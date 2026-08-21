KALW Almanac - Friday August 21, 2026

Today is Friday, the 21st of August of 2026

August 21 is the 233rd day of the year

132 days remain until the end of the year.

32 Days until Fall Begins

Sunrise in San Francisco at 6:30:51 am

and sunset will be at 7:53:37 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 22 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:14 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.5°F.

The first low tide was at 12:56 am at 0.85 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:29 am at 4.24 feet

The next low tide at 12:29 pm at 3.56 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 6:06 pm at 5.64 feet

The Moon is currently 63.3% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon and a Partial Lunar Eclipse in 6 days next Thursday the 27th of August of 2026 at 9:18 pm

Today is....

National Fantasy Football Draft Day

National Brazilian Blowout Day

National Kool-Aid Day

National Men's Grooming Day

National Spumoni Day

National Sweet Tea Day

Poet's Day

Today is also....

Ninoy Aquino Day in The Philippines

Youth Day in Morocco

and World Senior Citizen's Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1904 – Count Basie, Jazz pianist, organist, and bandleader ("One O'Clock Jump"; "April In Paris"), born in Red Bank, New Jersey (died 1984)

1906 – Friz Freleng, American animator, director, and producer (died 1995)

1928 – Art Farmer, American trumpet player (Farmer's Market; The Jazztet), born in Council Buffs, Iowa (died 1999)

1929 – X. J. Kennedy, American poet, translator, anthologist, editor (died 2026)

1930 – Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon (died 2002)

1932 – Melvin Van Peebles, American stage and screen actor, director (Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song; Sophisticated Gent), composer, and novelist, born in Chicago, Illinois (died 2021)

1936 – Wilt Chamberlain, American basketball player and coach (died 1999)

1938 – Kenny Rogers, American pop and country singer-songwriter ("The Gambler"; "Through the Years") , actor and entrepreneur (Kenny Rogers Roasters), born in Houston, Texas (died 2020)

1941 – Jackie DeShannon, [Sharon Lee Myers], American singer ("What the World Needs Now Is Love"), and songwriter ("When You Walk In The Room"; "Bette Davis Eyes"), born in Hazel, Kentucky

1943 Clydie Mae King, American session and touring vocalist (Ray Charles; Bob Dylan; Humble Pie; Lynyrd Skynrd), born in Dallas, Texas (d. 2019)

1943 – Jonathan Schell, American journalist and author (died 2014)

1944 – Peter Weir, Australian director, producer, and screenwriter

1952 – Joe Strummer [Mellor], British punk rock lead singer and songwriter (The Clash - "Rock the Casbah";"Lost in the Supermarket"; "London Calling"), born in Ankara, Turkey(died 2002)

1956 – Kim Cattrall, English-Canadian actress

1971 – Mamadou Diallo, Senegalese footballer

1986 – Usain Bolt, Jamaican sprinter

1988 – Kacey Musgraves, Kacey Musgraves (37 years old) American country singer songwriter (Same Trailer, Different Park; Golden Hour), born in Golden, Texas

...and on this day in history....

1791 – Enslaved Africans in Saint-Domingue, led by Dutty Boukman, held a Vodou ceremony that became a pivotal act of resistance. This gathering sparked a mass uprising against slavery, marking the beginning of the Haitian Revolution.

1831 – Nat Turner leads black slaves and free blacks in a rebellion in Southampton County, Virginia, which will claim the lives of 55 to 65 whites and about twice that number of blacks.

1858 – The first of the Lincoln–Douglas debates is held in Ottawa, Illinois.

1879 – The locals of Knock, County Mayo, Ireland report their having seen an apparition of the Virgin Mary. The apparition is later named "Our Lady of Knock" and the spot transformed into a Catholic pilgrimage site.

1888 – The first successful adding machine in the United States is patented by William Seward Burroughs.

1959 – United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs an executive order proclaiming Hawaii the 50th state of the union. Hawaii's admission is currently commemorated by Hawaii Admission Day.

1968 – James Anderson Jr. posthumously receives the first Medal of Honor to be awarded to an African American U.S. Marine.

1991 – Coup attempt against Mikhail Gorbachev collapses.

1993 – NASA loses contact with the Mars Observer spacecraft.

2000 – American golfer Tiger Woods wins the 82nd PGA Championship and becomes the first golfer since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win three majors in a calendar year.

2017 – A solar eclipse traverses the continental United States.

