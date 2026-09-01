KALW Almanac - Tuesday September 1, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 1st of September of 2026…

The Old Farmers Almanac says

September 1 is the 244th day of the year

121 days remain until the end of the year.

21 days until autumn begins

Tides For Fishing reports

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:40:13 am

and sunset will be at 7:37:48 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 57 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:09:00 pm.

Sea Temperature dot Info says

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.7°F.

NOAA reports…

The first high tide will be at 2:08 am at 4.8 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:39 am at 1.81 feet

The next high tide at 2:03 pm at 6.14 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:44 pm at 0.68 feet

Time and Date dot com tells us….

The Moon is currently 79.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 4th of September of 2026 at 12:51 am

According to Checkiday,

Today’s holidays include….

American Chess Day

Building and Code Staff Appreciation Day

Chicken Boy's Day

Emma M. Nutt Day

Ginger Cat Appreciation Da y

National Acne Positivity Day

National Burnt Ends Day

National Cherry Popover Day

National Forgiveness Day

National Gyro Day

National No Rhyme or Reason Day

National Tofu Day (UK)

Pink Cadillac Day

Toy Tips Executive Toy Test Day

World Letter Writing Day

Today is also….

Feast of Creation (Christianity)

Knowledge Day (Former Soviet Union)

Anniversary of Al Fateh Revolution (Gaddafists in Libya)

Wattle Day (Australia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia.org , you share your special day with….

1653 – Johann Pachelbel, German organist, composer, and educator (died 1706)

1854 – Engelbert Humperdinck, German playwright and composer (died 1921)

1896 – A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Indian religious leader, founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (died 1977)

1907 – Walter Reuther, American labor union leader and president of the United Auto Workers (died 1970)

1922 – Yvonne De Carlo, Canadian-American actress and singer (died 2007)

1923 – Rocky Marciano, American boxer (died 1969)

1925 – Art Pepper, American saxophonist, clarinet player and composer (died 1982)

1931 – Boxcar Willie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1999)

1933 – Ann Richards, American educator and politician, 45th Governor of Texas (died 2006)

1933 – Conway Twitty, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1993)

1935 – Seiji Ozawa, Japanese conductor and director (died 2024)

1938 – Alan Dershowitz, American lawyer and author

1939 – Lily Tomlin, American actress, comedian, screenwriter and producer

1942 – C. J. Cherryh, American author and educator

1944 – Archie Bell, American soul singer-songwriter and musician

1944 – Leonard Slatkin, American conductor and composer

1946 – Barry Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer

1947 – Al Green, American lawyer and politician

1957 – Gloria Estefan, Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress

1996 – Zendaya, American actress and singer

…..and on this day in history….

1604 – Adi Granth, now known as Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhs, is first installed at Harmandir Sahib.

1610 – Claudio Monteverdi's musical work Vespro della Beata Vergine (Vespers for the Blessed Virgin) is first published, printed in Venice and dedicated to Pope Paul V.

1859 – Carrington Event started - the most intense geomagnetic storm in recorded history.

1878 – Emma Nutt becomes the world's first female telephone operator when she is recruited by Alexander Graham Bell to the Boston Telephone Dispatch Company.

1982 – The United States Air Force Space Command is founded.

1983 – Cold War: Korean Air Lines Flight 007 is shot down by a Soviet jet fighter after the commercial aircraft strayed into Soviet airspace, killing all 269 on board, including Congressman Lawrence McDonald.

1985 – The wreck of the Titanic is discovered by an American-French expedition led by Robert Ballard and Jean-Louis Michel.