© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

KALW Almanac - Monday August 31, 2026

By Kevin Vance
Published August 31, 2026 at 6:37 AM PDT
Atlantic Ambience
Healthy Snacks
/
Pexels Free Stock Photos
Atlantic Ambience

Today is Monday the 31st of August of 2026

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

August 31 is the 243rd day of the year

122 days remain until the end of the year.

And 22 days until the end of summer and the beginning of fall

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

We will have 12 hours and 59 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:19 pm.

Sunrise at 6:39:22 am

and sunset will be at 7:39:17 pm.

NOAA reports….

The first high tide was early this morning at 1:11 am at 5.21 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:04 am at 1.21 feet

The next high tide at 1:29 pm at 5.99 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight at will be at 7:50 pm at 0.89 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The moon is currently 87.5% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Friday the 4th of September of 2026 at 12:51 am

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

Eat Outside Day

Love Litigating Lawyers Day

Motorist Consideration Monday

National Diatomaceous Earth Day

National Matchmaker Day

National Trail Mix Day

We Love Memoirs Day

Wikipedia, cites Holidays around the world such as….

Baloch-Pakhtun Unity Day (Balochs and Pashtuns, International observance)

Day of Solidarity and Freedom (Poland)

Departure Day, celebrates the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Kyrgyzstan from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Malaya from the United Kingdom in 1957.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Trinidad and Tobago from the United Kingdom in 1962.

Romanian Language Day (Romania, Moldova, Ukraine)

Sabah Day (Sabah, Borneo)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia,, You get to have pizza, cake and ice cream with….

12Caligula, Roman emperor (died 41)

1870Maria Montessori, Italian physician and educator (died 1952)

1879Alma Mahler, Austrian-American composer and author (died 1964)

1880Wilhelmina, queen of the Netherlands (died 1962)

1897Fredric March, American actor (died 1975)

1903Arthur Godfrey, American radio and television host (died 1983)

1908William Saroyan, American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (died 1981)

1911 – Arsenio Rodríguez, Cuban-American tres player, composer, and bandleader (died 1970)

1924 – Buddy Hackett, American actor and singer (died 2003)

1928James Coburn, American actor (died 2002)

1935Eldridge Cleaver, American activist and author (died 1998)

1940Robbie Basho, American guitarist, pianist, and composer (died 1986)

1945Van Morrison, Northern Irish singer-songwriter

1945 – Itzhak Perlman, Israeli-American violinist and conductor

1949Richard Gere, American actor and producer

1954Julie Brown, American actress and screenwriter

1970Debbie Gibson, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1985 – Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

….and According to Wikipedia,, on this day in history….

1314 – King Haakon V moves the capital of Norway from Bergen to Oslo.

1895 – German Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin patents his navigable balloon.

1943USS Harmon, the first U.S. Navy ship to be named after a black person, is commissioned.

1957 – The Federation of Malaya (now Malaysia) gains its independence from the United Kingdom.

1962Trinidad and Tobago becomes independent.

1963Crown Colony of North Borneo (now Sabah) achieves self governance.

1991Kyrgyzstan declares its independence from the Soviet Union.

1993 – Russia completes removing its troops from Lithuania.

1994 – Russia completes removing its troops from Estonia.

1997Diana, Princess of Wales, her partner, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul die in a car crash in Paris.

2006Edvard Munch's famous painting, The Scream, stolen on August 22, 2004, is recovered in a raid by Norwegian police.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance is an Announcer, Producer, and Music program host at KALW Public Media, where he's the local host of Morning Edition, studio operator for Your Call, and producer of the folk music show, A Patchwork Quilt.
See stories by Kevin Vance