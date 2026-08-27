KALW Almanac - Thursday August 27, 2026

Today is Thursday August 27, 2026....

26 days until autumn begins

Tides 4 Fishing says...

Sunrise was a few minutes ago at 6:35:59 am

and sunset will be this evening at 7:45:09 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 9 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:34 pm.

NOAA cites

The first low tide will be at 5:05 am at 0.09 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:45 am at 5.13 feet

and the next low tide at 5:04 pm at 2.22 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:55 pm at 6:01 pm

Time and Date dot com is reporting

The Moon is currently 99.8% visible

We can call it a 100 percent Full Moon this evening at 9:18 pm

We'll have a Partial Lunar Eclipse today as well.

The Moon will look "blood red" during the Nine o'clock hour this evening

Today's Full moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac

has a number of names given to it by the original inhabitants of this land, including the....

The Sturgeon Moon

The Flying Up Moon is a Cree term describing the time when young birds are ready to fly.

The Corn Moon for the Algonquin and the Ojibwe

Harvest Moon by the Dakota

and Ricing Moon by the Anishinaabe signifying the time to gather mature crops.

The Assiniboine people named this period Black Cherries Moon, referring to when chokecherries were ripe.

The Tlingit called this time of season the Mountain Shadows Moon.

Checkiday and National Day Calendar reports Today's holidays are....

"The Duchess" Who Wasn't Day

Just Because Day

Kiss Me Day

National Banana Lovers Day

National Burger Day (UK) Also known as Mr. Hyde National Burger Day

National Petroleum Day

National Pots de Crème Day

Tarzan Day

and according to Wikipedia, Today is also....

Independence Day (Republic of Moldova), celebrates the independence of Moldova from the USSR in 1991.

Lyndon Baines Johnson Day in Texas

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you!

According to wikipedia and on this day dot com, You share your special day with....

1770 – Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, German philosopher and academic (died 1831)

1871 – Theodore Dreiser, American novelist and journalist (died 1945)

1899 – C. S. Forester, English novelist (died 1966)

1908 – Lyndon B. Johnson, American commander and politician, 36th President of the United States (died 1973)

1909 – Lester Young, American saxophonist and clarinet player (died 1959)

1925 – Carter Stanley, American bluegrass singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1966)

1926 – Kristen Nygaard, Norwegian computer scientist and academic (died 2002)

1928 – Joan Kroc, American philanthropist (died 2003)

1929 – Ira Levin, American novelist, playwright, and songwriter (died 2007)

1931 – Sri Chinmoy, Indian-American guru and poet (died 2007)

1937 – Alice Coltrane [née McLeod], American jazz harp, piano, and organ player (Journey in Satchidananda), born in Detroit, Michigan (d. 2007)

1937 – J.D. Crowe, American bluegrass banjo player and bandleader (The New South), born in Lexington, Kentucky (d. 2021)

1939 – William Least Heat-Moon, American travel writer and historian

1941 - Cesária Évora, Cape Verdean Grammy Award-winning morna singer (Voz d'Amor), known as "the Barefoot Diva", born in Mindelo, Cape Verde (d. 2011)

1943 – Bob Kerrey, American lieutenant and politician, Medal of Honor recipient, 35th Governor of Nebraska

1943 – Tuesday Weld, American model and actress

1944 – G. W. Bailey, American actor

1947 – Barbara Bach, American actress and model

1952 – Paul Reubens, American actor and comedian (died 2023)

1969 – Chandra Wilson, American actress and director

....and on this day in history, according to Wikipedia....

410 – The sacking of Rome by the Visigoths ends after three days.

1828 – Brazil and Argentina recognize the sovereignty of Uruguay in the Treaty of Montevideo.

1859 – Petroleum is discovered in Titusville, Pennsylvania, leading to the world's first commercially successful oil well.

1883 – Eruption of Krakatoa: Four enormous explosions almost completely destroy the island of Krakatoa and cause years of climate change.

1927 – Five Canadian women file a petition to the Supreme Court of Canada, asking: "Does the word 'Persons' in Section 24 of the British North America Act, 1867, include female persons?"

1955 – The first edition of the Guinness Book of Records is published in Great Britain.

1991 – Moldova declares independence from the USSR.

2003 – Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years, passing 34,646,418 miles (55,758,005 km) distant.

