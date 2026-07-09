KALW Almanac - Thursday July 9, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 9th of July of 2026

July 9 is the 190th day of the year

175 days remain until the end of the year.

75 days until autumn begins

Sunrise was this morning at at 5:56:10 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:50 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 37 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:00 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.6°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:06 am at 0.63 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:40 am at 3.78 feet

The next low tide at 12:06 pm at 2.56 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:36 pm at 6.48 feet

The Moon is currently 31.4% visible

It's a Waning Crescent Moon

We'll have the New Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 14th of July of 2026 at 2:43 am

Today is....

National Dimples Day

Call of the Horizon Day

Fashion Day

National Don't Put all your Eggs in One Omelet Day

National Sugar Cookie Day

Today is also....

Arbor Day in Cambodia

Constitution Day in Australia

Constitution Day in Palau

Constitutionalist Revolution Day in São Paulo

Day of the Employees of the Diplomatic Service in Azerbaijan

Independence Day, celebrates the declaration of independence of the United Provinces of South America by the Congress of Tucumán in 1816 in Argentina

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of South Sudan from Sudan in 2011.

Nunavut Day in Nunavut province in Canada

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1819 – Elias Howe, American inventor, invented the sewing machine (died 1867)

1879 – Ottorino Respighi, Italian composer and conductor (died 1936)

1901 – Barbara Cartland, English author (died 2000)

1916 – Edward Heath, English colonel and politician; Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, 1970-74 (died 2005)

1927 – Ed Ames, American singer and actor (died 2023)

1929 – Lee Hazlewood, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2007)

1929 – Jesse McReynolds, American singer and mandolin player (died 2023)

1932 – Donald Rumsfeld, American captain and politician, 13th United States Secretary of Defense (died 2021)

1933 – Oliver Sacks, English-American neurologist, author, and academic (died 2015)

1935 – Mercedes Sosa, Argentine singer and activist (died 2009)

1936 – June Jordan, American poet and educator (died 2002)

1936 – David Zinman, American violinist and conductor

1937 – David Hockney, English painter and photographer (died 2026)

1942 – Richard Roundtree, American actor (died 2023)

1945 – Dean Koontz, American author and screenwriter

1947 – Mitch Mitchell, English drummer (died 2008)

1947 – O. J. Simpson, American football player and actor (died 2024)

1950 – Viktor Yanukovych, Ukrainian engineer and politician, 4th President of Ukraine

1952 – John Tesh, American pianist, composer, and radio and television host

1955 – Lindsey Graham, American lawyer and politician

1955 – Jimmy Smits, American actor and producer

1956 – Tom Hanks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Courtney Love, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1976 – Fred Savage, American actor, director, and producer

1990 – Fábio, Brazilian footballer

....and on this day in history....

1763 – The Mozart family grand tour of Europe begins, lifting the profile of son Wolfgang Amadeus.

1793 – The Act Against Slavery in Upper Canada bans the importation of slaves and will free those who are born into slavery after the passage of the Act at 25 years of age.

1816 – Argentina declares independence from Spain.

1868 – The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing African Americans full citizenship and all persons in the United States due process of law.

1877 – The inaugural Wimbledon Championships begins.

1893 – Daniel Hale Williams, American heart surgeon, performs the first successful open-heart surgery in United States without anesthesia.

1922 – Johnny Weissmuller swims the 100 meters freestyle in 58.6 seconds, breaking the world swimming record and the 'minute barrier'

1955 – The Russell–Einstein Manifesto calls for a reduction of the risk of nuclear warfare.

1986 – The New Zealand Parliament passes the Homosexual Law Reform Act legalising homosexuality in New Zealand.

1993 – The Parliament of Canada passes the Nunavut Act leading to the 1999 creation of Nunavut, dividing the Northwest Territories into arctic (Inuit) and sub-arctic (Dene) lands based on a plebiscite.

2002 – The African Union is established in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, replacing the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). The organization's first chairman is Thabo Mbeki, President of South Africa.

2004 – The Senate Report on Iraqi WMD Intelligence is released by the United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, casting doubt on the rationale for the Iraq War.

2006 – Italy win their fourth World Cup title, defeating France 5–3 on penalties following a 1–1 draw after extra time.

2011 – South Sudan gains independence and secedes from Sudan.

2011 – A rally takes place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to call for fairer elections in the country.

2025 – Earth completes its shortest recorded day due to a slight acceleration in rotation, with July 9 lasting approximately 1.3 to 1.6 milliseconds less than 24 hours.