KALW Almanac - Monday August 3, 2026

Today is Monday, the 3rd of August of 2026,

August 3 is the 215th day of the year

150 days remain until the end of the year.

and 50 days until Autumnal Equinox

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:15:22 am

and sunset will be at 8:15:40 pm.

We will have 14 hours of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:31 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.7°F.

The first high tide will be at 2:00 am at 4.91 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:14 am at 0.87 feet

The next high tide at 2:56 pm at 5.75 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:11 pm at 1.64 feet

The Moon is currently 77 going on 76% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Wednesday the 5th of August of 2026 at 7:21 pm

Today is....

Airplane Crop Duster Day

Clean Your Floors Day

Esther Day

Grab Some Nuts Day

National Watermelon Day

National Hair Gloss Day

National Georgia Day

Today is also....

Anniversary of the Killing of Pidjiguiti in Guinea-Bissau

Armed Forces Day in Equatorial Guinea

It's Flag Day and National Guard Day in Venezuela

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Niger from France in 1960.

It's also Arbor Day in Niger

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1887 – Rupert Brooke, English poet (died 1915)

1900 – Ernie Pyle, American soldier and journalist (died 1945)

1900 – John T. Scopes, American educator (died 1970)

1904 – Dolores del Río, Mexican actress (died 1983)

1904 – Clifford D. Simak, American journalist and author (died 1988)

1918 – Eddie Jefferson, American singer-songwriter (died 1979)

1920 – P. D. James, English author (died 2014)

1924 – Leon Uris, American soldier and author (died 2003)

1926 – Tony Bennett, American singer and actor (died 2023)

1934 – Jonas Savimbi, Angolan general, founded UNITA (died 2002)

1940 – Martin Sheen, American actor and producer

1941 – Martha Stewart, American businesswoman, publisher, and author, founded Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

1946 – Jack Straw, English lawyer and politician, Shadow Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1951 – Jay North, American actor (died 2025)

1964 – Lucky Dube, South African singer and keyboard player (died 2007)

....and on this day in history....

1778 – The theatre La Scala in Milan is inaugurated with the première of Antonio Salieri's Europa riconosciuta.

1852 – Harvard University wins the first Boat Race between Yale University and Harvard. The race is also known as the first ever American intercollegiate athletic event.

1859 – The American Dental Association is founded in Niagara Falls, New York.

1900 – The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company is founded.

1936 – Jesse Owens wins the 100 metre dash, defeating Ralph Metcalfe, at the Berlin Olympics.

1946 – Santa Claus Land, the world's first themed amusement park, opens in Santa Claus, Indiana, United States.

1948 – Whittaker Chambers accuses Alger Hiss of being a communist and a spy for the Soviet Union.

1949 – The Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League finalize the merger that would create the National Basketball Association.

1972 – The United States Senate ratifies the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

1977 – Tandy Corporation announces the TRS-80, one of the world's first mass-produced personal computers.

1997 – The tallest free-standing structure in the Southern Hemisphere, Sky Tower in downtown Auckland, New Zealand, opens after two-and-a-half years of construction.

2004 – The pedestal of the Statue of Liberty reopens after being closed since the September 11 attacks.