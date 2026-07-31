KALW Almanac - Friday July 31, 2026

Today is Friday, the 31st of July of 2026,

July 31 is the 212th day of the year

153 days remain until the end of the year.

53 Days until Autumnal Equinox

The sun will rise at 6:12:50 am

and sunset this evening will be at 8:18:43 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 5 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:46 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:40 am at -0.34 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:30 pm at 5.12 feet

The next low tide at 6:42 pm at 2.53 feet

And The final high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:26 AM at 5.74 feet

The Moon will be 96% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 5th of August of 2026 at 7:21 pm

Today is....

National Avocado Day

National Cotton Candy Day

National Get Gnarly Day

National Jump for Jelly Beans Day

National Mutt Day, Also known as National Mixed Breed Dog Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

National SPAM Day

National Talk in an Elevator Day

Shredded Wheat Day

System Administrator Appreciation Day

Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day

World Ranger Day

On This Day in History

Today is also....

End of the Trinity term (sitting of the High Court of Justice of England)

Lā Hae Hawaiʻi Day (Hawaii, United States)

Sovereignty Restoration Day (Hawaiian sovereignty movement)

Martyrdom Day of Shahid Udham Singh (Haryana and Punjab, India)

Treasury Day (Poland)

Warriors' Day (Malaysia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1867 – S. S. Kresge, American businessman, founded Kmart (died 1966)

1875 – Jacques Villon, French painter (died 1963)

1886 – Fred Quimby, American animation producer (died 1965)

1892 – Herbert W. Armstrong, American evangelist and publisher, founded Worldwide Church of God (died 1986)

1912 – Milton Friedman, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2006)

1918 – Hank Jones, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (died 2010)

1919 – Curt Gowdy, American sportscaster and actor (died 2006)

1919 – Primo Levi, Italian chemist and author (died 1987)

1923 – Ahmet Ertegun, Turkish-American songwriter and producer, founded Atlantic Records (died 2006)

1931 – Kenny Burrell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1932 – Ted Cassidy, American actor and screenwriter (died 1979)

1944 – Geraldine Chaplin, American actress and screenwriter

1951 – Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Australian tennis player

1952 – Faye Kellerman, American author

1958 – Mark Cuban, American businessman and television personality

1959 – Stanley Jordan, American guitarist, pianist, and songwriter

1962 – Wesley Snipes, American actor and producer

1965 – J. K. Rowling, English author and film producer

1978 – Zac Brown, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist

....and on this day in history....

781 – The oldest recorded eruption of Mount Fuji (Traditional Japanese date: Sixth day of the seventh month of the first year of the Ten'o (天応) era).

1703 – Daniel Defoe is placed in a pillory for the crime of seditious libel after publishing a politically satirical pamphlet, but is pelted with flowers.

1715 – Seven days after a Spanish treasure fleet of 12 ships left Havana, Cuba for Spain, 11 of them sink in a storm off the coast of Florida. A few centuries later, treasure is salvaged from these wrecks.

1874 – Patrick Francis Healy became the first African-American inaugurated as president of a predominantly white university, Georgetown University.

1938 – Archaeologists discover engraved gold and silver plates from King Darius the Great in Persepolis.

1971 – Apollo program: the Apollo 15 astronauts become the first to ride in a lunar rover.

1991 – The United States and Soviet Union both sign the START I Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the first to reduce (with verification) both countries' stockpiles.

2006 – Fidel Castro hands over power to his brother, Raúl.

2007 – Operation Banner, the presence of the British Army in Northern Ireland, and the longest-running British Army operation ever, comes to an end.

2012 – Michael Phelps breaks the record set in 1964 by Larisa Latynina for the most medals won at the Olympics.

