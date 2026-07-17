KALW Almanac - Friday July 17, 2026

Today is Friday, the 17th of July of 2026

July 17 is the 198th day of the year

167 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise this morning was at 6:01:39 am

and sunset will be at 8:29:55 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 28 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:15:47 pm.

the first high tide was early this morning at 12:52 am at 6.34 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:44 am at -0.78 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 2:36 pm at 5.59 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:07 pm at 2.14 feet

The Moon will be 13.1% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 21st of July of 2026 at 4:06 am

Today is also....

National Peach Ice Cream Day

National Tattoo Day

Wrong Way Corrigan Day

Yellow Pigs Day

Today is also....

Constitution Day in South Korea

Gion Matsuri at the Yasaka Shrine, Kyoto

Independence Day in Slovakia

International Firgun Day

Firgun (פִּרגוּן) is a modern Hebrew term that means experiencing genuine, unselfish delight or pride in another person's success. It is considered the exact opposite of "schadenfreude"

King's Birthday in Lesotho

U Tirot Sing Day in Meghalaya state in India

World Day for International Justice

World Emoji Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1889 – Erle Stanley Gardner, American lawyer and author (died 1970)

1899 – James Cagney, American actor and dancer (died 1986)

1912 – Art Linkletter, Canadian-American radio and television host (died 2010)

1917 – Phyllis Diller, American actress, comedian, and voice artist (died 2012)

1921 – Mary Osborne, American guitarist (died 1992)

1921 – Toni Stone, American baseball player (died 1996)

1928 – Vince Guaraldi, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1976)

1928 – Joe Morello, American jazz drummer (Dave Brubeck Quartet - "Blue Rondo à la Turk") (died 2011)

1929 – Arthur Frommer, American travel writer (died 2024)

1935 – Diahann Carroll, American actress and singer (died 2019)

1935 – Peter Schickele, American composer and educator (died 2024)

1935 – Donald Sutherland, Canadian actor and producer (died 2024)

1950 – Phoebe Snow, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2011)

1951 – Lucie Arnaz, American actress and singer

1952 – David Hasselhoff, American actor, singer, and producer

1952 – Nicolette Larson, American singer-songwriter (died 1997)

1954 – Angela Merkel, German chemist and politician, Chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021.

1971 – Cory Doctorow, Canadian author and activist

....and on this day in history....

1717 – King George I of Great Britain sails down the River Thames with a barge of 50 musicians, where George Frideric Handel's Water Music is premiered.

1821 – The Kingdom of Spain cedes the territory of Florida to the United States.

1867 – Harvard School of Dental Medicine is established in Boston, Massachusetts. It is the first dental school in the U.S. that is affiliated with a university.

1899 – NEC Corporation is organized as the first Japanese joint venture with foreign capital.

1938 – Douglas Corrigan takes off from Brooklyn to fly the "wrong way" to Ireland and becomes known as "Wrong Way" Corrigan.

1944 – Port Chicago disaster: Near the San Francisco Bay, two ships laden with ammunition for the war explode in Port Chicago, California, killing 320.

1975 – Apollo–Soyuz Test Project: An American Apollo and a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft dock with each other in orbit marking the first such link-up between spacecraft from the two nations.

1994 – Brazil win their fourth World Cup title, defeating Italy 3–2 on penalties.

1998 – A diplomatic conference adopts the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, establishing the permanent international court in The Hague, to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression.

2014 – Eric Garner is killed by police officer Daniel Pantaleo in New York City, after the latter put him in a prohibited chokehold while arresting him.

