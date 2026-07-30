KALW Almanac - Thursday July 30, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 30th of July of 2026,

July 30 is the 211th day of the year

154 days remain until the end of the year.

54 Days until Autumn

Sunrise was at 6:11:59 am

and sunset will be at 8:19:41 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 7 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:50 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:10 am at -0.45 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:04 pm at 4.97 feet

The next low tide at 6:02 pm at 2.76 feet

The final high tide will be late tonight at 11:46 pm at 6.02 feet

The Moon is currently 99% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

It was a Full Moon yesterday

Next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days Wednesday the 5th of August of 2026 at 7:21 pm

Today is....

Earth Overshoot Day, Also known as Ecological Debt Day

Father-in-Law Day

International Day of Friendship

National Cheesecake Day

National Chili Dog Day

National Intern Day

National Support Public Education Day

National Whistleblower Appreciation Day

Paperback Book Day

Share a Hug Day

Climb A Mountain Day

Today is also....

World Day against Trafficking in Persons

World Snorkeling Day

Feast of the Throne in Morocco

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Vanuatu from the United Kingdom and France in 1980.

Día del Amigo in Paraguay

Martyrs Day in South Sudan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1751 – Maria Anna Mozart, Austrian pianist (died 1829)

1818 – Emily Brontë, English novelist and poet (died 1848)

1890 – Casey Stengel, American baseball player and manager (died 1975)

1929 – Sid Krofft, Canadian-American puppeteer and producer (died 2026)

1934 – Bud Selig, 9th Major League Baseball Commissioner

1936 – Buddy Guy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Peter Bogdanovich, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2022)

1939 – Eleanor Smeal, American activist, founded the Feminist Majority Foundation

1940 – Patricia Schroeder, American lawyer and politician (died 2023)

1941 – Paul Anka, Canadian singer-songwriter and actor

1945 – David Sanborn, American saxophonist and composer (died 2024)

1947 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian-American bodybuilder, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of California

1948 – Jean Reno, Spanish-French actor

1948 – Otis Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Duck Baker, American guitarist

1956 – Anita Hill, American lawyer and academic

1958 – Kate Bush, English singer-songwriter and producer

1961 – Laurence Fishburne, American actor and producer

1964 – Vivica A. Fox, American actress

1974 – Hilary Swank, American actress and producer

1980 – Seth Avett, American folk-rock singer-songwriter and musician

....and on this day in history....

1865 – The steamboat Brother Jonathan sinks off the coast of Crescent City, California, killing 225 passengers, the deadliest shipwreck on the Pacific Coast of the U.S. at the time.

1930 – In Montevideo, Uruguay wins the first FIFA World Cup by beating Argentina.

1932 – Premiere of Walt Disney's Flowers and Trees, the first cartoon short to use Technicolor and the first Academy Award winning cartoon short.

1956 – A joint resolution of the U.S. Congress is signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, authorizing In God We Trust as the U.S. national motto.

1962 – The Trans-Canada Highway, the then-longest national highway in the world, is officially opened.

1965 – U.S. president Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Social Security Act of 1965 into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.

1971 – Apollo program: On Apollo 15, David Scott and James Irwin in the Apollo Lunar Module Falcon land on the Moon with the first Lunar Rover.

1974 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard Nixon releases subpoenaed White House recordings after being ordered to do so by the Supreme Court of the United States.

1975 – Jimmy Hoffa disappears from the parking lot of the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, at about 2:30 p.m. He is never seen or heard from again.

1978 – The 730: Okinawa Prefecture changes its traffic on the right-hand side of the road to the left-hand side.

1980 – Vanuatu gains independence.

2003 – In Mexico, the last 'old style' Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the assembly line.

2006 – The world's longest running music show Top of the Pops is broadcast for the last time on BBC Two. The show had aired for 42 years.

