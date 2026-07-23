KALW Almanac - Thursday July 23, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 23rd of July of 2026

July 23 is the 204th day of the year

161 days remain until the end of the year.

61 days until autumn begins

Sunrise in San Francisco at 6:06:16 am

and sunset will be at 8:25:45 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 19 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:16:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F.

The first low tide was early this morning at 1:39 am at 0.67 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:40 am at 4 feet

The next low tide at 12:45 pm at 3.17 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:51 pm at 5.96 feet

The Moon is currently 69.7% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 29th of July of 2026 at 7:36 am

Today is....

Gorgeous Grandma Day

Hot Enough For Ya Day

National Refreshment Day

National Shiraz (or Syrah) Day

(which could be a celebration of the garden city in Iran or a wine made in Australia)

National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day

Sprinkle Day

World Sjögren's (SHOW-grin) Day, (an autoimmune condition afflicting moisture-producing glands)

Yada, Yada, Yada Day

Today is also....

The Jewish holiday of Tisha Bav, mourning the destruction of the first and second temples, winding down this evening at sundown

Children's Day in Indonesia

National Remembrance Day in Papua New Guinea

Renaissance Day in Oman

Revolution Day in Egypt

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1888 – Raymond Chandler, American crime novelist and screenwriter (died 1959)

1891 – Louis T. Wright, American surgeon and civil rights activist (died 1952)

1892 – Haile Selassie, Ethiopian emperor (died 1975)

1940 – Don Imus, American radio host (died 2019)

1943 – Tony Joe White, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2018)

1947 – David Essex, English singer-songwriter, and actor

1961 – Woody Harrelson, American actor and activist

1965 – Slash, English-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1967 – Philip Seymour Hoffman, American actor, director, and producer (died 2014)

1968 – Gary Payton, American basketball player and actor

1971 – Alison Krauss, American singer-songwriter and fiddler

1973 – Monica Lewinsky, former White House intern and anti-bullying activist

1989 – Daniel Radcliffe, English actor

....and on this day in history....

1827 - The first swimming school opens in Boston, MA.

1829 – In the United States, William Austin Burt patents the typographer, a precursor to the typewriter.

1852 - Private John Brown becomes the first soldier to be buried in the National Cemetery at the Presidio in San Francisco, CA.

1925 - Lou Gehrig hits his first (of 23) career grand slammers.

1926 – Fox Film buys the patents of the Movietone sound system for recording sound onto film.

1927 – The first station of the Indian Broadcasting Company goes on the air in Bombay.

1961 – The Sandinista National Liberation Front is founded in Nicaragua.

1962 – Telstar relays the first publicly transmitted, live trans-Atlantic television program, featuring Walter Cronkite.

1962 – Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

1972 – The United States launches Landsat 1, the first Earth-resources satellite.

1988 – General Ne Win, effective ruler of Burma since 1962, resigns after pro-democracy protests.

1992 – A Vatican commission, led by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, establishes that limiting certain rights of homosexual people and non-married couples is not equivalent to discrimination on grounds of race or gender.

1992 – Abkhazia declares independence from Georgia.

1995 – Comet Hale–Bopp is discovered; it becomes visible to the naked eye on Earth nearly a year later.

1997 – Digital Equipment Corporation files antitrust charges against chipmaker Intel.

1999 - Eileen Collins becoming the first female space shuttle commander on the Space Shuttle Columbia

2001 – Megawati Sukarnoputri was sworn in as the first female president of Indonesia following her predecessor's impeachment.