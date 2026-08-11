KALW Almanac - Tuesday August 11, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 11th of August of 2026,

August 11 is the 223rd day of the year

142 days remain until the end of the year

42 days until Fall begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:22:14 am

and sunset will be at 8:06:36 pm.

Today we have 13 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:35 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.5°F.

The first low tide was at 4:28 am at -1.09 feet

The first high tide was at 11:23 am at 5.19 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:21 pm at 2.62 feet

and the final high tide will be at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:08 pm at 7.04 feet

The Moon is currently 2.2% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 12th of August of 2026 at 10:37 am

and at the same time, there will be a partial Solar Eclipse for us in North America

It will only be a total eclipse in eastern Greenland, western Iceland, and the Iberian Peninsula late tomorrow morning our time

Today is....

Annual Medical Checkup Day

Ingersoll Day

National Panini Day

National Raspberry Bombe Day

National Raspberry Tart Day

Play in the Sand Day

Presidential Joke Day

Son and Daughter Day

Today is also...

Flag Day in Pakistan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Chad from France in 1960.

Mountain Day in Japan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1920 – Mike Douglas, American singer and talk show host (died 2006)

1921 – Alex Haley, American historian and author (died 1992)

1933 – Jerry Falwell, American minister and television host (died 2007)

1946 – Marilyn vos Savant, American journalist and author

1950 – Steve Wozniak, American computer scientist and programmer, co-founded Apple Inc.

1953 – Hulk Hogan, American professional wrestler (died 2025)

1954 – Joe Jackson, English singer-songwriter and musician

1958 – Jah Wobble, English singer-songwriter and bass player

1965 – Viola Davis, American actress

1967 – Joe Rogan, American actor, comedian, and television host

1992 – Tomi Lahren, American conservative political commentator

...and on this day in history....

3114 BC – The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, used by several pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations, notably the Maya, begins.

1929 – Babe Ruth becomes the first baseball player to hit 500 home runs in his career with a home run at League Park in Cleveland, Ohio.

1934 – The first civilian prisoners arrive at the Federal prison on Alcatraz Island.

1942 – Actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil receive a patent for a Frequency-hopping spread spectrum communication system that later became the basis for modern technologies in wireless telephones, two-way radio communications, and Wi-Fi.

1972 – Vietnam War: The last United States ground combat unit leaves South Vietnam.

1973 – At the 1520 Sedgwick Avenue apartment building in The Bronx, New York, DJ Kool Herc hosts a house party widely considered to mark the birthplace of hip-hop culture and music. DJ Kool Herc demonstrates a new technique of beat juggling and Coke La Rock performs a new style of vocal performance called rapping.

1984 – "We begin bombing in five minutes": United States President Ronald Reagan, while running for re-election, jokes while preparing to make his weekly Saturday address on National Public Radio.

1991 – Nickelodeon's first line of "Nicktoons" (Doug, Rugrats & Ren & Stimpy) premiere on the channel.