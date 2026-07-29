KALW Almanac - Wednesday July 29, 2026

Today is Wednesday, 29th of July of 2026

July 29 is the 210th day of the year

155 days remain until the end of the year.

55 days until Fall

Sunrise at 6:11:09 am

and sunset will be at 8:20:38 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 9 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:41 am at -0.46 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:38 pm at 4.86 feet

The next low tide at 5:25 pm at 2.96 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:08 pm at 6.19 feet

The Moon is currently 100% visible

The July Full Moon can be called Buck Moon

At this time, the antlers of bucks (male deer) are in full growth mode.

The July Moon is also called the Feather Moulting Moon by The Cree

The Salmon Moon by the Tlingit

Berry Moon, as well as the Halfway Summer Moon by the Anishinaabe

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe by the Dakota

Month of the Ripe Corn Moon by the Cherokee

and Raspberry Moon by the Algonquin and the Ojibwe

and the Thunder Moon by the Western Abenaki

The next phase, the Last Quarter Moon will be in 7 days on Wednesday the 5th of August of 2026 at 7:21 pm

Today is....

Global Tiger Day

National Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day

National Chicken Wing Day

National Lasagna Day

National Lipstick Day

Rain Day

Tu B'Av

Today is also....

Mohun Bagan Day in India

National Anthem Day in Romania

National Thai Language Day in Thailand

Ólavsøka or Olsok, opening of the Løgting session on the Faroe Islands and in the Nordic countries

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

1805 – Alexis de Tocqueville, French historian and philosopher (died 1859)[27]

1876 – Maria Ouspenskaya, Russian-American actress and acting teacher (died 1949)

1878 – Don Marquis, American author, poet, and playwright (died 1937)

1900 – Don Redman, American composer, and bandleader (died 1964)

1905 – Clara Bow, American actress (died 1965)

1905 – Dag Hammarskjöld, Swedish economist and diplomat, 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations, Nobel Prize Laureate (died 1961)

1907 – Melvin Belli, American lawyer (died 1996)

1914 – Irwin Corey, American actor and activist (died 2017)

1916 – Charlie Christian, American guitarist (died 1942)

1925 – Mikis Theodorakis, Greek composer (died 2021)

1932 – Nancy Kassebaum, American businesswoman and politician

1936 – Elizabeth Dole, American lawyer and politician, 20th United States Secretary of Labor

1938 – Peter Jennings, Canadian-American journalist and author (died 2005)

1953 – Ken Burns, American director and producer

1953 – Patti Scialfa, American musician

....and on this day in history....

1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell sets up the Brownsea Island Scout camp in Poole Harbour on the south coast of England. The camp runs from August 1 to August 9 and is regarded as the foundation of the Scouting movement.

1932 – Great Depression: In Washington, D.C., troops disperse the last of the "Bonus Army" of World War I veterans using arson, bayonets, sabers, tanks, tear gas, and vomit gas.

1945 – The BBC Light Programme radio station is launched for mainstream light entertainment and music.

1957 – The International Atomic Energy Agency is established.

1957 – Tonight Starring Jack Paar premieres on NBC with Jack Paar beginning the modern day talk show.

1958 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs into law the National Aeronautics and Space Act, which creates the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

1959 – First United States Congress elections in Hawaii as a state of the Union.

1981 – A worldwide television audience of around 750 million people watch the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

1987 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President of France François Mitterrand sign the agreement to build a tunnel under the English Channel (Channel Tunnel).

1993 – The Supreme Court of Israel acquits alleged Nazi death camp guard John Demjanjuk of all charges and he is set free.

1996 – The child protection portion of the Communications Decency Act is struck down by a U.S. federal court as too broad.

2005 – Astronomers announce their discovery of the dwarf planet Eris.