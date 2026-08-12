KALW Almanac - Wednesday August 12, 2026
Today is Wednesday, the 12th of August of 2026,
August 12 is the 224th day of the year
141 days remain until the end of the year.
41 days until autumn begins
The sun rose earlier this hour at 6:23:06 am
and the sun will set this evening at 8:05:22 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 42 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:14:14 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.1°F.
The first low tide was at 5:12 am at -1.05 feet
The first high tide will be at 12:00 pm at 5.39 feet
The next low tide at 5:05 pm at 2.24 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:00 pm at 6.84 feet
The Moon is currently 0.1% visible
We can call it The New Moon
The moon will be 100 percent invisible this morning Wednesday the 12th of August of 2026 at 10:37 am
and at the same time, there will be a partial Solar Eclipse for us in North America
It will only be a total eclipse in eastern Greenland, western Iceland, and the Iberian Peninsula late tomorrow morning our time
The next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 19th of August of 2026 at 7:46 pm
Today is....
Baseball Fans Day
IBM PC Day
International Youth Day
National Julienne Fries Day
National Middle Child Day
National Sewing Machine Day
Truck Driver Day
Vinyl Record Day
World Calligraphy Day
Today is also...
Glorious Twelfth in the United Kingdom
HM the Queen Mother's Birthday and National Mother's Day in Thailand
International Youth Day
Russian Air Force Day
Sea Org Day in Scientology
World Elephant Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1831 – Helena Blavatsky, Russian theosophist and scholar (died 1891)
1856 – Diamond Jim Brady, American businessman and philanthropist (died 1917)
1859 – Katharine Lee Bates, American poet and author (died 1929)
1867 – Edith Hamilton, German-American author and educator (died 1963)
1880 – Radclyffe Hall, English poet, author, and activist (died 1943)
1887 – Erwin Schrödinger, Austrian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1961)
Zerna Sharp (1889-1981) - Writer of the children's reading books Dick and Jane.
1907 – Gladys Bentley, American blues singer (died 1960)
1907 – Joe Besser, American actor (died 1988)
1910 – Jane Wyatt, American actress (died 2006)
1911 – Cantinflas, Mexican actor, screenwriter, and producer (died 1993)
1920 – Percy Mayfield, American R&B singer-songwriter (died 1984)
Porter Wagoner (1927-2007) - Country music singer who also discovered Dolly Parton.
1929 – Buck Owens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2006)
1930 – George Soros, Hungarian-American businessman and investor, founded the Soros Fund Management
1937 – Walter Dean Myers, American author and poet (died 2014)
Dorothy Denning (1945-Still Living) - Computer scientist who made significant contributions cyber security innovations.
1949 – Mark Knopfler, Scottish-English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1950 – August "Kid Creole" Darnell, American musician, bandleader, singer-songwriter, and record producer
1953 Peter Ostroushko, American fiddler, mandolin player, and composer (A Prairie Home Companion), born in Minneapolis, Minnesota (d. 2021)
1954 – Pat Metheny, American jazz guitarist and composer
1963 – Sir Mix-a-Lot, American rapper, producer, and actor
1971 – Michael Ian Black, American comedian, actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1972 – Del the Funky Homosapien, American rapper
1975 – Casey Affleck, American actor
...and on this day in history....
1851 – Isaac Singer is granted a patent for his sewing machine.
1877 - Thomas Edison records himself reciting "Mary had a Little Lamb" on his cylinder phonograph.
1955 - President Eisenhower raises minimum wage from 75 cents to $1 an hour.
1981 – The IBM Personal Computer is released.
1984 – An infamous brawl takes place at the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.ster.
1990 – Sue, the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton found to date, is discovered by Sue Hendrickson in South Dakota.
1994 – Major League Baseball players go on strike, eventually forcing the cancellation of the 1994 World Series.