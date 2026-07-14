KALW Almanac - Tuesday July 14, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 14th of July of 2026

July 14 is the 195th day of the year

170 days remain until the end of the year.

70 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:59:29 am

and sunset will be at 8:31:37 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 32 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:33 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.2°F.

The first low tide was at 5:31 am at -1.63 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:35 pm at 5.14 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:11 pm at 2.85 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:06 pm at 7.17 feet

The Moon is currently 0.1% visible

It's a New Moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 21st of July of 2026 at 4:06 am

Today is....

Bastille Day

Cow Appreciation Day

International Non-Binary People's Day

National Grand Marnier Day

National Mac and Cheese Day

National Tape Measure

Pandemonium Day

Shark Awareness Day

Today is also....

International Non-Binary People's Day

Republic Day in Iraq

Victoria Day in Sweden. The birthday of Crown Princess Victoria is an official flag flying day in Sweden

North Korean Defectors' Day in South Korea

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1862 – Gustav Klimt, Austrian painter and illustrator (died 1918)

1894 – Dave Fleischer, American animator, director, and producer (died 1979)

1910 – William Hanna, American animator, director, producer, and actor, co-founded Hanna-Barbera (died 2001)

1912 – Woody Guthrie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1967)

1913 – Gerald Ford, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 38th President of the United States (died 2006)

1918 – Ingmar Bergman, Swedish director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2007)

1918 – Arthur Laurents, American director, screenwriter, and playwright (died 2011)

1926 – Harry Dean Stanton, American actor, musician, and singer (died 2017)

1927 – John Chancellor, American journalist (died 1996)

1930 – Polly Bergen, American actress and singer (died 2014)

1932 – Rosey Grier, American football player and actor

1938 – Jerry Rubin, American activist, author, and businessman (died 1994)

1941 – Maulana Karenga, American philosopher, author, and activist, created Kwanzaa

1960 – Angélique Kidjo, Beninese singer-songwriter, activist and actress

1961 – Howard Lutnick, American businessman, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, secretary of commerce in the Trump administration

1966 – Matthew Fox, American actor

1967 – Robin Ventura, American baseball player

....and on this day in history....

1789 – Storming of the Bastille in Paris. This event escalates the widespread discontent into the French Revolution. Bastille Day is still celebrated annually in France.

1798 – The Sedition Act of 1798 becomes law in the United States making it a federal crime to write, publish, or utter false or malicious statements about the United States government.

1853 – Opening of the first major US world's fair, the Exhibition of the Industry of All Nations in New York City.

1902 – Peruvian explorer and farmer Agustín Lizárraga discovers Machu Picchu, the "Lost City of the Incas".

1943 – In Diamond, Missouri, the George Washington Carver National Monument becomes the first United States National Monument in honor of an African American.

1957 – Rawya Ateya takes her seat in the National Assembly of Egypt, thereby becoming the first female parliamentarian in the Arab world.

1960 – Jane Goodall arrives at the Gombe Stream Reserve in present-day Tanzania to begin her study of chimpanzees in the wild.

1983 – Mario Bros. is released in Japan, beginning the popular Super Mario Bros franchise.

2013 – Dedication of statue of Rachel Carson, a sculpture named for the environmentalist, in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.