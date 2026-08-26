KALW Almanac - Wednesday August 26, 2026

Today Wednesday, 26th of August of 2026

The old farmers's almanac says

August 26 is the 238th day of the year

127 days remain until the end of the year.

we have 27 days until autumn begins

Tides 4 Fishing says

Sunrise was at 6:35:08 am

and sunset will be at 7:46:35 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 11 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:51 pm.

NOAA cites

The first low tide was at 4:36 am at -.1 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:21 am at 4.97 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:29 pm at 2.54 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:14 pm at 6.09 feet

Time and Date dot com is reporting

The Moon is currently 97 going on 98%

It's still considered a Waxing Gibbous moon

We can call it a Full Moon tomorrow evening at 9:18 pm

We'll also have Partial Lunar Eclipse, making the moon look almost blood red to us here on the west coast

Tomorrow's Full moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac

has a number of names given to it by the original inhabitants of this land, including the

The Sturgeon Moon

The Flying Up Moon is a Cree term describing the time when young birds are ready to fly.

The Corn Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe),

Harvest Moon (Dakota),

and Ricing Moon (Anishinaabe) signify the time to gather mature crops.

The Assiniboine people named this period Black Cherries Moon, referring to when chokecherries were ripe.

The Tlingit called this time of season the Mountain Shadows Moon.

Checkiday and National Day Calendar reports Today's holidays are....

Make Your Own Luck Day

Musical Yoga Day

National Cherry Popsicle Day

National Dog Day

National Got Checked Day

National McChicken Day

National Toilet Paper

National WebMistress Dayy

Willing-To-Lend-A-Hand Wednesday

Women's Equality Day

and according to Wikipedia, Today is also....

Herero Day (Namibia)

Heroes' Day (Namibia)

International Dog Day, an observance promoting dog adoption and animal welfare (2004).

Repentance Day (Papua New Guinea)

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you!

According to wikipedia and on this day dot com, You get to blow out candles alongside....

1819 – Albert, Prince Consort of the United Kingdom (died 1861)

1880 – Guillaume Apollinaire, Italian-French author, poet, playwright, and critic (died 1918)

1898 – Peggy Guggenheim, American-Italian art collector and philanthropist (died 1979)

1910 – Mother Teresa, Albanian-Indian nun, missionary, Catholic saint, and Nobel Prize laureate (died 1997)

1914 – Julio Cortázar, Belgian-Argentinian author and translator (died 1984)

1935 – Geraldine Ferraro, American lawyer and politician (died 2011)

1945 – Tom Ridge, American sergeant and politician, 1st Secretary of Homeland Security

1946 – Valerie Simpson, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Leon Redbone, Canadian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 2019)

1952 – Michael Jeter, American actor (died 2003)

1952 – Will Shortz, American journalist and puzzle creator

1960 – Branford Marsalis, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader

1970 – Melissa McCarthy, American actress, comedian, producer, and screenwriter

1980 – Macaulay Culkin, American actor

....and on this day in history....

1791 – John Fitch is granted a United States patent for the steamboat.

1863 – The Swedish-language liberal newspaper Helsingfors Dagblad proposed the current blue-and-white cross flag as the flag of Finland.

1883 – The 1883 eruption of Krakatoa begins its final, paroxysmal, stage.

1920 – The 19th amendment to United States Constitution, giving women the right to vote, is certified.

1944 – World War II: Charles de Gaulle enters Paris.

1970 – The fiftieth anniversary of American women being able to vote is marked by a nationwide Women's Strike for Equality.

1977 – The Charter of the French Language is adopted by the National Assembly of Quebec.

2009 – Kidnapping victim Jaycee Dugard is discovered alive in California after being missing for over 18 years. Her captors, Phillip and Nancy Garrido, are apprehended.