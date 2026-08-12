KALW Almanac - Wednesday August 12, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 12th of August of 2026,

August 12 is the 224th day of the year

141 days remain until the end of the year.

41 days until autumn begins

The sun rose earlier this hour at 6:23:06 am

and the sun will set this evening at 8:05:22 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 42 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:14:14 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.1°F.

The first low tide was at 5:12 am at -1.05 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:00 pm at 5.39 feet

The next low tide at 5:05 pm at 2.24 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:00 pm at 6.84 feet

The Moon is currently 0.1% visible

We can call it The New Moon

The moon will be 100 percent invisible this morning Wednesday the 12th of August of 2026 at 10:37 am

and at the same time, there will be a partial Solar Eclipse for us in North America

It will only be a total eclipse in eastern Greenland, western Iceland, and the Iberian Peninsula late tomorrow morning our time

The next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 19th of August of 2026 at 7:46 pm

Today is....

Baseball Fans Day

IBM PC Day

International Youth Day

National Julienne Fries Day

National Middle Child Day

National Sewing Machine Day

Truck Driver Day

Vinyl Record Day

World Calligraphy Day

Today is also...

Glorious Twelfth in the United Kingdom

HM the Queen Mother's Birthday and National Mother's Day in Thailand

International Youth Day

Russian Air Force Day

Sea Org Day in Scientology

World Elephant Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1831 – Helena Blavatsky, Russian theosophist and scholar (died 1891)

1856 – Diamond Jim Brady, American businessman and philanthropist (died 1917)

1859 – Katharine Lee Bates, American poet and author (died 1929)

1867 – Edith Hamilton, German-American author and educator (died 1963)

1880 – Radclyffe Hall, English poet, author, and activist (died 1943)

1887 – Erwin Schrödinger, Austrian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1961)

Zerna Sharp (1889-1981) - Writer of the children's reading books Dick and Jane.

1907 – Gladys Bentley, American blues singer (died 1960)

1907 – Joe Besser, American actor (died 1988)

1910 – Jane Wyatt, American actress (died 2006)

1911 – Cantinflas, Mexican actor, screenwriter, and producer (died 1993)

1920 – Percy Mayfield, American R&B singer-songwriter (died 1984)

Porter Wagoner (1927-2007) - Country music singer who also discovered Dolly Parton.

1929 – Buck Owens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2006)

1930 – George Soros, Hungarian-American businessman and investor, founded the Soros Fund Management

1937 – Walter Dean Myers, American author and poet (died 2014)

Dorothy Denning (1945-Still Living) - Computer scientist who made significant contributions cyber security innovations.

1949 – Mark Knopfler, Scottish-English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1950 – August "Kid Creole" Darnell, American musician, bandleader, singer-songwriter, and record producer

1953 Peter Ostroushko, American fiddler, mandolin player, and composer (A Prairie Home Companion), born in Minneapolis, Minnesota (d. 2021)

1954 – Pat Metheny, American jazz guitarist and composer

1963 – Sir Mix-a-Lot, American rapper, producer, and actor

1971 – Michael Ian Black, American comedian, actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1972 – Del the Funky Homosapien, American rapper

1975 – Casey Affleck, American actor

...and on this day in history....

1851 – Isaac Singer is granted a patent for his sewing machine.

1877 - Thomas Edison records himself reciting "Mary had a Little Lamb" on his cylinder phonograph.

1955 - President Eisenhower raises minimum wage from 75 cents to $1 an hour.

1981 – The IBM Personal Computer is released.

1984 – An infamous brawl takes place at the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.ster.

1990 – Sue, the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton found to date, is discovered by Sue Hendrickson in South Dakota.

1994 – Major League Baseball players go on strike, eventually forcing the cancellation of the 1994 World Series.