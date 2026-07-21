KALW Almanac - Tuesday July 21, 2026

Invite an Alien to Live with You DayToday is Tuesday, the 21st of July of 2026

July 21 is the 202nd day of the year

163 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise was at 6:04:41 am

and sunset will be this evening at 8:27:15 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 22 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:58 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F.

The first high tide was in the last hour at 5:21 am at 3.87 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:39 am at 2.09 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 5:18 pm at 5.9 feet

And The next low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:38 am at 1.02 feet

The Moon is currently 50.8%

We are in the First Quarter Moon phase

Today is....

African American Women's Equal Pay Day

Invite an Alien to Live with You Day

Legal Drinking Age Day

National Be Someone Day

National Junk Food Day

National Lamington cake Day

National Tug-Of-War Tournament Day

Take a Monkey to Lunch Day

Today is also....

Liberation Day in 1944 in Guam

Belgian National Day in Belgium

Racial Harmony Day in Singapore

Summer Kazanskaya in Russia

If Today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1620 – Jean Picard, French astronomer (died 1682)

1899 – Ernest Hemingway, American novelist, short story writer, and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1961)

1911 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian author and theorist (died 1980)

1920 – Isaac Stern, Russian-American violinist and conductor (died 2001)

1924 – Don Knotts, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter (died 2006)

1933 – John Gardner, American novelist, essayist, and critic (died 1982)

1938 – Janet Reno, American lawyer and politician, 79th United States Attorney General (died 2016)

1939 – John Negroponte, English-American diplomat, 23rd United States Ambassador to the United Nations

1944 – Paul Wellstone, American academic and politician (died 2002)

1946 – Ken Starr, American lawyer and judge, 39th Solicitor General of the United States (died 2022)

1948 – Cat Stevens, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Garry Trudeau, American cartoonist

1951 – Robin Williams, American actor and comedian (died 2014)

1953 – Eric Bazilian, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, arranger, and producer (wrote "What If God Was One Of Us?")

1957 – Jon Lovitz, American comedian, actor, and producer

1968 – Brandi Chastain, American soccer player and sportscaster

1975 – Cara Dillon, Irish folk singer-songwriter

1978 – Damian Marley, Jamaican musician, born in Kingston, Jamaica

....and on this day in history....

1925 – Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, high school biology teacher John T. Scopes is convicted of teaching human evolution in class and fined $100.

1949 – The United States Senate ratifies the North Atlantic Treaty.

1961 – Mercury program: Mercury-Redstone 4 Mission: Gus Grissom piloting Liberty Bell 7 becomes the second American to go into space (in a suborbital mission).

1969 – Apollo program: At 02:56 UTC, astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to walk on the Moon, followed 19 minutes later by Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.

1970 – After 11 years of construction, the Aswan High Dam in Egypt is completed.

1983 – The world's lowest temperature in an inhabited location is recorded at Vostok Station, Antarctica at −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).

2010 – President Barack Obama signs the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

2024 – President Joe Biden announces he will no longer seek a second term and withdraws from the 2024 election, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as she launches her own presidential campaign.