19 am at 2.43 feet

The next high tide at 2:43 pm at 6.22 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:48 pm at 0.52 feet

Time and Date dot com tells us….

The Moon is currently 70% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday theb4th of September of 2026 at 12:51 am

According to Checkiday,

Today’s holidays include…. Bison-ten Yell Day

Calendar Adjustment Da y

Global Talent Acquisition Day

National Blueberry Popsicle Day

National Grits for Breakfast Day

Pierce Your Ears Day

Spalding Baseball Day

Victory over Japan Day

World Coconut Day

Today is also….

Democracy Day (Tibet)

Independence Day (Transnistria, unrecognized)

Independence Day (Artsakh, unrecognized)

National Blueberry Popsicle Day (United States)

National Day, celebrates the independence of Vietnam from Japan and France in 1945

Victory over Japan Day (United States)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia.org , you share your special day with….

1675 – William Somervile, English poet and author (died 1742)

1850 – Albert Spalding, American baseball player, manager, and businessman, co-founded the Spalding Sporting Goods Company (died 1915)

1925 – Hugo Montenegro, American composer and conductor (died 1981)

1928 – Horace Silver, American pianist and composer (died 2014)

1931 – Clifford Jordan, American saxophonist (died 1993)

1937 – Peter Ueberroth, American businessman

1946 – Billy Preston, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (died 2006)

1946 – Dan White, American assassin and politician (died 1985)

1948 – Terry Bradshaw, American football player, sportscaster, and actor

1948 – Christa McAuliffe, American educator and astronaut (died 1986)

1953 – John Zorn, American saxophonist, composer, and producer

1957 – Tony Alva, American skateboarder and bass player

1962 – Keir Starmer, English lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1964 – Keanu Reeves, Canadian actor, singer, and producer

1966 – Salma Hayek, Mexican-American actress, director, and producer…

..and on this day in history….

44 BC – Pharaoh Cleopatra VII of Egypt declares her son co-ruler as Ptolemy XV Caesarion.

44 BC – Cicero launches the first of his Philippicae (oratorical attacks) on Mark Antony. He will make 14 of them over the following months.

911 – The Byzantine Empire and the Kievan Rus sign a treaty regulating trade.

1192 – The Treaty of Jaffa is signed between Richard I of England and Saladin, leading to the end of the Third Crusade.

1752 – Great Britain, along with its overseas possessions, adopts the Gregorian calendar.

1789 – The United States Department of the Treasury is founded.

1859 – The Carrington Event is the strongest geomagnetic storm on record.

1901 – Vice President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt utters the famous phrase, "Speak softly and carry a big stick" at the Minnesota State Fair.

1960 – The first election of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The Tibetan community observes this date as Democracy Day.

1963 – CBS Evening News becomes U.S. network television's first half-hour weeknight news broadcast, when the show is lengthened from 15 to 30 minutes.

1987 – In Moscow, the trial begins for 19-year-old pilot Mathias Rust, who flew his Cessna airplane into Red Square in May.

2008 – Google launches its Google Chrome web browser.

2010 – Israel-Palestinian conflict: the 2010 Israeli-Palestinian peace talks are launched by the United States.

2013 – The Eastern span replacement of the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge opens at 10:15 pm at a cost of $6.4 billion, after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake damaged the old span.