KALW Almanac - Friday July 24, 2026

Today is Friday the 24th of July of 2026,

July 24 is the 205th day of the year

160 days remain until the end of the year.

60 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:07:04 am

and sunset will be at 8:24:58 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:16:01 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.4°F

The first low tide was at 2:33 am at 0.36 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:45 am at 4.29 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:49 pm at 3.39 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 7:38 pm at 6.03 feet

The Moon is currently 77.9% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 29th of July of 2026 at 7:36 am

Today is....

Amelia Earhart Day

Cousins Day

National Drive-Thru Day

National Tell an Old Joke Day

National Tequila Day

National Thermal Engineer Day

Pioneer Day

Today is also....

Carnival of Awussu in Tunisia

Children's Day in Vanuatu

Pioneer Day in Utah

Police Day in Poland

Simón Bolívar Day in Ecuador, Venezuela, Colombia, and Bolivia

Navy Day in Venezuela

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1725 – John Newton, English sailor and priest (died 1807)

1783 – Simón Bolívar, Venezuelan commander and politician, second President of Venezuela, and liberation leader for much of South America (died 1830)

1802 – Alexandre Dumas, French novelist and playwright (died 1870)

1860 – Alphonse Mucha, Czech painter and illustrator (died 1939)

1880 - Ernest Bloch, Swiss-American composer (Schelomo; Israel; Avodath Hakodesh), and educator (UC Berkeley, 1941-52), born in Geneva, Switzerland (died 1959)

1897 – Amelia Earhart, American pilot and author (died 1937)

1899 – Chief Dan George, Canadian actor (died 1981)

1900 – Zelda Fitzgerald, American author, visual artist and ballet dancer (died 1948)

1920 – Bella Abzug, American lawyer and politician (died 1998)

1935 – Pat Oliphant, Australian cartoonist (died 2026)

1936 – Ruth Buzzi, American actress and comedian (died 2025)

1949 – Michael Richards, American actor and comedian

1951 – Lynda Carter, American actress

1952 – Gus Van Sant, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1957 – Pam Tillis, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1968 - Kristin Chenoweth, American stage singer and actress (Wicked), born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

1969 - Jennifer Lopez (57th Birthday) American actress (Selena) and pop singer (J. Lo; Jenny From The Block), born in The Bronx, New York City

1964 – Barry Bonds, American baseball player

1976 – Rashida Tlaib, American politician

....and on this day in history....

1847 – Richard March Hoe, American inventor, patented the rotary-type printing press.

1911 – Hiram Bingham III re-discovers Machu Picchu, "the Lost City of the Incas".

1929 – The Kellogg–Briand Pact, renouncing war as an instrument of foreign policy, goes into effect (it is first signed in Paris on August 27, 1928, by most leading world powers).

1935 – The Dust Bowl heat wave reaches its peak, sending temperatures to 109 °F (43 °C) in Chicago and 104 °F (40 °C) in Milwaukee.

1959 – At the opening of the American National Exhibition in Moscow, U.S. vice president Richard Nixon and Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev have a "Kitchen Debate".

1966 – Michael Pelkey makes the first BASE jump from El Capitan along with Brian Schubert. Both came out with broken bones. BASE jumping has now been banned from El Cap.

1967 – During an official state visit to Canada, French President Charles de Gaulle declares to a crowd of over 100,000 in Montreal: Vive le Québec libre! ("Long live free Quebec!"); the statement angered the Canadian government and many Anglophone Canadians.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11 splashes down safely in the Pacific Ocean.

1974 – Watergate scandal: The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon did not have the authority to withhold subpoenaed White House tapes and they order him to surrender the tapes to the Watergate special prosecutor.

1987 – Hulda Crooks, at 91 years of age, climbed Mt. Fuji. Crooks became the oldest person to climb Japan's highest peak.

2019 – Boris Johnson becomes Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after defeating Jeremy Hunt in a leadership contest, succeeding Theresa May.