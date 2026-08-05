KALW Almanac - Wednesday August 5, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 5th of August of 2026,

August 5 is the 217th day of the year

148 days remain until the end of the year.

48 days until Fall begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:17:05 am

and the sun will set at 8:13:32 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 56 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:18 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.4°F.

The first high tide will be at 4:25 am at 4 feet

The first low tide will be this morning at 9:35 am at 2.2 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 4:15 pm 6.16 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:27 am at 0.85 feet

The Moon is currently 56.5% visible

It's still a Waning Gibbous moon

We can call it the Last Quarter Moon later today at 7:21 pm

Today is....

Green Peppers Day

International Traffic Light Day

National Oyster Day

National Psychiatric Technician Appreciation

National Underwear Day

Work Like a Dog Day

Today is also....

Independence Day in Burkina Faso

July Mass Uprising Day in Bangladesh

Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day and the Day of Croatian defenders in Croatia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1850 – Guy de Maupassant, French short story writer, novelist, and poet (died 1893)

1880 – Ruth Sawyer, American author and educator (died 1970)

1880 – Gertrude Rush - The first Black female lawyer in Iowa. (died 1962)

1889 – Conrad Aiken, American novelist, short story writer, critic, and poet (died 1973)

1906 – John Huston, American actor, director, and screenwriter (died 1987)

1911 – Robert Taylor, American actor and singer (died 1969)

1930 – Neil Armstrong, American pilot, engineer, and astronaut, first man to walk on the Moon (died 2012)

1934 – Wendell Berry, American novelist, short story writer, poet, and essayist

1941 – Airto Moreira, Brazilian-American drummer and composer

1942 – Joe Boyd, American record producer, founded Hannibal Records

1945 – Loni Anderson, American actress (died 2025)

1947 – Rick Derringer, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 2025)

1956 – Maureen McCormick, American actress

1960 – David Baldacci, American lawyer and author

1961 – Mark O'Connor, American violinist/fiddler and composer

1980 – Jesse Williams, American actor, director, producer, and political activist

....and on this day in history....

1735 – Freedom of the press: New York Weekly Journal writer John Peter Zenger is acquitted of seditious libel against the royal governor of New York, on the basis that what he had published was true.

1861 – The United States Army abolishes flogging.

1874 – Japan launches its postal savings system, modeled after a similar system in the United Kingdom.

1884 – The cornerstone for the Statue of Liberty is laid on Bedloe's Island (now Liberty Island) in New York Harbor.

1914 – In Cleveland, Ohio, the first electric traffic light is installed.

1925 – Plaid Cymru is formed with the aim of disseminating knowledge of the Welsh language that is at the time in danger of dying out.

1926 – Harry Houdini performs his greatest feat, spending 91 minutes underwater in a sealed tank before escaping.

1957 – American Bandstand, a show dedicated to the teenage "baby-boomers" by playing the songs and showing popular dances of the time, debuts on the ABC television network.

1960 – Burkina Faso, then known as Upper Volta, becomes independent from France.

1963 – Cold War: The United States, the United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union sign the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

1969 – The Lonesome Cowboys police raid occurs in Atlanta, Georgia, leading to the creation of the Georgia Gay Liberation Front.

1971 – The first Pacific Islands Forum (then known as the "South Pacific Forum") is held in Wellington, New Zealand, with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the independent countries of the Pacific Ocean.

1974 – Watergate scandal: President Richard Nixon, under orders of the US Supreme Court, releases the "Smoking Gun" tape, recorded on June 23, 1972, clearly revealing his actions in covering up and interfering investigations into the break-in. His political support vanishes completely.