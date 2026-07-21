KALW Almanac - Tuesday July 21, 2026
Invite an Alien to Live with You DayToday is Tuesday, the 21st of July of 2026
July 21 is the 202nd day of the year
163 days remain until the end of the year.
Sunrise was at 6:04:41 am
and sunset will be this evening at 8:27:15 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 22 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:15:58 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F.
The first high tide was in the last hour at 5:21 am at 3.87 feet
The first low tide will be at 10:39 am at 2.09 feet
The next high tide will be this afternoon at 5:18 pm at 5.9 feet
And The next low tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:38 am at 1.02 feet
The Moon is currently 50.8%
We are in the First Quarter Moon phase
Today is....
African American Women's Equal Pay Day
Invite an Alien to Live with You Day
Legal Drinking Age Day
National Be Someone Day
National Junk Food Day
National Lamington cake Day
National Tug-Of-War Tournament Day
Take a Monkey to Lunch Day
Today is also....
Liberation Day in 1944 in Guam
Belgian National Day in Belgium
Racial Harmony Day in Singapore
Summer Kazanskaya in Russia
If Today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1620 – Jean Picard, French astronomer (died 1682)
1899 – Ernest Hemingway, American novelist, short story writer, and journalist, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1961)
1911 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian author and theorist (died 1980)
1920 – Isaac Stern, Russian-American violinist and conductor (died 2001)
1924 – Don Knotts, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter (died 2006)
1933 – John Gardner, American novelist, essayist, and critic (died 1982)
1938 – Janet Reno, American lawyer and politician, 79th United States Attorney General (died 2016)
1939 – John Negroponte, English-American diplomat, 23rd United States Ambassador to the United Nations
1944 – Paul Wellstone, American academic and politician (died 2002)
1946 – Ken Starr, American lawyer and judge, 39th Solicitor General of the United States (died 2022)
1948 – Cat Stevens, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1948 – Garry Trudeau, American cartoonist
1951 – Robin Williams, American actor and comedian (died 2014)
1953 – Eric Bazilian, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, arranger, and producer (wrote "What If God Was One Of Us?")
1957 – Jon Lovitz, American comedian, actor, and producer
1968 – Brandi Chastain, American soccer player and sportscaster
1975 – Cara Dillon, Irish folk singer-songwriter
1978 – Damian Marley, Jamaican musician, born in Kingston, Jamaica
....and on this day in history....
1925 – Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, high school biology teacher John T. Scopes is convicted of teaching human evolution in class and fined $100.
1949 – The United States Senate ratifies the North Atlantic Treaty.
1961 – Mercury program: Mercury-Redstone 4 Mission: Gus Grissom piloting Liberty Bell 7 becomes the second American to go into space (in a suborbital mission).
1969 – Apollo program: At 02:56 UTC, astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to walk on the Moon, followed 19 minutes later by Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.
1970 – After 11 years of construction, the Aswan High Dam in Egypt is completed.
1983 – The world's lowest temperature in an inhabited location is recorded at Vostok Station, Antarctica at −89.2 °C (−128.6 °F).
2010 – President Barack Obama signs the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.
2024 – President Joe Biden announces he will no longer seek a second term and withdraws from the 2024 election, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as she launches her own presidential campaign.