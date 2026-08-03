KALW Almanac - Monday August 3, 2026
Today is Monday, the 3rd of August of 2026,
August 3 is the 215th day of the year
150 days remain until the end of the year.
and 50 days until Autumnal Equinox
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:15:22 am
and sunset will be at 8:15:40 pm.
We will have 14 hours of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:15:31 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.7°F.
The first high tide will be at 2:00 am at 4.91 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:14 am at 0.87 feet
The next high tide at 2:56 pm at 5.75 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:11 pm at 1.64 feet
The Moon is currently 77 going on 76% visible
It's a Waning Gibbous
We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Wednesday the 5th of August of 2026 at 7:21 pm
Today is....
Airplane Crop Duster Day
Clean Your Floors Day
Esther Day
Grab Some Nuts Day
National Watermelon Day
National Hair Gloss Day
National Georgia Day
Today is also....
Anniversary of the Killing of Pidjiguiti in Guinea-Bissau
Armed Forces Day in Equatorial Guinea
It's Flag Day and National Guard Day in Venezuela
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Niger from France in 1960.
It's also Arbor Day in Niger
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1887 – Rupert Brooke, English poet (died 1915)
1900 – Ernie Pyle, American soldier and journalist (died 1945)
1900 – John T. Scopes, American educator (died 1970)
1904 – Dolores del Río, Mexican actress (died 1983)
1904 – Clifford D. Simak, American journalist and author (died 1988)
1918 – Eddie Jefferson, American singer-songwriter (died 1979)
1920 – P. D. James, English author (died 2014)
1924 – Leon Uris, American soldier and author (died 2003)
1926 – Tony Bennett, American singer and actor (died 2023)
1934 – Jonas Savimbi, Angolan general, founded UNITA (died 2002)
1940 – Martin Sheen, American actor and producer
1941 – Martha Stewart, American businesswoman, publisher, and author, founded Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
1946 – Jack Straw, English lawyer and politician, Shadow Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
1951 – Jay North, American actor (died 2025)
1964 – Lucky Dube, South African singer and keyboard player (died 2007)
....and on this day in history....
1778 – The theatre La Scala in Milan is inaugurated with the première of Antonio Salieri's Europa riconosciuta.
1852 – Harvard University wins the first Boat Race between Yale University and Harvard. The race is also known as the first ever American intercollegiate athletic event.
1859 – The American Dental Association is founded in Niagara Falls, New York.
1900 – The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company is founded.
1936 – Jesse Owens wins the 100 metre dash, defeating Ralph Metcalfe, at the Berlin Olympics.
1946 – Santa Claus Land, the world's first themed amusement park, opens in Santa Claus, Indiana, United States.
1948 – Whittaker Chambers accuses Alger Hiss of being a communist and a spy for the Soviet Union.
1949 – The Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League finalize the merger that would create the National Basketball Association.
1972 – The United States Senate ratifies the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.
1977 – Tandy Corporation announces the TRS-80, one of the world's first mass-produced personal computers.
1997 – The tallest free-standing structure in the Southern Hemisphere, Sky Tower in downtown Auckland, New Zealand, opens after two-and-a-half years of construction.
2004 – The pedestal of the Statue of Liberty reopens after being closed since the September 11 attacks.