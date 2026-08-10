KALW Almanac - Monday August 10, 2026

Today is Monday, the 10th of August of 2026,

August 10 is the 222nd day of the year

143 days remain until the end of the year.

43 days until Fall begins

Sunrise was at 6:21:23 am

and sunset will be at 8:07:48 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 46 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:14:35 pm.

The first high tide will be at 10:44 am at 4.96 feet

The next low tide at 3:16 pm at 2.98 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:12 pm at 7.06 feet

The Moon is currently 6 going on 5% visible

It's still a Waning Crescent

We can call it a New Moon in 2 days on Wednesday 12th of August of 2026 at 10:37 am

and there will be a partial Solar Eclipse for us in North America

It will only be a total eclipse in eastern Greenland, western Iceland, and the Iberian Peninsula late morning our time

Today is....

International Vlogging Day

National Duran Duran Appreciation Day

National Lazy Day

National S'mores Day

National Shapewear Day

National Spoil Your Dog Day

Smithsonian Day

Connecticut Day

Agent Orange Awareness Day

Today is also....

Argentine Air Force Day

Declaration of Independence of Quito, proclaimed independence from Spain on August 10, 1809. Independence was finally attained on May 24, 1822, at the Battle of Pichincha in Ecuador

International Biodiesel Day

National Veterans Day in Indonesia

World Lion Day

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1814 – Henri Nestlé, German businessman, founded Nestlé (died 1890)

1874 – Herbert Hoover, American engineer and politician, 31st President of the United States (died 1964)

1889 – Charles Darrow, American game designer, created Monopoly (died 1967)

1897 – Jack Haley, American actor and singer American vaudevillle and screen actor, singer, and dancer (The Wizard of Oz -"Tin Man"; Higher and Higher), born in Boston, Massachusetts (died 1979)

1909 – Leo Fender, American businessman, founded Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (died 1991)

1912 – Jorge Amado, Brazilian novelist and poet (died 2001) Dona Flor and her Two Husbands

1923 – Rhonda Fleming, American actress (died 2020)

1928 – Jimmy Dean, American singer, actor, and businessman, founded the Jimmy Dean Food Company (died 2010)

1928 – Eddie Fisher, American singer and actor (died 2010)

1943 – Ronnie Spector, American singer-songwriter (died 2022)

1947 – Ian Anderson, Scottish rock singer, flute player, guitarist, and songwriter (Jethro Tull - "Bungle In The Jungle"; "Aqualung"; "Locomotive Breath"), born in Dunfermline, Fife, Scotland

1950 – Patti Austin, American soul, pop, and jazz singer (with James Ingram - "Come To Me"), born in Harlem, New York City

1954 – Sam Baker, American folk singer-songwriter ("Say Grace"), born in Itasca, Texas

1959 – Rosanna Arquette, American actress, director, and producer

1965 – Toumani Diabaté, Malian traditional musician, world music and flamenco kora (21-string lute/harp) player, born in Gallé, Mali (d. 2024)

1997 – Kylie Jenner, American television personality and businesswoman

KALW music host Dore Stein

and last Friday was the birthday of Joe Burke, singer/songwriter KALW Morning host, now retired

...and on this day in history....

1901 – The U.S. Steel recognition strike by the Amalgamated Association of Iron and Steel Workers begins.

1945 – The Japanese government announced that a message had been sent to the Allies accepting the terms of the Potsdam Declaration provided that it "does not comprise any demand that prejudices the prerogatives of the Emperor as sovereign ruler."

1948 – Candid Camera makes its television debut after being on radio for a year as The Candid Microphone.

1949 – An amendment to the National Security Act of 1947 enhances the authority of the United States Secretary of Defense over the Army, Navy and Air Force, and replaces the National Military Establishment with the Department of Defense.

1954 – At Massena, New York, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Saint Lawrence Seaway is held.

1971 – The Society for American Baseball Research is founded in Cooperstown, New York.

1988 – Japanese American internment: U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, providing $20,000 payments to Japanese Americans who were either interned in or relocated by the United States during World War II.

1990 – The Magellan space probe reaches Venus.