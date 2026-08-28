KALW Almanac - Friday August 23, 2026

Today is Friday, the 28th of August of 2026

The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells me ….

August 28 is the 240th day of the year

125 days remain until the end of the year.

25 days until autumn begins

Tides 4 Fishing dot com says….

Sunrise was at 6:36:50 am

and sunset will be this evening at 7:43:42 pm

We will have 13 hours and 6 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:16 pm

NOAA reports….

The first low tide was at 5:34 am at 0.03 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:09 pm at 5.33 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:41 pm at 1.88 feet.

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:37 pm at 5.83 feet

Sea Temperature dot Info tells us

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today will be 66.4°F.

Time and Date dot com says

The Moon is currently 99 going on 98% visible

It was a Full Moon yesterday

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Friday the 4th of September of 2026 at 12:51 am

CheckiDay says today’s holidays include….

Crackers Over The Keyboard Day

Daffodil Day (Australia)

Dream Day Quest and Jubilee

Forgive Your Foe Friday

International Read Comics in Public Day

National Bow Tie Day

National Cherry Turnovers Day

National Power Rangers Day

National Thoughtful Day

Race Your Mouse Around the Icons Day

Radio Commercial Day

Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day

Red Wine Day

And it’s National Grandparents Day in Mexico

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

According to Wikipedia,

You share your special day with….

1749 – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, German novelist, poet, playwright, and diplomat (died 1832)

1774 – Elizabeth Ann Seton, American nun and saint, co-founded the Sisters of Charity Federation in the Vincentian-Setonian Tradition (died 1821)

1903 – Bruno Bettelheim, Austrian-American psychologist and author (died 1990)

1908 – Roger Tory Peterson, American ornithologist and author (died 1996)

1913 – Richard Tucker, American tenor and actor (died 1975)

1915 – Tasha Tudor, American author and illustrator (died 2008)

1916 – C. Wright Mills American sociologist and author (died 1962)

1916 – Jack Vance, American author (died 2013)

1921 – Nancy Kulp, American actress and soldier (died 1991)

1924 – Peggy Ryan, American actress and dancer (died 2004)

1928 – Vilayat Khan, Indian sitar player and composer (died 2004)

1930 – Ben Gazzara, American actor (died 2012)

1969 – Jack Black, American actor, comedian, singer, songwriter, and musician

2003 – Quvenzhané (kwuh-VEN-zha-nay) Wallis, American actress

….and on this day in history, according to Wikipedia …..

1789 – William Herschel discovers a new moon of Saturn: Enceladus.

1833 – The Slavery Abolition Act 1833 receives royal assent, making the purchase or ownership of slaves illegal in the British Empire with exceptions.

1845 – The first issue of Scientific American magazine is published.

1850 – Richard Wagner's Lohengrin premieres at the Staatskapelle Weimar.

1859 – The Carrington event is the strongest geomagnetic storm on record to strike the Earth. Electrical telegraph service is widely disrupted.

1898 – Caleb Bradham's beverage "Brad's Drink" is renamed "Pepsi-Cola".

1901 – Silliman University is founded in the Philippines. It is the first American private school in the country.

1913 – Queen Wilhelmina opens the Peace Palace in The Hague.

1917 – Ten suffragists, members of the Silent Sentinels, are arrested while picketing the White House in favor of women's suffrage in the United States.

1937 – Toyota Motors becomes an independent company.

1957 – U.S. Senator Strom Thurmond begins a filibuster to prevent the United States Senate from voting on the Civil Rights Act of 1957; he stopped speaking 24 hours and 18 minutes later. This would remain the longest speech ever conducted by a single Senator until Cory Booker spoke for 25 hours and five minutes, beginning on March 31, 2025.

1963 – March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom:

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gives his I Have a Dream speech

1968 – Police and protesters clash during 1968 Democratic National Convention protests as protesters chant "The whole world is watching".

1973 – Norrmalmstorg robbery: Stockholm police secure the surrenders of hostage-takers Jan-Erik Olsson and Clark Olofsson, defusing the Norrmalmstorg hostage crisis. The behaviours of the hostages later give rise to the term Stockholm syndrome.

1996 – Chicago Seven defendant David Dellinger, antiwar activist Bradford Lyttle, Civil Rights Movement historian Randy Kryn, and eight others are arrested by the Federal Protective Service while protesting in a demonstration at the Kluczynski Federal Building in downtown Chicago during that year's Democratic National Convention.

