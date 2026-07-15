KALW Almanac - Wednesday July 15, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 15th of July of 2026,

July 15 is the 196th day of the year

169 days remain until the end of the year.

69 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:00:12 am

and sunset will be at 8:31:05 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 30 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:38 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today will be 65.5°F.

The first low tide was earlier this hour at 6:17 am at -1.54 feet

The first high tide will be this afternoon at 1:16 pm at 5.3 feet

The next low tide will be later today at 6:08 pm at 2.61 feet

and The final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:59 pm at 6.85 feet

The Moon is currently 1.8% visible

It was a New Moon yesterday

It's now a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Tuesday the 21st of July of 2026 at 4:06 am

Today is....

Gummi Worm Day

I Love Horses Day

National Be a Dork Day

National Give Something Away Day

National Hot Dog Day

National Pet Fire Safety Day

National Respect Canada Day

National Tapioca Pudding Day

Orange Chicken Day

Saint Swithin's Day

Take Your Poet to Work Day

Today is also.....

EU Day for the Victims of the Global Climate Crisis

Festival of Santa Rosalia in Palermo, Sicily

Meänmaa Flag Day for the people of Thorne Valley between Finland and Sweden

Statehood Day in Ukraine

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with....

1606 – Rembrandt, Dutch painter and etcher (died 1669)

1796 – Thomas Bulfinch, American mythologist (died 1867)

1892 – Walter Benjamin, German philosopher and critic (died 1940)

1905 – Dorothy Fields, American songwriter (died 1974)

1911 – Edward Shackleton, Baron Shackleton, English geographer and politician, Secretary of State for Air (died 1994)

1919 – Iris Murdoch, Anglo-Irish British novelist and philosopher (died 1999)

1923 – Philly Joe Jones, American jazz drummer (Miles Davis Quintet) (died 1985)

1925 – D. A. Pennebaker, American documentary filmmaker (died 2019)

1929 – Francis Bebey, Cameroonian-French guitarist (died 2001)

1930 – Jacques Derrida, Algerian-French philosopher and academic (died 2004)

1931 – Clive Cussler, American archaeologist and author (died 2020)

1933 – Julian Bream, English classical guitarist and lutenist (died 2020)

1933 – Guido Crepax, Italian author and illustrator (died 2003)

1946 – Linda Ronstadt, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1950 – Arianna Huffington, Greek-American journalist and publisher

1951 – Gregory Isaacs, Jamaican-English singer-songwriter (died 2010)

1951 – Jesse Ventura, American wrestler, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of Minnesota

1953 – Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Haitian priest and politician, 49th President of Haiti

1953 – Alicia Bridges, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Joe Satriani, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Forest Whitaker, American actor

1963 – Brigitte Nielsen, Danish-Italian actress

1976 – Gabriel Iglesias, Mexican-American comedian and voice actor

....and on this day in history....

484 BC – Dedication of the Temple of Castor and Pollux in ancient Rome.

1799 – The Rosetta Stone is found in the Egyptian village of Rosetta by French Captain Pierre-François Bouchard during Napoleon's Egyptian Campaign.

1834 – The Spanish Inquisition is officially disbanded after nearly 356 years.

1838 – Ralph Waldo Emerson delivers the Divinity School Address at Harvard Divinity School, discounting Biblical miracles and declaring Jesus a great man, but not God. The Protestant community reacts with outrage.

1910 – In his book Clinical Psychiatry, Emil Kraepelin gives a name to Alzheimer's disease, naming it after his colleague Alois Alzheimer.

1916 – In Seattle, Washington, William Boeing and George Conrad Westervelt incorporate Pacific Aero Products (later renamed Boeing).

1955 – Eighteen Nobel laureates sign the Mainau Declaration against nuclear weapons, later co-signed by thirty-four others.

1979 – U.S. president Jimmy Carter gives his "malaise speech".

1983 – Nintendo and Sega enter the console market with the respective releases of the Famicom and SG-1000 in Japan.

2002 – "American Taliban" John Walker Lindh pleads guilty to supplying aid to the enemy and possession of explosives during the commission of a felony.

2003 – AOL Time Warner disbands Netscape. The Mozilla Foundation is established on the same day.

2006 – Twitter, later one of the largest social media platforms in the world, is launched.

2009 – Space Shuttle program: Endeavour is launched on STS-127 to complete assembly of the International Space Station's Kibō module.

2012 – South Korean rapper Psy releases his hit single Gangnam Style.

2018 – France win their second World Cup title, defeating Croatia 4–2.