KALW Almanac - Thursday August 13, 2026
Today is Thursday, the 13th of August of 2026,
August 13 is the 225th day of the year
140 days remain until the end of the year.
40 days until autumn begins
Sunrise at 6:23:58 am
and sunset will be at 8:04:08 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 40 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:14:03 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64°F.
The first low tide was in the last hour at 5:53 am at -0.83 feet
The first high tide will be at 12:36 pm at 5.58 feet
The next low tide will be later this afternoon at 5:57 pm at 1.9 feet
and the final high tide of the day at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:52 pm at 6.46 feet
The Moon is currently 1% visible
It was a new moon yesterday
It's now a Waxing Crescent
We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Wednesday the 19th of August of 2026 at 7:46 pm
Today is....
International Left-Handers Day
National Filet Mignon Day
National Prosecco Day
Today is also....
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Central African Republic from France in 1960.
Women's Day, commemorates the enaction of Tunisian Code of Personal Status in 1956 in Tunisia
World Organ Donation Day
IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...
1790 – William Wentworth, Australian journalist, explorer, and politician (died 1872)
1818 – Lucy Stone, American abolitionist and suffragist (died 1893)
1860 – Annie Oakley, American target shooter (died 1926)
1871 – Karl Liebknecht, German politician, co-founded Communist Party of Germany (died 1919)
1879 – John Ireland, English composer and educator (died 1962)
1895 – Bert Lahr, American actor (died 1967)
1899 – Alfred Hitchcock, English-American director and producer (died 1980)
1913 – Makarios III, Greek archbishop and politician, 1st President of Cyprus (died 1977)
1919 – Rex Humbard, American evangelist and television host (died 2007)
1919 – George Shearing, English jazz pianist and bandleader (died 2011)
1921 – Jimmy McCracklin, American blues/R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (died 2012)
1926 – Fidel Castro, Cuban lawyer and politician, ex-President of Cuba (died 2016)
1929 – Pat Harrington, Jr., American actor (died 2016)
1930 – Don Ho, American singer and ukulele player (died 2007)
1933 – Joycelyn Elders, American admiral and physician, 15th Surgeon General of the United States
1935 – Alex de Renzy, American director and producer (died 2001)
1944 – Kevin Tighe, American actor
1946 – Janet Yellen, American economist, 78th United States secretary of the treasury
1948 – Kathleen Battle, American operatic soprano
1951 – Dan Fogelberg, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2007)
1952 – Dave Carter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2002)
1959 – Danny Bonaduce, American actor and wrestler
1963 – Valerie Plame, American CIA agent and author
1982 – Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Governor of Arkansas, American political consultant and press secretary
...and on this day in history....
1876 – A performance of Wagner's Das Rheingold opens the first Ring cycle at the first Bayreuth Festival.
1889 – William Gray of Hartford, Connecticut is granted United States Patent Number 408,709 for "Coin-controlled apparatus for telephones."
1961 – Cold War: East Germany closes the border between the eastern and western sectors of Berlin to thwart its inhabitants' attempts to escape to the West, and construction of the Berlin Wall is started. The day is known as Barbed Wire Sunday.
2020 – Israel–United Arab Emirates relations are formally established.