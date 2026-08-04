KALW Almanac - Tuesday August 4, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 4th of August of 2026,

August 4 is the 216th day of the year

149 days remain until the end of the year.

49 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:16:13 am

and sunset will be at 8:14:36 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 58 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:24 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.4°F.

The first low tide is right now at 8:51 am at 1.52 feet

Good time to tide pooling!

The next high tide at 3:32 pm at 5.96 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:16 pm at 1.28 feet

The Moon is currently 65 going on 64% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 5th of August of 2026 at 7:21 pm

Today is....

Assistance Dog Day

Hooray for Kids Day

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

National Night Out

National White Wine Day

Single Working Women's Day

U.S. Coast Guard Day

Today is also....

Matica slovenská Day in Slovakia

Barack Obama Day in Illinois in the United States

2020 Beirut explosion commemoration day in Lebanon

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1470 – Lucrezia de' Medici, Italian noblewoman (died 1553)

1792 – Percy Bysh Shelley, English poet and playwright (died 1822)

1821 – Louis Vuitton, French fashion designer, founded Louis Vuitton (died 1892)

1870 – Harry Lauder, Scottish actor and singer (died 1950)

1900 – Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Queen Consort of King George VI of the United Kingdom, Empress Consort of India (died 2002)

1901 – Louis Armstrong, American trumpet player and singer (died 1971.)

1908 – Kurt Eichhorn, German conductor (died 1994)

1912 – Raoul Wallenberg, Swedish architect and diplomat, savior of thousands of Jews from The Holocaust (died ~1947)

1952 – Moya Brennan, Irish singer-songwriter and harp player (died 2026)

1955 – Billy Bob Thornton, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1961 – Barack Obama, American lawyer and politician, 44th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate

1962 – Roger Clemens, American baseball player and actor

....and on this day in history....

1693 – Date traditionally ascribed to Dom Perignon's invention of champagne; it is not clear whether he actually invented champagne, however he has been credited as an innovator who developed the techniques used to perfect sparkling wine.

1790 – A newly passed tariff act creates the Revenue Cutter Service (the forerunner of the United States Coast Guard).

1821 – The Saturday Evening Post is published for the first time as a weekly newspaper.

1854 – The Hinomaru is established as the official flag to be flown from Japanese ships.

1863 – Matica slovenská, Slovakia's public-law cultural and scientific institution focusing on topics around the Slovak nation, is established in Martin.

1889 – The Great Fire of Spokane, Washington destroys some 32 blocks of the city, prompting a mass rebuilding project.

1977 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter signs legislation creating the United States Department of Energy.

1987 – The Federal Communications Commission rescinds the Fairness Doctrine which had required radio and television stations to give equal time to opposing views.