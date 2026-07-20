KALW Almanac - Monday July 20, 2026

Today is Monday, the 20th of July of 2026,

July 20 is the 201st day of the year

164 days remain until the end of the year.

64 days until autumn begins

Sunrise was at 6:03:55 am

and sunset this evening will be at 8:27:58 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 24 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:56 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 40.7°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 3:54 AM at 4.32 feet

The first low tide will be this morning at 09:50 AM at 1.35 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 4:35 PM at 5.87 feet

and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:30 PM at 1.36 feet

The Moon is currently 40.7% visible

It's still a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 21st of July of 2026 at 4:06 am

Today is....

Global Hug Your Kids Day

Moon Day

Nap Day

National Fortune Cookie Day

National Get Out of the Doghouse Day

National Lollipop Day

Space Exploration Day

Ugly Truck Contest Day

World Jump Day

Today is also....

Birthday of Crown Prince Haakon Magnus in Norway

Día del Amigo in Argentina, Brazil

Engineer's Day in Costa Rica

Independence Day, celebrates the independence declaration of Colombia from Spain in 1810.

International Chess Day

Lempira Day in Honduras

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow up balloons with....

1304 – Petrarch, Italian poet and scholar (died 1374)

1919 – Edmund Hillary, New Zealand mountaineer and explorer (died 2008)

1932 – Nam June Paik, American artist (died 2006)

1933 – Buddy Knox, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1999)

1933 – Cormac McCarthy, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (died 2023)

1938 – Diana Rigg, English actress (died 2020)

1938 – Natalie Wood, American actress (died 1981)

1939 – Judy Chicago, American feminist artist

1945 – Kim Carnes, American singer-songwriter

1947 – Carlos Santana, Mexican-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Judy Greer, American actress and producer

1980 – Gisele Bündchen, Brazilian model, fashionista, and businesswoman

....and on this day in history....

1810 – Citizens of Bogotá, New Granada declare independence from Spain.

1848 – The first Women's Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York, a two-day event, concludes.

1871 – British Columbia joins the Canadian Confederation.

1934 – West Coast waterfront strike: In Seattle, police fire tear gas on and club 2,000 striking longshoremen. The governor of Oregon calls out the National Guard to break a strike on the Portland docks.

1936 – The Montreux Convention is signed in Switzerland, authorizing Turkey to fortify the Dardanelles and Bosphorus but guaranteeing free passage to ships of all nations in peacetime.

1938 – The United States Department of Justice files suit in New York City against the motion picture industry charging violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act in regards to the studio system. The case would eventually result in a break-up of the industry in 1948.

1940 – California opens its first freeway, the Arroyo Seco Parkway.

1968 – The first International Special Olympics Summer Games are held at Soldier Field in Chicago, with about 1,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11's crew successfully makes the first human landing on the Moon in the Sea of Tranquility. Americans Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin become the first humans to walk on the Moon six and a half hours later.

1969 – A cease fire is announced between Honduras and El Salvador, six days after the beginning of the "Football War".

1977 – The Central Intelligence Agency releases documents under the Freedom of Information Act revealing it had engaged in mind-control experiments.

1985 – The government of Aruba passes legislation to secede from the Netherlands Antilles.

2005 – The Civil Marriage Act legalizes same-sex marriage in Canada.

2015 – The United States and Cuba resume full diplomatic relations after five decades.

2021 – American businessman Jeff Bezos flies to space aboard New Shepard NS-16 operated by his private spaceflight company Blue Origin.

