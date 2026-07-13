KALW Almanac - Monday July 13, 2026

Today is Monday, the 13th of July of 2026,

July 13 is the 194th day of the year

171 days remain until the end of the year.

71 days until autumn begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:58:48 am

and sunset will be at 8:32:07 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:27 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.6°F.

The first low tide was at 4:43 am at -1.52 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:52 am at 4.96 feet

The next low tide at 4:14 pm at 3.06 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:12 pm at 7.3 feet

The Moon is currently 1.3% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 14th of July of 2026 at 2:43 am

Today is....

Barbershop Music Appreciation Day

Bean 'n' Franks Day

Embrace Your Geekness Day

Fool's Paradise Day

Go West Day

Gruntled Workers Day

International Town Criers Day

National Beef Tallow Day

National French Fry Day

National Delaware Day

Today is also....

Feast of Kalimát, first day of the seventh month of the Baháʼí calendar in the Baháʼí Faith

Statehood Day in Montenegro

The last day of Naadam in Mongolia

Kashmir Martyrs' Day in Pakistan

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1894 – Isaac Babel, Russian short story writer, journalist, and playwright (died 1940)

1913 – Dave Garroway, American journalist and television personality (died 1982)

1928 – Bob Crane, American actor (died 1978)

1934 – Peter Gzowski, Canadian journalist and academic (died 2002)

1934 – Wole Soyinka, Nigerian author, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate

1935 – Jack Kemp, American football player and politician, 9th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (died 2009)

1936 – Albert Ayler, American saxophonist and composer (died 1970)

1940 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (died 2015)

1940 – Patrick Stewart, English actor, director, and producer

1942 – Harrison Ford, American actor and producer

1942 – Roger McGuinn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Ernő Rubik, Hungarian game designer, architect, and educator, invented the Rubik's Cube

1946 – Cheech Marin, American actor and comedian

1954 – Louise Mandrell, American singer-songwriter and actress

1956 – Michael Spinks, American boxer

1957 – Cameron Crowe, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1962 – Rhonda Vincent, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player

1965 – Eileen Ivers, American fiddler

....and on this day in history....

1814 – The Carabinieri, the national gendarmerie of Italy, is established.

1841 – Austria, Britain, France, Prussia and Russia conclude the London Straits Convention, which prevents warships to cross the Bosporus and Dardanelles in times of war.

1849 – The Charleston Workhouse Slave Rebellion began in Charleston, South Carolina, United States.

1930 – The inaugural FIFA World Cup begins in Uruguay.

1951 – Vuoristorata, one of the oldest still-operating wooden roller coasters in Europe, is opened at the Linnanmäki amusement park in Helsinki, Finland.

1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.

1973 – Watergate scandal: Alexander Butterfield reveals the existence of a secret Oval Office taping system to investigators for the Senate Watergate Committee.

1977 – Amidst a period of financial and social turmoil, New York City experiences an electrical blackout lasting nearly 24 hours that leads to widespread fires and looting.

1985 – The Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other venues such as Moscow and Sydney.

2011 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 1999 is adopted, which admits South Sudan to member status of United Nations.

2014 – Germany wins the FIFA World Cup, defeating Argentina in the final 1–0 after extra time.

2016 – Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron resigns, and is succeeded by Theresa May.

2024 – Former president of the United States Donald Trump is injured in an assassination attempt[21] while speaking at an election campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania.

