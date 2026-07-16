KALW Almanac - Thursday July 16, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 16th of July of 2026

July 16 is the 197th day of the year

168 days remain until the end of the year

68 days until autumn begins

Sunrise was at 6:00:55 am

and sunset will be at 8:30:31 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 29 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:43 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.3°F.

The first low tide will be in a few minutes at 7:01 am at -1.25 feet

The first high tide will be this afternoon at 1:56 pm at 5.45 feet

The next low tide will be later today at 7:06 pm at 2.37 feet

and The final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow at 12:54 am at 6.34 feet

The Moon is currently 6.3% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days Tuesday the 21st of July of 2026 at 4:06 am

Today is....

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Guinea Pig Appreciation Day

National Atomic Veterans Day

National Cherry Day

National Corn Fritter Day

National DOLE Whip Day

National Fresh Spinach Day

National Personal Chef Day

Rural Transit Day

World Snake Day

Today is also....

Fiesta de La Tirana (Tarapacá Region, Chile)

Engineer's Day (Honduras)

Holocaust Memorial Day (France)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1821 – Mary Baker Eddy, American religious leader and author, founded Christian Science (died 1910)

1858 – Eugène Ysaÿe, Belgian violinist, composer, and conductor (died 1931)

1862 – Ida B. Wells, American journalist and activist (died 1931)

1887 – Shoeless Joe Jackson, American baseball player and manager (died 1951)

1898 – Lady Eve Balfour, British farmer, educator, and founding figure in the organic movement (died 1990)

1907 – Orville Redenbacher, American farmer and businessman, founded Orville Redenbacher's (died 1995)

1907 – Barbara Stanwyck, American actress (died 1990)

1911 – Ginger Rogers, American actress, singer, and dancer (died 1995)

1911 – Sonny Tufts, American actor (died 1970)

1923 – Bola Sete, Brazilian guitarist (died 1987)

1924 – Bess Myerson, American model, actress, game show panelist, and politician, Miss America 1945 (died 2014)

1925 – Cal Tjader, American jazz musician (died 1982)

1941 – Desmond Dekker, Jamaican singer-songwriter (died 2006)

1947 – Assata Shakur, American-Cuban criminal and activist (died 2025)

1948 – Rubén Blades, Panamanian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1956 – Tony Kushner, American playwright and screenwriter

1967 – Will Ferrell, American actor, comedian, and producer

....and on this day in history....

622 – The Hijrah of Muhammad begins, marking the beginning of the Islamic calendar.

1228 – Saint Francis of Assisi was canonized.

1661 – The first banknotes in Europe are issued by the Swedish bank Stockholms Banco.

1769 – Father Junípero Serra founds California's first mission, Mission San Diego de Alcalá. Over the following decades, it evolves into the city of San Diego, California.

1790 – The District of Columbia is established as the capital of the United States after signature of the Residence Act.

1927 – Augusto César Sandino leads a raid on U.S. Marines and Nicaraguan Guardia Nacional that had been sent to apprehend him in the village of Ocotal, but is repulsed by one of the first dive-bombing attacks in history.

1931 – Emperor Haile Selassie signs the first constitution of Ethiopia.

1935 – The world's first parking meter is installed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

1941 – Joe DiMaggio hits safely for the 56th consecutive game, a streak that still stands as an MLB record.

1948 – The storming of the cockpit of the Miss Macao passenger seaplane, operated by a subsidiary of the Cathay Pacific Airways, marks the first aircraft hijacking of a commercial plane.

1950 – Uruguay beats hosts Brazil 2–1 to win the World Cup in a match dubbed as the Maracanazo.

1951 – J. D. Salinger publishes his popular yet controversial novel, The Catcher in the Rye.

1956 – Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus closes its last "Big Tent" show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; due to changing economics, all subsequent circus shows will be held in arenas.

1965 – The Mont Blanc Tunnel linking France and Italy opens.

1969 – The Apollo 11 lunar landing mission is launched from Cape Kennedy in Florida, USA.

1990 – The Parliament of the Ukrainian SSR declares state sovereignty over the territory of the Ukrainian SSR.