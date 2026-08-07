KALW Almanac - Friday August 7, 2026

Today is Friday, the 7th of August of 2026,

August 7 is the 219th day of the year

146 days remain until the end of the year.

46 days until Autumnal Equinox

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:18:48 am

and sunset will be at 8:11:18 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 52 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:03 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 12:41 am at 0.37 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:55 am at 4.02 feet

The next low tide at 11:45 am at 3.24 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:06 pm at 6.54 feet

The Moon is currently 34.1% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon and a partial Solar Eclipse in 5 days on Wednesday the 12th of August of 2026 at 10:37 am

Today is....

Aged Care Employee Day (Australia)

Beach Party Day

Braham Pie Day

International Beer Day

National Lighthouse Day

National Sea Serpent Day

Particularly Preposterous Packaging Day

Professional Speakers Day

Purple Heart Day

Raspberries 'n Cream Day

Today is also....

Assyrian Martyrs Day in the Assyrian community

Battle of Boyacá Day in Colombia

Emancipation Day in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Republic Day in Ivory Coast

Youth Day in Kiribati

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1876 – Mata Hari, Dutch dancer and spy (died 1917)

1890 – Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, American author and activist (died 1964)

1904 – Ralph Bunche, American political scientist, academic, and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1971)

1921 – Manitas de Plata, French guitarist (died 2014)

1926 – Stan Freberg, American puppeteer, voice actor, and singer (died 2015)

1935 – Rahsaan Roland Kirk, American saxophonist and composer (died 1977)

1942 – Garrison Keillor, American humorist, novelist, short story writer, and radio host

1942 – Caetano Veloso, Brazilian singer-songwriter, writer and producer

1944 – Robert Mueller, American soldier and lawyer, 6th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (died 2026)

1949 – Walid Jumblatt, Lebanese journalist and politician

1950 – Rodney Crowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Alan Keyes, American politician and diplomat, 16th Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs

1953 – Anne Fadiman, American journalist and author

1954 – Jonathan Pollard, Israeli spy

1962 – Alison Brown, American banjo player, songwriter, and producer

1963 – Marcus Roberts, American pianist and educator

1975 – Charlize Theron, South African actress

1978 – Cirroc Lofton, American actor

....and on this day in history....

1782 – George Washington orders the creation of the Badge of Military Merit to honor soldiers wounded in battle.[12] It is later renamed to the more poetic Purple Heart.

1794 – U.S. President George Washington invokes the Militia Acts of 1792 to suppress the Whiskey Rebellion in western Pennsylvania.

1909 – Alice Huyler Ramsey and three friends become the first women to complete a transcontinental auto trip, taking 59 days to travel from New York, New York to San Francisco, California.

1927 – The Peace Bridge opens between Fort Erie, Ontario and Buffalo, New York.

1944 – IBM dedicates the first program-controlled calculator, the Automatic Sequence Controlled Calculator (known best as the Harvard Mark I).

1962 – Canadian-born American pharmacologist Frances Oldham Kelsey is awarded the U.S. President's Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service for her refusal to authorize thalidomide.

1969 – Richard Nixon appoints Luis R. Bruce, a Mohawk-Oglala Sioux and co-founder of the National Congress of American Indians, as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

1978 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter declares a federal emergency at Love Canal due to toxic waste that had been disposed of negligently.

1985 – Takao Doi, Mamoru Mohri and Chiaki Mukai are chosen to be Japan's first astronauts.

1987 – Cold War: Lynne Cox becomes the first person to swim from the United States to the Soviet Union, crossing the Bering Strait from Little Diomede Island in Alaska to Big Diomede in the Soviet Union.

1993 – Ada Deer, a Menominee activist, is sworn in as the head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

2007 – At AT&T Park, Barry Bonds hits his 756th career home run to surpass Hank Aaron's 33-year-old record.