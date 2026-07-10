KALW Almanac - Friday July 10, 2026

Today is Friday, 10th of July of 2026

July 10 is the 191st day of the year

174 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until autumn begins

Sunrise was at 5:56:48 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:27 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:07 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.1°F.

The first low tide was at 2:05 am at -0.09 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:06 am at 4.08 feet

The next low tide at 1:10 pm at 2.97 feet

The next high tide at 7:28 pm at 6.8 feet

The Moon is currently 20.7% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 14th of July, 2026 at 2:43 pm

Today is....

Clerihew Day

Collector Car Appreciation Day

Don't Step on a Bee Day

Martyrdom of the Báb

National Piña Colada Day

Pick Blueberries Day

Teddy Bear Picnic Day

World Kebab Day

Today is also...

Armed Forces Day in Mauritania

Independence Day for the Bahamas

Nikola Tesla Day

Statehood Day in Wyoming

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1509 – John Calvin, French pastor and theologian (died 1564)

1856 – Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American electrical and mechanical engineer (died 1943)

1871 – Marcel Proust, French novelist, critic, and essayist (died 1922)

1875 – Mary McLeod Bethune, American educator and activist (died 1955)

1882 – Ima Hogg, American society leader, philanthropist, patron and collector of the arts (died 1975)

1895 – Carl Orff, German composer and educator (died 1982)

1902 – Nicolás Guillén, Cuban poet, journalist, and activist (died 1989)

1907 – Blind Boy Fuller, American singer and guitarist (died 1941)

1911 – Terry-Thomas, English comedian and character actor (died 1990)

1914 – Joe Shuster, Canadian-American illustrator, co-created Superman (died 1992)

1920 – David Brinkley, American journalist (died 2003)

1921 – Eunice Kennedy Shriver, American activist, co-founded the Special Olympics (died 2009)

1926 – Carleton Carpenter, American actor, magician, songwriter, and novelist (died 2022)

1926 – Fred Gwynne, American actor (died 1993)

1927 – David Dinkins, American soldier and politician, 106th Mayor of New York City (died 2020)

1931 – Alice Munro, Canadian short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2024)

1938 – Lee Morgan, American trumpet player and composer (died 1972)

1939 – Mavis Staples, American singer

1942 – Sixto Rodriguez, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2023)

1943 – Arthur Ashe, American tennis player and journalist (died 1993)

1947 – Arlo Guthrie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1949 – Greg Kihn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2024)

1951 – Cheryl Wheeler, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Béla Fleck, American banjo player and songwriter

1977 – Chew-wet-tel Edge-yo-for, English actor

2024 – Moo Deng, Thai celebrity pygmy hippopotamus

....and on this day in history....

1553 – Lady Jane Grey takes the throne of England.

1925 – Scopes trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, the so-called "Monkey Trial" begins of John T. Scopes, a young high school science teacher accused of teaching evolution in violation of the Butler Act.

1938 – Howard Hughes begins a 91-hour airplane flight around the world that will set a new record.

1962 – Telstar, the world's first communications satellite, is launched into orbit.

1966 – The Chicago Freedom Movement, co-founded by Martin Luther King Jr., holds a rally at Soldier Field in Chicago; as many as 60,000 people attend.

1991 – The South African cricket team is readmitted into the International Cricket Council following the end of Apartheid.

1991 – Boris Yeltsin takes office as the first elected President of Russia.

1995 – Burmese politician Aung San Suu Kyi is released from house arrest.

1997 – In London, scientists report the findings of the DNA analysis of a Neanderthal skeleton which supports the "out of Africa theory" of human evolution, placing an "African Eve" at 100,000 to 200,000 years ago.

1999 – In women's association football, the United States defeats China in a penalty shoot-out at the Rose Bowl near Los Angeles to win the final match of the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup. Watched by 90,185 spectators, the final sets a new world record for attendance at a women's sporting event.

2007 – Erden Eruç begins the first solo human-powered circumnavigation of the world.

2011 – Amid widespread backlash to revelations of phone hacking, the British weekly tabloid newspaper News of the World publishes its final issue and shuts down after nearly 168 years in print.

2012 – The Episcopal Church USA allows same-sex marriage.

2018 – Tham Luang cave rescue: A group of Thai school children and their football coach are all rescued from a cave after being stuck there for 18 days; one Thai Navy SEAL diver dies during the rescue mission.

2019 – The final Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the line in Puebla, Mexico; the last of 5,961 "Special Edition" cars will be exhibited in a museum.