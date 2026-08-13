KALW Almanac - Thursday August 13, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 13th of August of 2026,

August 13 is the 225th day of the year

140 days remain until the end of the year.

40 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:23:58 am

and sunset will be at 8:04:08 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:03 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64°F.

The first low tide was in the last hour at 5:53 am at -0.83 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:36 pm at 5.58 feet

The next low tide will be later this afternoon at 5:57 pm at 1.9 feet

and the final high tide of the day at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:52 pm at 6.46 feet

The Moon is currently 1% visible

It was a new moon yesterday

It's now a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Wednesday the 19th of August of 2026 at 7:46 pm

Today is....

International Left-Handers Day

National Filet Mignon Day

National Prosecco Day

Today is also....

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Central African Republic from France in 1960.

Women's Day, commemorates the enaction of Tunisian Code of Personal Status in 1956 in Tunisia

World Organ Donation Day

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1790 – William Wentworth, Australian journalist, explorer, and politician (died 1872)

1818 – Lucy Stone, American abolitionist and suffragist (died 1893)

1860 – Annie Oakley, American target shooter (died 1926)

1871 – Karl Liebknecht, German politician, co-founded Communist Party of Germany (died 1919)

1879 – John Ireland, English composer and educator (died 1962)

1895 – Bert Lahr, American actor (died 1967)

1899 – Alfred Hitchcock, English-American director and producer (died 1980)

1913 – Makarios III, Greek archbishop and politician, 1st President of Cyprus (died 1977)

1919 – Rex Humbard, American evangelist and television host (died 2007)

1919 – George Shearing, English jazz pianist and bandleader (died 2011)

1921 – Jimmy McCracklin, American blues/R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (died 2012)

1926 – Fidel Castro, Cuban lawyer and politician, ex-President of Cuba (died 2016)

1929 – Pat Harrington, Jr., American actor (died 2016)

1930 – Don Ho, American singer and ukulele player (died 2007)

1933 – Joycelyn Elders, American admiral and physician, 15th Surgeon General of the United States

1935 – Alex de Renzy, American director and producer (died 2001)

1944 – Kevin Tighe, American actor

1946 – Janet Yellen, American economist, 78th United States secretary of the treasury

1948 – Kathleen Battle, American operatic soprano

1951 – Dan Fogelberg, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2007)

1952 – Dave Carter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2002)

1959 – Danny Bonaduce, American actor and wrestler

1963 – Valerie Plame, American CIA agent and author

1982 – Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Governor of Arkansas, American political consultant and press secretary

...and on this day in history....

1876 – A performance of Wagner's Das Rheingold opens the first Ring cycle at the first Bayreuth Festival.

1889 – William Gray of Hartford, Connecticut is granted United States Patent Number 408,709 for "Coin-controlled apparatus for telephones."

1961 – Cold War: East Germany closes the border between the eastern and western sectors of Berlin to thwart its inhabitants' attempts to escape to the West, and construction of the Berlin Wall is started. The day is known as Barbed Wire Sunday.

2020 – Israel–United Arab Emirates relations are formally established.