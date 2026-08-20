KALW Almanac - Thursday August 20, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 20th of August of 2026

August 20 is the 232nd day of the year

133 days remain until the end of the year.

33 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:30:00 am

and sunset will be at 7:54:59 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 24 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:12:29 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.6°F.

The first low tide will be at 11:06 am at 3.36 feet

The next high tide at 5:07 pm at 5.65 feet

and the low tide in the next 24 hours at Ocean Beach will be early tomorrow morning at 12:56 am at 0.85 feet

The Moon is currently 53% visible

It was the First Quarter

It's now a waning gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon AND a Partial Lunar Eclipse in 8 days Thursday the 27th of August of 2026 at 9:18 pm

Today is....

International Day of Medical Transporters

International Hawaiian Pizza Day

National Accessible Air Travel Day

National Bacon Lover's Day

National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day

National Hazy IPA Day

National Lemonade Day

National Radio Day

Virtual Worlds Day

Today is also....

Feast of Asmá’ in the Baháʼí Faith

Indian Akshay Urja Day in India

Independence Restoration Day in Estonia, re-declaration of the independence of Estonia from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Meitei Language Day, also known as Manipuri Language Day, the day on which Meitei, also known as the Manipuri language was included in the scheduled languages' list and made one of the official languages of India.

Revolution of the King and the People in Morocco

Saint Stephen's Day in Hungary

World Mosquito Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

778 – Bernardo O'Higgins, Chilean general and politician, 2nd Supreme Director of Chile (died 1842)

1833 – Benjamin Harrison, American general, lawyer, and politician, 23rd President of the United States (died 1901)

1886 – Paul Tillich, German-American philosopher and theologian (died 1965)

1890 – H. P. Lovecraft, American short story writer, editor, novelist (died 1937)

1905 – Jack Teagarden, American singer-songwriter and trombonist (died 1964)

1918 – Jacqueline Susann, American actress and author (died 1974)

1931 – Don King, American boxing promoter

1934 – Sneaky Pete Kleinow, American country-rock pedal-steel guitarist and songwriter (died 2007)

1935 – Ron Paul, American captain, physician, and politician

1941 – Slobodan Milošević, Serbian lawyer and politician, 1st President of Serbia (died 2006)

1942 – Isaac Hayes, American singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor (died 2008)

1944 – Rajiv Gandhi, Indian lawyer and politician, 6th Prime Minister of India (died 1991)

1946 – Connie Chung, American journalist

1948 – Robert Plant, English singer-songwriter

1954 – Al Roker, American news anchor, television personality, and author

1965 – KRS-One, American rapper and producer

1974 – Amy Adams, American actress

1992 – Demi Lovato, American singer-songwriter and actress

...and on this day in history....

1083 – The first King of Hungary, Stephen I, and his son, Prince Emeric, are canonized, a date now celebrated as a National Day in Hungary.

1858 – Charles Darwin first publishes his theory of evolution through natural selection in The Journal of the Proceedings of the Linnean Society of London, alongside Alfred Russel Wallace's same theory.

1866 – President Andrew Johnson formally declares the American Civil War over.

1882 – Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture debuts in Moscow, Russia.

1905 – Sun Yat-sen, Song Jiaoren, and others establish the Tongmenghui, a Republican, anti-Qing revolutionary organisation, in Tokyo, Japan.

1920 – The first commercial radio station, 8MK (now WWJ), begins operations in Detroit.

1920 – The National Football League is organized as the American Professional Football Conference in Canton, Ohio.

1926 – Japan's public broadcasting company, Nippon Hōsō Kyōkai (NHK) is established.

1938 – Lou Gehrig hits his 23rd career grand slam, a record that stood for 75 years until it was broken by Alex Rodriguez.

1960 – Senegal breaks from the Mali Federation, declaring its independence.

1988 – Iran–Iraq War: A ceasefire is agreed after almost eight years of war.

1991 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union, August Coup: More than 100,000 people rally outside the Soviet Union's parliament building protesting the coup aiming to depose President Mikhail Gorbachev.

1991 – Estonia, occupied by and incorporated into the Soviet Union in 1940, issues a decision on the re-establishment of independence on the basis of legal continuity of its pre-occupation statehood.

1992 – In India, Meitei language (officially known as Manipuri language) is included in the scheduled languages' list and made one of the official languages of the Indian Government.

1998 – The Supreme Court of Canada rules that Quebec cannot legally secede from Canada without the federal government's approval.

2020 – Joe Biden gives his acceptance speech virtually for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.