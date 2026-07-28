KALW Almanac - Tuesday July 28, 2026

Today is Tuesday the 28th of July of 2026

July 28 is the 209th day of the year

156 days remain until the end of the year.

56 days until Fall

Sunrise in a couple of minutes at 6:10:19 am

and sunset will be this evening at 8:21:33 pm.

Today we have 14 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:58 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F.

The first low tide was in last hour at at 5:10 am at -0.39 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:12 pm at 4.79 feet

The next low tide at 4:48 pm at 3.13 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:29 pm at 6.26 fee

The Moon is currently 99% visible

It's still a Waxing Gibbous

We can call it a 100% Full Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 29th of July of 2026 at 7:36 am

The July Moon can be called Buck Moon

At this time, the antlers of bucks (male deer) are in full growth mode.

The July Moon is also called the Feather Moulting Moon by The Cree

The Salmon Moon by the Tlingit

Berry Moon, as well as the Halfway Summer Moon by the Anishinaabe

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe by the Dakota

Month of the Ripe Corn Moon by the Cherokee

and Raspberry Moon by the Algonquin and the Ojibwe

and the Thunder Moon by the Western Abenaki

Today is....

Buffalo Soldiers Day

National Hamburger Day

National Milk Chocolate Day

National Soccer Day

National Waterpark Day

World Nature Conservation Day

Today is also....

Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval in Canada

Fiestas Patrias, celebrates the independence of Peru from Spain by General José de San Martín in 1821.

Liberation Day in San Marino

Ól-av-sø-ka Eve on the Faroe Islands

and World Hepatitis Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

1796 – Ignaz Bösendorfer, Austrian businessman, founded the Bösendorfer Company (died 1859)

1804 – Ludwig Feuerbach, German anthropologist and philosopher (died 1872)

1866 – Beatrix Potter, English children's book writer and illustrator (died 1943)

1879 – Lucy Burns, American activist, co-founded the National Woman's Party (died 1966)

1887 – Marcel Duchamp, French-American painter and sculptor (died 1968)

1901 – Rudy Vallée, American actor, singer, and saxophonist (died 1986)

1902 – Karl Popper, Austrian-English philosopher and academic (died 1994)

1907 – Earl Tupper, American inventor and businessman, founded Tupperware Brands (died 1983)

1909 – Malcolm Lowry, English novelist and poet (died 1957)

1915 – Frankie Yankovic, American polka musician (died 1998)

1929 – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, American journalist and socialite, 37th First Lady of the United States (died 1994)

1938 – Alberto Fujimori, Peruvian engineer, academic, and politician, President of Peru (died 2024)

1943 – Mike Bloomfield, American guitarist and songwriter (died 1981)

1945 – Jim Davis, American cartoonist, created Garfield

1946 – Jonathan Edwards, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Sally Struthers, American actress

1949 – Vida Blue, American baseball player and sportscaster (died 2023)

1954 – Hugo Chávez, Venezuelan colonel and politician, President of Venezuela (died 2013)

1957 – Scott Pelley, American journalist and author

1966 – Liz Cheney, American politician, daughter of Dick Cheney

1990 – Soulja Boy, American rapper, producer, and actor

1866 – At the age of 18, Vinnie Ream becomes the first and youngest female artist to receive a commission from the United States government for a statue (of Abraham Lincoln).

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is certified, establishing African American citizenship and guaranteeing due process of law.

1917 – Anti-lynching movement: The Silent Parade takes place in New York City, in protest against murders, lynchings, and other violence directed towards African Americans.

1932 – During the Great Depression, U.S. president Herbert Hoover orders the United States Army to forcibly evict the "Bonus Army" of World War I veterans gathered in Washington, D.C.

1973 – Summer Jam at Watkins Glen: Nearly 600,000 people attend a rock festival at the Watkins Glen International Raceway.

1984 – Olympic Games: Games of the XXIII Olympiad: The summer Olympics were opened in Los Angeles.

1996 – The remains of a prehistoric man are discovered near Kennewick, Washington. Such remains will be known as the Kennewick Man.

2005 – The Provisional Irish Republican Army calls an end to its thirty-year-long armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland.

2018 – Australian Wendy Tuck becomes the first female skipper to win the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.