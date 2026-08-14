KALW Almanac - Friday August 14, 2026

Today is Friday, the 14th of August of 2026,

August 14 is the 226th day of the year

139 days remain until the end of the year.

and 39 days until Fall begins

Sunrise at 6:24:50 am

and sunset will be at 8:02:53 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:51 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.9°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:31 am at -0.42 feet

the first high tide will be at 1:10 pm at 5.75 feet

the next low tide at 6:49 pm at 1.61 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:43 am at 5.96 feet

The Moon is currently 4.2% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

It was a new moon a couple of days ago

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days Wednesday the 19th of August of 2026 at 7:46 pm

Today is....

Color Book Day

National Creamsicle Day

National Financial Awareness Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

National Tattoo Removal Day

National Wiffle Ball Day

Social Security Day

Today is also...

Falklands Day is the celebration of the first sighting of the Falkland Islands by John Davis in 1592.

Independence Day celebrates the independence of Pakistan from the United Kingdom in 1947.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day commemorates the victims and sufferings of people during the Partition of India in 1947.

August 14 (Bengali: আগস্ট ১৪) is a 2020 Bangladeshi crime thriller streaming television series. It is the first ever real-life crime television series of Bangladesh.

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1840 – Richard von Krafft-Ebing, German-Austrian psychologist and author (died 1902)

1851 – Doc Holliday, American dentist and gambler (died 1887)

Ernest Thayer (1863-1940) - Poet who wrote the famous baseball poem Casey at the Bat.

Ernest Everett Just (1883-1941) - Black embryologist who pioneered the study of fertilization and cell division.

1912 – Frank Oppenheimer, American physicist and academic (died 1985)

1925 – Russell Baker, American critic and essayist (died 2019)

1926 – René Goscinny, French author and illustrator (died 1977)

1926 – Buddy Greco, American singer and pianist (died 2017)

1928 – Lina Wertmüller, Italian director and screenwriter (died 2021)

1941 – David Crosby, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2023)

1943 – Ben Sidran, American jazz and rock keyboardist

1945 – Steve Martin, American actor, comedian, musician, producer, and screenwriter

1945 – Wim Wenders, German director, producer, and screenwriter

1946 – Susan Saint James, American actress

1947 – Maddy Prior, English folk singer

1947 – Danielle Steel, American author

1950 – Gary Larson, American cartoonist

1959 – Magic Johnson, American basketball player and coach

1960 – Sarah Brightman, English singer and actress

Halle Berry (1966-Still Living) - Actress with lead roles in Monster's Ball, Perfect Stranger, and the X-Men film series.

1983 – Mila Kunis, Ukrainian-American actress

1987 – Tim Tebow, American football and baseball player and sportscaster

...and on this day in history....

1791 – Slaves from plantations in Saint-Domingue hold a Vodou ceremony led by houngan Dutty Boukman at Bois Caïman, marking the start of the Haitian Revolution.

1862 - President Lincoln receives the first group of Black Americans to ever meet with a U.S. President.

1885 – Japan's first patent is issued to the inventor of a rust-proof paint.

1893 – France becomes the first country to introduce motor vehicle registration.

1935 – Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Social Security Act, creating a government pension system for the retired.

1945 - The Japan Empire surrenders to the Allies, ending World War II (V-J Day).

1948 – An Idaho Department of Fish and Game program to relocate beavers known as Beaver drop occurred. This program relocated beavers from Northwestern Idaho to Central Idaho by airplane and then parachuting the beavers into the Chamberlain Basin.

1959 – Founding and first official meeting of the American Football League.

1967 – UK Marine Broadcasting Offences Act 1967 declares participation in offshore pirate radio illegal.

1971 – Bahrain declares independence from Britain.

1974 - Congress authorizes US. .citizens to own gold.

1980 – Lech Wałęsa leads strikes at the Gdańsk, Poland shipyards.

2003 – A widescale power blackout affects the northeast United States and Canada.

2015 – The U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba re-opens after 54 years of being closed when Cuba–United States relations were broken off.

2023 – Former U.S. president Donald Trump is charged in Georgia along with 18 others in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state, his fourth indictment of 2023.