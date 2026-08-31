KALW Almanac - Monday August 31, 2026

Today is Monday the 31st of August of 2026

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

August 31 is the 243rd day of the year

122 days remain until the end of the year.

And 22 days until the end of summer and the beginning of fall

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

We will have 12 hours and 59 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:19 pm.

Sunrise at 6:39:22 am

and sunset will be at 7:39:17 pm.

NOAA reports….

The first high tide was early this morning at 1:11 am at 5.21 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:04 am at 1.21 feet

The next high tide at 1:29 pm at 5.99 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight at will be at 7:50 pm at 0.89 feet

Time and Date dot com says

The moon is currently 87.5% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Friday the 4th of September of 2026 at 12:51 am

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

Eat Outside Day

Love Litigating Lawyers Day

Motorist Consideration Monday

National Diatomaceous Earth Day

National Matchmaker Day

National Trail Mix Day

We Love Memoirs Day

Wikipedia, cites Holidays around the world such as….

Baloch-Pakhtun Unity Day ( Balochs and Pashtuns , International observance )

Day of Solidarity and Freedom ( Poland )

Departure Day , celebrates the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan

Independence Day , celebrates the independence of Kyrgyzstan from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Independence Day , celebrates the independence of Malaya from the United Kingdom in 1957.

Independence Day , celebrates the independence of Trinidad and Tobago from the United Kingdom in 1962.

Romanian Language Day ( Romania , Moldova , Ukraine )

Sabah Day ( Sabah , Borneo )

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! According to Wikipedia, , You get to have pizza, cake and ice cream with….

12 – Caligula , Roman emperor (died 41)

1870 – Maria Montessori , Italian physician and educator (died 1952)

1879 – Alma Mahler , Austrian-American composer and author (died 1964)

1880 – Wilhelmina , queen of the Netherlands (died 1962)

1897 – Fredric March , American actor (died 1975)

1903 – Arthur Godfrey , American radio and television host (died 1983)

1908 – William Saroyan , American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (died 1981)

1911 – Arsenio Rodríguez , Cuban-American tres player, composer, and bandleader (died 1970)

1924 – Buddy Hackett , American actor and singer (died 2003)

1928 – James Coburn , American actor (died 2002)

1935 – Eldridge Cleaver , American activist and author (died 1998)

1940 – Robbie Basho , American guitarist, pianist, and composer (died 1986)

1945 – Van Morrison , Northern Irish singer-songwriter

1945 – Itzhak Perlman , Israeli-American violinist and conductor

1949 – Richard Gere , American actor and producer

1954 – Julie Brown , American actress and screenwriter

1970 – Debbie Gibson , American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1985 – Mohammed bin Salman , Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

….and According to Wikipedia, , on this day in history….

1314 – King Haakon V moves the capital of Norway from Bergen to Oslo .

1895 – German Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin patents his navigable balloon .

1943 – USS Harmon , the first U.S. Navy ship to be named after a black person, is commissioned.

1957 – The Federation of Malaya (now Malaysia ) gains its independence from the United Kingdom.

1962 – Trinidad and Tobago becomes independent.

1963 – Crown Colony of North Borneo (now Sabah ) achieves self governance .

1991 – Kyrgyzstan declares its independence from the Soviet Union .

1993 – Russia completes removing its troops from Lithuania .

1994 – Russia completes removing its troops from Estonia .

1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales , her partner, Dodi Fayed , and driver Henri Paul die in a car crash in Paris.