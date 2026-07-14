KALW Almanac - Tuesday July 14, 2026
Today is Tuesday, the 14th of July of 2026
July 14 is the 195th day of the year
170 days remain until the end of the year.
70 days until autumn begins
The sun rose this morning at 5:59:29 am
and sunset will be at 8:31:37 pm.
Today we will have 14 hours and 32 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:15:33 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.2°F.
The first low tide was at 5:31 am at -1.63 feet
The first high tide will be at 12:35 pm at 5.14 feet
The next low tide will be at 5:11 pm at 2.85 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:06 pm at 7.17 feet
The Moon is currently 0.1% visible
It's a New Moon
We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 21st of July of 2026 at 4:06 am
Today is....
Bastille Day
Cow Appreciation Day
International Non-Binary People's Day
National Grand Marnier Day
National Mac and Cheese Day
National Tape Measure
Pandemonium Day
Shark Awareness Day
Today is also....
International Non-Binary People's Day
Republic Day in Iraq
Victoria Day in Sweden. The birthday of Crown Princess Victoria is an official flag flying day in Sweden
North Korean Defectors' Day in South Korea
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1862 – Gustav Klimt, Austrian painter and illustrator (died 1918)
1894 – Dave Fleischer, American animator, director, and producer (died 1979)
1910 – William Hanna, American animator, director, producer, and actor, co-founded Hanna-Barbera (died 2001)
1912 – Woody Guthrie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1967)
1913 – Gerald Ford, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 38th President of the United States (died 2006)
1918 – Ingmar Bergman, Swedish director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2007)
1918 – Arthur Laurents, American director, screenwriter, and playwright (died 2011)
1926 – Harry Dean Stanton, American actor, musician, and singer (died 2017)
1927 – John Chancellor, American journalist (died 1996)
1930 – Polly Bergen, American actress and singer (died 2014)
1932 – Rosey Grier, American football player and actor
1938 – Jerry Rubin, American activist, author, and businessman (died 1994)
1941 – Maulana Karenga, American philosopher, author, and activist, created Kwanzaa
1960 – Angélique Kidjo, Beninese singer-songwriter, activist and actress
1961 – Howard Lutnick, American businessman, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, secretary of commerce in the Trump administration
1966 – Matthew Fox, American actor
1967 – Robin Ventura, American baseball player
....and on this day in history....
1789 – Storming of the Bastille in Paris. This event escalates the widespread discontent into the French Revolution. Bastille Day is still celebrated annually in France.
1798 – The Sedition Act of 1798 becomes law in the United States making it a federal crime to write, publish, or utter false or malicious statements about the United States government.
1853 – Opening of the first major US world's fair, the Exhibition of the Industry of All Nations in New York City.
1902 – Peruvian explorer and farmer Agustín Lizárraga discovers Machu Picchu, the "Lost City of the Incas".
1943 – In Diamond, Missouri, the George Washington Carver National Monument becomes the first United States National Monument in honor of an African American.
1957 – Rawya Ateya takes her seat in the National Assembly of Egypt, thereby becoming the first female parliamentarian in the Arab world.
1960 – Jane Goodall arrives at the Gombe Stream Reserve in present-day Tanzania to begin her study of chimpanzees in the wild.
1983 – Mario Bros. is released in Japan, beginning the popular Super Mario Bros franchise.
2013 – Dedication of statue of Rachel Carson, a sculpture named for the environmentalist, in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.